All Things Politics

All Things Politics

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
GJTL's avatar
GJTL
4h

Irregardless of how ridiculous the mask mandate was (they don’t work and that has been known since early 2020), Hazelo should have left the premises when asked, then file his lawsuit later. The County Health Department should be the only entity to require masking, even though that action is not justified by science. This is a case where the tyrannical left used their authority to punish a political opponent to the extreme. The penalty does not fit the crime. Island County government has been infiltrated with many rich leftists from King and Snohomish counties who are hellbent on implementing their liberal political agenda.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Bill Bruch
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture