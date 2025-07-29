This is an update to my February 14, 2025, article, Will New FEC Continue to Overlook Alleged Campaign Money Laundering? And my April 28, 2025, article, DOJ Investigation into ActBlue and "Fundraising Platforms" Kicks Off!

The aggregate number of campaign contributions in PAST YEARS’ - as reported on the Federal Election Commission (FEC) (fec.gov) database, continues to show troubling, unexplained fluctuations.

It is quite stunning that in tracking, archiving, and publishing regular (daily) updates for OVER TWO YEARS - NO ONE HAS BEEN ABLE TO EXPLAIN THE PROBLEMATIC, ERRATIC, AND SUSPICIOUS PATTERNS OBSERVED IN THE FEC ARCHIVED DATA.

While researching the fec.gov website, using the EXACT SAME parameter fields to check ONLY PAST YEARS’ (2017-2022) campaign contribution information, you should NOT SEE HISTORICAL DONOR DATA CHANGING!

It would perhaps make sense that you may see amended report numbers for recent postings from time to time, but by now, these past FEC campaign donor contribution(s) data numbers should be solid for the years 2017-2022.

IN THE MOST UPDATED GRAPH ABOVE, YOU WILL OBSERVE:

The chart covers the period from May 7, 2023, to July 28, 2025 (today).

Today’s posting was 115,024,000 campaign contributions.

The high mark was reached on July 25, 2024, with 118,488,000 reported campaign contributions.

The low mark is Sept 27, 2023, where there were 109,096,000 reported campaign contributions.

When we track, plot, and graph the data changes, there is a mean average of about 116,164,000 individual contributions for the years 2017-2022.

The running trend mean average is seemingly being maintained at a consistent level, with the slope ever so slightly trending downward.

The most significant one-day movement occurred on Sept 27, 2023, when individual contributions decreased by 7,374,000 from the prior day. Then over the next two days, individual contributions increased by 7,061,000.

The largest one-day gain was 5,743,000 on Sept 28, 2023.

The largest one-day drop was 6,043,000 on Aug 8, 2023.

The smallest one-day change in data was 1,000 on May 22, 2024.

Our data search results always show rounded to the nearest thousands, rather than a specific number of contributions.

It appears that the data doesn't change once a day or even every hour; at times, it can change literally by the minute (or even the second). Several times, the data changed twice in one day, as researchers check the FEC website morning and night, daily, for changes.

The constant changing of data was discovered when the same block of contributors repeated over and over as we researched; as fast as it could be documented, it was changing.

OF SIGNIFICANCE:

A system like this, which constantly changes data, is virtually impossible to audit. But of course they know that…

It very much appears the FEC is weaponized, and their data and website a vehicle for election fraud, election interference, electioneering, and the concealment of money laundering, keeping oligarchs in power.

Under the Trump DOJ, we need a thorough investigation to fix this mess NOW!

Bill Bruch

Bill Bruch is the WA State GOP Election Integrity Chairman, WSRP Executive Board Member, 5-Term Skagit County GOP Chairman, Citizen Journalist, Blogger, Business Owner, 2020 WA State House Representative Candidate, Former Council Member, and WA State 2016 and 2024 RNC National Convention Delegate.

