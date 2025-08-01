Well-documented evidence of many problems (including much fraud) in our elections is ongoing and even ramping up. The below articles and links just represent a sampling from the last 30 days, and are just the tip of the iceberg of the problems we face with our elections.

Because of the efforts of thousands of concerned citizens and hundreds of election integrity watchdog groups, election manipulation efforts are being exposed, mitigated, and stopped. Thanks to all who are dedicating their lives to this most important cause! For daily updates, please see the Election Integrity page on the SkagitRepublicans.com website.

ELECTION INTEGRITY: More Voter Fraud Exposed: Proven Cases of Ballot Tampering and Rigged Elections. A woman votes in two different states for four elections in a row. A small-town mayor locks away ballots and refuses to count the votes. A mayoral candidate forges over 100 absentee ballot requests and sends them to a fake nursing home address. A husband and wife, both candidates for office, fake their residence in a warehouse to get inside the boundaries of a political district. Article

Mike Benz: HOW THE GOVERNMENT AND THE DEEP STATE CONTROLLED ELECTIONS - CISA - Censorship and the “Critical Infrastructure” Hoax and How It Permanently Altered The Course Of American History. Video

FIFTEEN Democrats Indicted in Frio County Texas Vote Harvesting Scandal Including a Local Judge, Former Rep. Candidate, and Two Former Mayors

VIDEO: So you have to show ID to Antifa to protest - Does anyone else see the irony in this?

Democrats Collude With Judges To Keep Allowing Noncitizens To Vote In U.S. Elections

Dr. Corsi: Trump’s Election Integrity EO - Cracked Election Codes & Deep State Corruption

Fox Video: China helped the Democrats Cheat in 2020 Elections

FBI gives Congress intel on alleged Chinese plot to create fake mail-in ballots in 2020. Article

New Evidence of Obama Administration Conspiracy to Subvert President Trump’s 2016 Victory and Presidency

Obama admin 'manufactured' intelligence to create 2016 Russian election interference narrative, documents show

VIDEO: Why Electronic Voting is a BAD Idea

Unite4Freedom's Marly Hornik appears on Steve Bannon's WarRoom to talk about NEW campaign

TREASON: New declassified report confirms Democrats used US Intel Agencies to steal the 2016 election and disrupt the first two years of Trump’s administration

FOLLOW THE MONEY: The Alleged ActBlue-USAID Money Laundering Scheme

Alleged FEC Campaign Money Laundering Continues

2024 ActBlue investigation uncovered evidence that donor identities were used to funnel hundreds of thousands without consent

It's official: ActBlue busted — and they’re cornered with nowhere to run…

It’s Finally Happening: House Republicans Subpoena Democratic Fundraising Platform ActBlue Amid Fraud Allegations

Congress forced to issue subpoenas to ActBlue executives after they refused to testify voluntarily

ActBlue: Demise of the Democrat Party

Video: James O’Keefe Exposes ActBlue

Evidence of ActBlue Real Estate Fraud and Money Laundering Scheme in the Billions — “The Motherlode of All Financial Crimes”

Glen Morgan: The FEC Weird Data, Act Blue Investigations, and Money Laundering - Why it matters...

Public Records Lead To Allegations About ActBlue Mortgage Chicanery

Whistleblower: Act Blue Engaged in Billion-Dollar Fraud

“Magic Mortgage” Scheme—ActBlue Cash Laundered Through Phantom Real-Estate Deals

ActBlue vs WinRed

The Census Scam: How Sanctuary States Steal Congressional Seats and Electoral Votes

The OBBB Vote Was Only Close Because of Census Bureau Corruption

The U.S. Census Bureau Stole At Least 16 Electoral Votes and 15 U.S. House Seats

DOJ pressed to investigate election problems exposed by Iranian hackers in 2020

CIA Director Drops BOMBSHELL: Exposes Deep State Plot to RIG Election Against Trump, Docs RELEASED

CISA knew about significant electronic voting system vulnerabilities, but chose to hide them and push the false narrative that the "2020 election was the most secure election in American history"

DNI Tulsi Gabbard Confirms Explosive 2020 Election Fraud Revelations Coming — Feds Knew About Voting Machine Vulnerabilities and Stayed Silent. Video

Mike Lindell Wins Appeal in $5M Election Data Challenge Case

Arbitration Exceeded Its Authority: MyPillow's Mike Lindell Picks Up Crucial Court Win

Mike Lindell won in court against the election machine companies

FBI Blocked Investigation Into 2020 Chinese Mail-In Voting Scam to Protect Chris Wray Who Likely Lied to Congress

DOJ Investigation into Elections - Election Integrity is a Constitutional Obligation

Democrats Arrested In Alleged Texas Ballot Harvesting Scheme

Another Democrat voter: An illegal alien, who had been living under a stolen identity for more than two decades, was indicted for extorting the American taxpayer out of MORE THAN $400,000 in stolen federal benefits and for voting in the 2024 presidential election. Post

Ret. Col. Shawn Smith. From foreign parts in voting machines to security testing by companies with Iranian engineers, Smith uncovered what he calls a catastrophic failure of national security. Video

How to Combat the Dirty Voter Rolls - Fraudulent Certification of “Accurate/Secure” Rolls

2016 was just an attempted overthrow; 2020 was the overthrow. REPORT: DOMINION DELETED 2.7 MILLION TRUMP VOTES NATIONWIDE. VIDEO

Data sampled through DHS, voter rolls, and voter records—obtained by subpoena across America—confirms beyond a shadow of a doubt that illegal aliens were registered to vote and did vote in the 2020 election. Video

The case against Tina was a contrived Kangaroo Court Show trial from the beginning, as was the false evidence 100% fabricated against her. Post

Tina Peters Continues to Save America from Her Prison Cell – This Is How It’s Happening

The Attempted Coup Against Tina Peters Will Also Fail

DRAZA is seeing a “a predetermined outcome ratio” in the CVR Data in multiple States

The American Press Now Believes 2020 Was Stolen

Department of Justice wants to inspect swing state voter rolls

America First Legal Files Petition to Require Proof of Citizenship to Register to Vote in U.S. Elections

RNC Ramps Up Election Integrity Efforts For 2026 Midterm Elections

State election directors find answers on using SAVE to check voter citizenship

Gen. Flynn announces bombshell documents that will EXPOSE the full scope of the rigged 2020 election and the coup against President Trump / VIDEO

The Dirty Dozen: Democrats Have 12 States Under Control By One Single County

Donald Trump is calling for single-day voting, paper ballots, and government-issued voter ID in all future elections

NO COINCIDENCE - WE NEED VOTER ID LAWS

ARIZONA: Another great example of the Law of Large Numbers- is how 2022 Door 3 ballots swung 11% away from Kari Lake and Abraham Hamadeh compared to all other ballots cast on Election Day. ELEVEN PERCENT. There is no natural or organic influence which could have yielded this result. Not one. Post

MORTGAGE FRAUD: The lifeblood of election-related money laundering efforts. Here is a list of Arizona election officials cited for falsified deeds during the testimony of Jacqueline Breger before a joint hearing of AZ Senate and House officials. Post

Over 10,000 illegal aliens using the exact same Social Security number voted in the 2020 presidential election in Arizona—effectively overthrowing the U.S. government. Video

Arizona Shuts Down Election Portal After Cyberattack, FBI Investigating

Federal Government Launches Investigation into Arizona Election Irregularities

Maricopa County duplicated election day ballots AFTER certification every day every hour until 4 days after Biden's inauguration

The Arizona 2022 General Election. Maricopa County election fraud officials illegally breaking into sealed election machines after they had been tested, reprogramming memory cards, and reinstalling them. Election Day: 59% of machines shut down on election day in GOP areas, In other words: This is how the Secretary of State Katie Hobbs and her co-conspirator Adrian Fontes overthrew the State government of Arizona. Video

Supposedly, Arizona’s 2022 Governor’s race was decided by only 17,117 votes? Well, 300,258 apparent voting violations in Arizona’s 2022 election were exposed by Unite4Freedom’s analysis of official records. How was an election certified when the number of apparent errors was nearly 18 times greater than the margin of victory? Post

