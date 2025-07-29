This is an update to my February 14, 2025, article, Will New FEC Continue to Overlook Alleged Campaign Money Laundering? And my April 28, 2025, article, DOJ Investigation into ActBlue and "Fundraising Platforms" Kicks Off!
The aggregate number of campaign contributions in PAST YEARS’ - as reported on the Federal Election Commission (FEC) (fec.gov) database, continues to show troubling, unexplained fluctuations.
It is quite stunning that in tracking, archiving, and publishing regular (daily) updates for OVER TWO YEARS - NO ONE HAS BEEN ABLE TO EXPLAIN THE PROBLEMATIC, ERRATIC, AND SUSPICIOUS PATTERNS OBSERVED IN THE FEC ARCHIVED DATA.
While researching the fec.gov website, using the EXACT SAME parameter fields to check ONLY PAST YEARS’ (2017-2022) campaign contribution information, you should NOT SEE HISTORICAL DONOR DATA CHANGING!
It would perhaps make sense that you may see amended report numbers for recent postings from time to time, but by now, these past FEC campaign donor contribution(s) data numbers should be solid for the years 2017-2022.
IN THE MOST UPDATED GRAPH ABOVE, YOU WILL OBSERVE:
The chart covers the period from May 7, 2023, to July 28, 2025 (today).
Today’s posting was 115,024,000 campaign contributions.
The high mark was reached on July 25, 2024, with 118,488,000 reported campaign contributions.
The low mark is Sept 27, 2023, where there were 109,096,000 reported campaign contributions.
When we track, plot, and graph the data changes, there is a mean average of about 116,164,000 individual contributions for the years 2017-2022.
The running trend mean average is seemingly being maintained at a consistent level, with the slope ever so slightly trending downward.
The most significant one-day movement occurred on Sept 27, 2023, when individual contributions decreased by 7,374,000 from the prior day. Then over the next two days, individual contributions increased by 7,061,000.
The largest one-day gain was 5,743,000 on Sept 28, 2023.
The largest one-day drop was 6,043,000 on Aug 8, 2023.
The smallest one-day change in data was 1,000 on May 22, 2024.
Our data search results always show rounded to the nearest thousands, rather than a specific number of contributions.
It appears that the data doesn't change once a day or even every hour; at times, it can change literally by the minute (or even the second). Several times, the data changed twice in one day, as researchers check the FEC website morning and night, daily, for changes.
The constant changing of data was discovered when the same block of contributors repeated over and over as we researched; as fast as it could be documented, it was changing.
OF SIGNIFICANCE:
Many interesting anomalies have occurred while tracking this data, including:
The morning of Aug 8, 2023, there was a huge 6,043,000 drop from the previous day, then at 5:12 pm, a gain of 4,273,000. On Aug 9, 2023 a gain of 666,000 from the previous day to 116,189,000 campaign donations. Then for 7 consecutive days (Aug 9 thru Aug 15) - a constant daily reporting of 116,189,000 campaign donations (see below graph).
There were 7 consecutive days (Dec 9, 2024 - Dec 15, 2025) of 115,552,000 campaign contributions reported.
On Jan 31, 2025, a posting of 116,648,000, then two days in a row of 115,550,000, followed by another posting of 116,648,000.
QUESTIONS:
Why and how is this happening?
Who or what is continually changing/adding/deleting/altering the FEC database campaign contributions in the years 2017-2022?
Is the FEC campaign reporting database being manipulated by design?
Is this evidence of artificial intelligence (AI) computer algorithms and/or a computer control mechanism at work?
Who/what is the origin of the donation(s)?
Is this being allowed to hide Money Laundering?
Are USAID or overseas funds being funneled into campaign finance to push radical left-wing agendas?
Are bad actors and/or foreign agents taking advantage of FEC oversight weaknesses to obscure hundreds of millions of illicit campaign contributions?
Is the corrupt Deep State behind this? How about China?
How many of these transactions are donor identity theft and fraudulent donations?
Is this simply a smokescreen for nefarious people who may be using ActBlue or WinRed to money launder and/or manipulate campaign funds?
Does this evidence suggest that these are ongoing campaign finance law violations?
Does the FEC's apparent lack of oversight/enforcement purposely allow fraudulent reporting of donations?
How many campaign law violations are triggered by infractions of this multitude?
Could this potentially be how election fraud powers that be are manipulating voter database election rolls? Or how voter rolls are being manipulated to take advantage of mail-in voting and swing elections?
The way campaign contributions are raised and spent plays a significant role in determining who wins elections. Who is picking the winners and the losers?
Is the FEC database one massive crime scene?
A system like this, which constantly changes data, is virtually impossible to audit. But of course they know that…
It very much appears the FEC is weaponized, and their data and website a vehicle for election fraud, election interference, electioneering, and the concealment of money laundering, keeping oligarchs in power.
Under the Trump DOJ, we need a thorough investigation to fix this mess NOW!
Bill Bruch
Bill Bruch is the WA State GOP Election Integrity Chairman, WSRP Executive Board Member, 5-Term Skagit County GOP Chairman, Citizen Journalist, Blogger, Business Owner, 2020 WA State House Representative Candidate, Former Council Member, and WA State 2016 and 2024 RNC National Convention Delegate.
