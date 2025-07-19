WAGOP Chairman and State Representative Jim Walsh’s Election Integrity Citizens Initiative IL26-126: AN ACT Relating to requiring verification of citizenship for voter registration, is out for petition signatures and could become law next year. To be certified, the petitions must contain the signatures of at least 308,911 voters and be submitted by January 2, 2026.

The online request form for the Voter ID Initiative is now available at: WAGOP.org/voterID

Shouldn't we all know that every vote comes from a legal voter?

Currently, in WA State, individuals can register simply by checking a box — no documentation is required. IL26-126 closes that loophole and helps ensure that only eligible U.S. citizens are voting in our elections.

Under the GOP-led measure, there are multiple ways individuals would be allowed to prove their citizenship to register to vote - If passed, IL26-126 will:

Require documentary proof of U.S. citizenship to register to vote (such as an enhanced driver's license or enhanced ID card, a birth certificate, U.S. passport, or naturalization certificate).

Initiate a process to help clean up Washington’s current voter rolls, removing individuals who cannot prove their citizenship.

Strengthen the accuracy and security of our voter rolls.

Increase public confidence in the integrity of our elections.

Protect the voices of legal voters from being diluted by ineligible ballots.

Help prevent voter fraud and restore trust in the process.

Help reinforce the sacred responsibility of citizenship.

“On the current WA voter registration form, a person marks a box indicating they are a citizen. This initiative says you just can’t check a box. This does not touch mail-in voting in any way. It does not touch the transaction of voting. WA State has probably the least secure voting system in the US. Besides being a 100% mail-in voting state, we have ‘automatic’ voter registration. We essentially have no safeguards in registering to vote, no confirmation that a person registering is, in fact, a citizen, other than an attestation. It’s not just motor voter that's an issue; you’re automatically registered to vote when you apply for any state government benefits (SNAP, Medicaid, etc.), and there’s no real confirmation that the person registered to vote is a citizen.” Walsh said

An initiative to the Legislature, if qualified, would first go to lawmakers who could adopt it as written. If they do not act, the measure would then go on the November 2026 ballot. Legislators could also approve an alternative initiative to be placed on the ballot alongside the initiative.

If you believe in fair, transparent, and secure elections, now is the time to act. Let’s make Voter ID a reality in Washington State.

Help Protect the Integrity of Our Elections – Please Support IL26-126!

Bill Bruch

Bill Bruch is the WA State GOP Election Integrity Committee Chairman (5th year), WAGOP Executive Board Member (5th Year), Skagit County GOP Chairman (9th year), Citizen Journalist, Blogger, Business Owner, 2020 WA State House Representative Candidate, Former Council Member, and WA State 2016 and 2024 RNC National Convention Delegate.