Official results of the AZ Senate Audit of the 2020 election: SoS Katie Hobbs rigged the 2020 election. Over 255,000 early votes with no record, unaccounted for. Over 23,000 voted by mail after moved from the state or county. Over 23,000 voters who had cast double votes. Over 9,000 more mail in ballots received and recorded than official number of mail in ballots. Over 50,000 counterfeit ballots. Who thinks these numbers all look like the results of a pre-engineered outcome just waits for the ballots to come in to fill the pre-defined slots in the "outcome" record? Post

The Arizona Senate says Katie Hobbs was involved in election rigging! Investigators found “more than a 100,000 filled in ballot and more than $30 million dollars were identified by our investigators in unmarked rental cars.” Video

This is how Democrats overthrow democracy: the State of Arizona, Illegal aliens caught on camera, one by one, admitting that they are registered to vote and voting! Video

Arizona Election Hacks and A Senator calls for an investigation

The Fight For Election Reform In Arizona

Likely Discovery of New Ballot Harvesting Operation in Southern Arizona

ARIZONA ELECTION OBSERVING: And she observed it with her Democratic partner. “I read her a Trump Republican ballot, as soon as she entered it into the system the ballot DEFAULTED on the screen to a Biden Democratic ballot.” 2.7M TRUMP VOTES DELETED NATIONWIDE??? Video

Secretary of State Katie Hobbs inserted 74,243 mail-in ballots into the 2020 election. These ballots were recorded as returned and cast in the November 3, 2020, election — yet there is no record of them ever having been sent. Video

Lawsuit against the Maricopa County Recorder's Office for the 2022 Ballot Affidavit Envelopes - Trial set for October 2025. Post

Republican Party of Arizona Files Amicus Brief Defending Proof of Citizenship Requirements

RUNBECK WHISTLEBLOWER: CONFIRMS BEYOND THE SHADOW OF A DOUBT, That Runbeck printed approximately 300,000 ballots and Adrian Fontes inserted on behalf of Katie Hobbs into the Arizona 2022 General election, thus overthrowing the State Government of Arizona. Article

Arizona State Senator Mark Finchem and Whistleblower Shawn Taylor Uncover Evidence of ActBlue Real Estate Fraud and Money Laundering Scheme in the Billions — “The Motherlode of All Financial Crimes.” Article

Thousands of votes for Hamadeh were not counted in the 2022 AZ Attorney General election, including 9,000 provisional ballots. Many voters found when they went to vote that their voter registration had been transferred to another county… Hamadeh “lost” by 280.” Article

AZ 2022 General Election Video. Maricopa County election fraud officials illegally breaking into sealed election machines after they had been tested, reprogramming memory cards, and reinstalling them. Election Day: 59% of machines shut down on election day in GOP areas. Post

Maricopa County just hired the same firm responsible for two prior bogus audits to "review" county elections again

Representative Abe Hamadeh (R-AZ) - House Resolution 3040, which aims to ban ranked-choice voting. Video

Text messages show how Maricopa County recorder pressured supervisors for control of elections

AZ's radical Secretary of State publicly called for attempting to tip the scales in the 2026 election in favor of Democrats! Video

Rogers Asks Trump for Investigation of AZ Election Irregularities - Cites Hobbs admin’s ongoing violations of Trump’s election integrity EO. Article

AZ SEN. GALLEGO LIED ON A FEDERAL LOAN FORM. When he applied for his mortgage in Arizona, he said Arizona was his main residence; when he applied for one in D.C., he said is his main residence...That is a crime. Video

ARKANSAS: Searcy County isn’t going down without a fight - Why are Arkansas Republicans fighting so hard against hand county of ballots and election security? Post

County Voted to Ban Voting Machines & State Lawmakers Struck Back

Arkansas Paper Ballot County Election Commissioners Face 14-Year Ban

Arrest made by AGTimGriffin for the manipulation of voter data during early voting that caused voters to get the wrong ballots on Election Day. The county clerk worker changed the district on voters the first day of early voting. Post

CALIFORNIA: Not Only Are Non-Citizens in Orange County Receiving Ballots – Someone Is Voting for Them Too

Clint Curtis running for Shasta County, CA Clerk to help protect elections

IT’S OFFICIAL! CA Voter ID Initiative. Now we need to collect 1M signatures to force a vote on it. SIGN THE PETITION HERE: http://VoterIDPetition.org

Steve Hilton: We're here spreading the word about the Voter ID initiative - We have to get it on the ballot in 2026! / Hilton for Governor

Gavin Newsom is plotting to abolish CA voter-approved Citizens Redistricting Commission, seize its powers for himself, and relegate Republicans to just 3 congressional seats out of 52

Gavin Newsom is trying to rig the midterms by stealing 5 House seats in California

Violation to 57 California counties, including self-reported data from each county since 2016. The notices prompted counties to remove ineligible voters. Post / Post

California removed 3.1 million ineligible voters. They reported this to Congress through the EAC reports

COLORADO: How were 58,324 Colorado voters able to vote in the 2022 election BEFORE they were registered?

Jena Griswold should be prosecuted for LEAKING Voting Machine Passwords

The Evil of Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold in Her Actions Imprisoning Tina Peters Cannot Be Underestimated

CONNECTICUT: The Constitution State’s Scorecard perfectly highlights America’s constitutional crisis—tens of thousands of apparent legal violations are present in an election system that is intended for Americans to choose their representatives. Post

DELAWARE: Election Interference! Only the Democrat Candidate, Alonna Berry, was listed on the Delaware Elections Website in 20th District House seat race. Article

FLORIDA: AUDIO PODCAST: Florida election fraud exposed!

Florida reported over 88,000 blank ballots in the 2022 election, more than the population of Ft Myers!

Here is how a Florida redraw map turns FL-09, FL-23, and FL-25 into red seats. FL U.S. House delegation would go from 20R-8D to 23R-5D

GEORGIA: GA SoS delayed 2020 Election investigation findings until 2023/24. In 2023, they finally admitted that there were fake duplicate entries in the Fulton hand count. In May 2024, they finally admitted there were several thousand fake duplicate ballots in Fulton. Post

Unite4Freedom’s credentialed investigators analysis of official records in Georgia’s 2022 election demonstrate hundreds of thousands of apparent legal violations! Post

Georgia begins one of the largest voter registration cancellations in history

GA State Election Board votes to seek assistance of the DOJ to “bring any action necessary” to obtain the voting records of Fulton County from the corrupt 2020 Election. Fulton County refusing to turn over results, in defiance of a subpoena. Post

Georgia has 104% of its citizen voting age population registered to vote (EAC). That's more voters than people - GA elections are amongst the worst and most corrupt in the Republic. Post

While knocking on doors in Georgia, Anthony Rubin says non-citizens openly admitted they were registered to vote, on camera. “We published it. It went megaviral. Elon Musk even pinned it.” But instead of investigating, Georgia Republican officials handed the non-citizens addresses to legacy media. Video

150,000 suspicious ballots have been hidden by Fulton County since 2020. Despite orders from the Supreme Court to proceed, the judge has been sitting on the case for 13 months. Is he waiting until after the 2026 midterms? Post

"I observed thousands of mail-in absentee ballots in pristine condition being counted at the back of the room ... the paper looked perfect with no folds nor creases ... I noticed that the print on the ovals looked perfect as well. The ballots had the appearance of being copied off a printer." Post

Bar Complaint Claims Georgia Secretary of State General Counsel Made False Statements in Disbarment Hearing Against Attorneys Assisting Sidney Powell and Louie Gohmert

Brant Frost has officially resigned from the GAGOP State Committee and as Chair of the Coweta County GOP. This comes amid sustained public pressure following revelations surrounding First Liberty’s $140 million Ponzi scheme, run by the Frost family. Post

ELECTION FRAUD: Voter moved from GA to FL and was given credit for voting in both states in Nov 2024

Garland Favorito and VoterGA Appeal Inexplicable Dismissal of Curling vs. Raffensperger Election Ruling

COBB COUNTY GA SHENANIGANS

The Matrix Glitched - What Did Josh Know, And When Did He Know it?

HAWAII: Trouble in Paradise - Who is the Conspiracy Theorist Now?

IDAHO: "Eye on Elections" now has a core group of supporters, and an informational website that focuses on problems of Election fraud in Idaho. Website

ILLINOIS: DOJ Files 'Statement of Interest' in Illinois Case Concerning States’ Obligations Under the National Voter Registration Act

KANSAS: RNC Intervenes to Uphold 'Election Day' Ballot Deadline in Kansas

MARYLAND: Should Draza be able to predict the outcome of Elections before they happen? She can. Check this out! Video

Maryland certified an election with 27,607 more apparent errors than allowed by federal law!

MASSACHUSETTS: Why was the 2022 election in Massachusetts certified with hundreds of thousands of errors?

MICHIGAN: In 2022, there were 226,928 votes counted from registrants who had votes that were altered AFTER certification. Why are votes being altered AFTER an election is certified?

MI Supreme Court Rules in Favor of Michigan GOP and the RNC in Election Integrity Case

DOJ Launches Formal Inquiry into Michigan’s Voter Registration List Maintenance Practices

Michigan Election Fraud Evidence Gets a Hearing Author - Former State Senator Patrick Colbeck testified before the Michigan House Election Integrity Committee- exposing years of unlawful behavior by Secretary of State. Video

A judge has ordered mediation between Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson and the MI House of Reps to resolve their dispute over FOIA'd election training materials. Post

Jocelyn Benson’s BOE voter history shows Multiple voter ID#’s, registration dates, and voting jurisdiction on all records. Post

Roscommon County has 23,930 registrants and a population of 23,863, good for Michigan’s high registration rate of 100.3% - Eight other counties are over 95%!

Voter history data stored in the MI QVF changes EVERY single month. The list of people who voted in a given election should NEVER change. Post

Take a peek at the Michigan DMV’s wild 2020-2021 driver’s license spike

Curious how MI DL spikes line up with presidential elections

MI Bureau of Elections Director Jonathan Brater admits to violating the law during cross-examination by Attorney Kurt Olsen in his defense of former Adams Township Clerk Stephanie Scott and Attorney Stefanie Lambert. Post

Another major win for election integrity! The Michigan Supreme Court ruled that the RNC has standing to sue the Board of Election Commissioners in Flint, Michigan, for failing to hire enough Republican poll workers. Post

Imminent Announcement of Indictments Expected in Michigan Related to Elections

MINNESOTA: The Anika Foundation linked to voter registration fraud in Minnesota

The Minnesota SoS said it will NOT share its voter rolls with the DOJ after the DOJ requested the data to ensure the state is complying with election laws - What are they hiding?

MISSOURI: The Missouri Secretary of State is determined to implement a secure paper ballot voting system and clean the voter rolls. Post

MONTANA: Why would tens of thousands registrations be backdated? And why were nearly 50K of those registrants allowed to have ballots counted in Montana in 2022? Post

RNC and Montana GOP Intervene to Defend Montana Election Integrity Laws

NEBRASKA: Election Officials Say Cast Vote Records “Don’t Exist” — Here’s Why That’s a Legal and Security Failure

NEVADA: Why were 102,398 ballots counted from voters who registered AFTER the Nevada 2022 election? We’re curious

Nevada voters passed Question 7, requiring voters to show ID at the polls with a resounding 72% of the vote

NEW HAMPSHIRE: A “New Hampshire Man” (Illegal alien) has been arrested for “wrongful voting” in multiple Elections. Video

NEW JERSEY: NEW REPORT FINDS OVER 32,000 QUESTIONABLE VOTER RECORDS IN NEW JERSEY

RNC Suing New Jersey Elections for Concealing Voter Roll and Voting Machine Records

U.S. Attorney for New Jersey Habba announces there will be ELECTION INTEGRITY for the state of New Jersey, her office is committed to guaranteeing free and fair elections. Habba Election Integrity Task Force is in full swing, zeroed in on cleaning up New Jersey’s voter rolls to make sure every American’s vote counts: “I created an election integrity task force. We should not have dead people voting. We need these rolls cleaned up. It’s something we should have in this country. People need to feel like their votes count.” Video

NEVADA: Nevada man Ronnie Williams has pleaded GUILTY to operating a voter fraud scheme where he submitted fraudulent voter registrations in exchange for compensation

Why were 102,398 ballots counted from voters who registered AFTER the Nevada 2022 election? Post

Lockstep Parallel Motion county-wide, in every US House District, State Senate District and State Assembly District in Clark County's 2024 Mail-in Vote. Post

NEW YORK: In 2022, New York’s election was certified with nearly 730K apparent voting violations—votes that originate from records that call into question the voter’s identity and eligibility under defined criminal law. In 2024, that number was nearly 900K! Post

Dead 'voters' cast ballots in Brooklyn GOP primary for City Council: Report

Rep. Yvette Clarke (D-NY): "I need more migrants in my district, for redistricting purposes" This is how you hijack democracy. Video

The thing that never happens happened again

NORTH CAROLINA: Forensic investigations of the 2022 general election in North Carolina demonstrate that 514,008 ballots were cast by registrants with material omissions and errors— missing information required by law that verifies their eligibility to vote. In 2024, 847,273 ballots were cast by these registrants! How can we trust election results when the laws enacted to protect them are being ignored? Post

NORTH DAKOTA: North Dakota Implements New State Law on Mail-in Ballots

OHIO: The Inside Baseball on Ohio’s Redistricting Efforts and How it Impacts the 2026 Majority

OREGON: Outside audit shows 1 out of 35 individuals marked "citizen" in Oregon DMV's database it shares w/ Sec State for motor voter registrations did not have proof of citizenship. Oregon has about 3 million registered voters. Not all from Motor Voter. Post

Oregon not reporting inactive voters as mandated by Congress for three elections, is astonishing!

VIDEO: Dr. Douglas Frank, OR Elections are a mess!

Oregon's second largest county, Washington County, is fully representing ENDVBM

Mark Cook in Coos County: When #ENDVBM succeeds!

PENNSYLVANIA: Pennsylvania voters sent 17 Representatives to Congress in an election where there was a voting error rate of 20%. Post

Citizen Volunteers Got 20,000 People Who Moved Out Of Pennsylvania Off The Voter Rolls

Republicans had a net gain of 19k voters in Pennsylvania Per DDHQ

MAJOR BREAKING - WE ARE ON FLIP WATCH: Pennsylvania LURCHES Republican!

SOUTH DAKOTA: An FEC complaint has been filed against US Senator Thun

TENNEESSEE: This is horrifying - Votes from predominantly black precincts in TN & GA have vanished from ES&S voting systems. Video

TEXAS: DEMOCRATS ARRESTED IN ILLEGAL BALLOT HARVESTING SCHEME. A former Democratic Party County Chair from Texas has been indicted along with eight others in what authorities say was an illegal vote-harvesting scheme. Article

Former Texas Democratic Party county chair indicted for ballot harvesting after Paxton probe

AG Paxton launching a sweeping investigation into more than 100 potential noncitizens who voted in the 2020 and 2022 elections

SMURFING: Texas woman made 7,358 political donations in ONE DAY totaling $255,472.14

As Texas dives into federal SAVE database to verify voter citizenship, some experts are worried

Congressional plan would flip five seats from Democrats to Republicans

Texas May Have Just Saved Trump’s GOP House Majority

TENNESSEE: 2022 Election - In addition to Tennessee’s Illegal Duplicate Registrations, 234,297 registrations were recorded as having registration dates that were altered, and 59,092 votes were counted from those registrants. Once someone is registered, why would their registration date be changed? And why so many? Post

UTAH: Utah is dead last of all the states in percentage of voter removal from Voter Rolls? Of the 17,000 voters removed, 263% of them, 45,000, didn’t return their verification? Post

If anyone else is willing to look into the results of the primary run-off election, they will also find that more than 40,000 fake votes for Spencer Cox were recorded. Post

Cox is importing the third world to replace Utah's founding stock—same playbook coast elites used on Vermont. Mormons built the most successful theodemocracy in North America and now their 'leaders' are giving it away to Somali clans who'll vote Sharia over the Book of Mormon. Senator Ilhan from Salt Lake isn't a joke—it's prophecy if Cox keeps the refugee faucet open. 50k Somalis already resettled in Minnesota turned it deep blue; Utah's 3.4 million can't absorb that. Post

VIDEO: Utah's Elections are Broken - "Selections" instead of elections

The path Utah is on is beyond imagination - fraudulent signatures are “verified” to put an illegitimate candidate on the ballot, dinner bribes are used to entice other Lymans to run as write-ins, and so, so much more! Post

Lt. Governor's Office receives Dept. of Justice request for Utah voter information

VIRGINIA: The Brown Cardboard Box Theory of Virginia’s 2025 Election Environment

Man charged after setting city councilman on fire

WASHINGTON STATE: Check out the Scorecard for Washington State and the other 20 states analyzed by Unite4Freedom’s credentialed investigators. Thousands or even millions of votes in each state, certified as accurate by election officials, originate from records that call into question the voter’s identity and eligibility under defined criminal law. Post

Glen Morgan Video: WA State Voter Roll Clean Up

Republican election observer in Island County, WA, convicted of a felony after refusing to wear a mask

KOMO 4 VIDEO: What started as an illegal mask mandate by the Island County Elections Office has turned into a political witch hunt by a County Prosecutor, who openly hates Republicans

New Trial Demanded in 2024 Island County Election Observer Case

Jim Walsh Interview: IL26-126 Requiring Proof of Citizenship When Registering to Vote in WA

Election Integrity Efforts Heat Up as Signature Gathering Begins for Proof of Citizenship Initiative - IL26-126

WA State Citizens' Initiative would require residents prove they are citizens to register to vote

State GOP leader drafted a 2026 ballot measure imposing new rules - This measure would make WA residents prove they are citizens when they register to vote

Initiative requiring voter ID moves forward in Washington

For those wondering whether initiatives are still worth doing in WA, here's proof that the answer is YES! I-2113/Restoring Police Pursuits passed into law last year. It's had an immediate good effect. Car thefts & related deaths are DOWN all across WA. Post

Out of 50 states, Washington ranks 46/50 in voter integrity

WISCONSIN: 2020 Election night observers kicked out (illegal) tabulators stuffed with counterfeit ballots in early morning hours (illegal) thousands of Print-On-Demand ballots made inside City Hall over a 2-week period (illegal) distributed out to select area non-profits (illegal) to fill in candidates (illegal) returned by midnight van to Milwaukee Central Count after observers were removed (illegal) fake votes cast for real people who hadn't voted in coordination with live stream data from DHS & CISA to prevent over doing the cheat which would prompt easy discovery (illegal). - all documented in court supervised depositions under oath. Post

There was a significant increase in DL issued in Wisconsin in 2018, with the most significant jump between 2021 and 2022 (+93,950).

WYOMING: DOJ Files Wyoming Case 'Statement of Interest' to Defend Voter Registration Proof of Citizenship Requirement

ELECTION INTEGRITY WIN! Federal Court Tosses Lawsuit against Wyoming’s Proof-of-Citizenship Voting Law

Scott Pressler: If I were in charge of the Republican Party, I would invest in efforts to get all of these citizen-initiated petitions on the ballot for 2026: Voter ID in Maine, Voter ID in California, Voter ID in Massachusetts, Voter ID in Washington State, Second round of voter ID in Nevada, End automatic vote by mail in Oregon, Use the veto referendum in New Mexico If Republicans are smart, they will use election security petitions to help drive turnout in the 2026 midterm elections. Post

U.S. Election Assistance Commission Releases 2024 Election Administration and Voting Survey (EAVS) Report

EAC Commissioners Issue Policy in Support of Paper-Based and Auditable Voting Systems

Election Integrity Network: Master Class series of short training videos that provide a simple, step-by-step process for creating and maintaining citizen oversight of the election process

Cleta Mitchell Podcast w/Scott Rasmussen Part 1 - Polling supports Elections Bill of Rights

Cleta Mitchell Podcast w/Scott Rasmussen Part 2 - Polling supports Elections Bill of Rights

Unites Sovern Americans United4Freedom WA DC Press Conference

DOJ Is Said to Plan to Contact All 50 States on Voting Systems

Whistleblower with deep connections to DOJ, FBI, DEA, and Homeland Security and he exposes shocking details about foreign involvement in U.S. elections. Allegations suggest foreign regimes, including Venezuela and China, are controlling key election systems. Video

