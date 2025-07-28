The Justice Department has launched a formal inquiry into Michigan’s voter registration list maintenance practices, citing concerns over compliance with federal election laws and a high volume of duplicate registrations.

In a July 21 letter to MI Secretary of State (SoS) Jocelyn Benson, the DOJ’s Civil Rights Division requested detailed records and explanations regarding the state’s execution of voter list maintenance procedures under the National Voter Registration Act (NVRA) and the Help America Vote Act (HAVA).

The NVRA of 1993 requires each state to maintain all records concerning the implementation of programs and activities conducted to ensure the accuracy and currency of official lists of all eligible voters.

In the letter, the DOJ cc’d the Director of MI Elections, Johnathan Rater, who on July 11, 2025, under cross-examination in a probable cause hearing, was forced into several troubling admissions regarding his election instructions to MI clerks, including telling election workers to destroy election records, thus violating federal law 52 USC Section 20701.

Such election records would: Enable auditors to understand how many ballots cast in a given election were performed by legal voters; would enable auditors to understand why there are over 350,000 fewer voters than ballots cast in the 2020 election; would enable auditors to find out who allowed 125,428 illegal votes to be cast in the 2024 election; and could likely help with the discovery of who is modifying voter history data for our elections.

Of more concern is that Rater was also videotaped under oath committing perjury by contradicting his prior statements before a grand jury when he testified to the opposite!

The DOJ is rightfully demanding answers on the MI State's voter registration practices, and is specifically requesting records and explanations about:

More registrations than voting age population

Duplicate registrations (45.7% of all transactions)

Low removal rates of ineligible voters

Potential violations of federal voter ID laws

Compliance with federal law requires all voters to be assigned unique identifiers

Compliance with the NVRA & HAVA

Additionally, the DOJ included a series of questions based on MI responses to the U.S. EAC’s Election Administration and Voting Survey, released June 30.

The letter also mentions that it “received a complaint that alleges Michigan is not compliant” with a provision of the HAVA voter ID requirements.

The DOJ demanded records within 14 days, including documentation of list maintenance actions and a list of election officials responsible for the Qualified Voter File (QVF).

According to former MI State Senator Patrick Colbeck: MI Voter history data records stored in the MI QVF change EVERY single month. The list of people who voted in a given election should NEVER change. Per the 4/1/2025 QVF, there were 388,454 fewer voters than ballots cast in the 2020 election, in which the allocation of electors for POTUS was reportedly decided by 154,188 votes.

Also, it is curious how the reported MI Driver’s Licence spikes lined up with the 2020 and 2024 presidential elections…

Republicans have long questioned the high rate of registration in Michigan, which (similar to WA State) has been made easier by automatically registering people who obtain a driver’s license and allowing same-day voter registration with no time to properly verify if the voter is indeed legitimate.

The DOJ MI letter is the latest in a series to various states about their management of voter roll maintenance practices, following directives in the Trump Administration’s March 25, 2025, EO, ‘Preserving and Protecting the Integrity of American Elections’ - States included are:

Alaska, Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Maryland, Minnesota, Michigan, Nevada, New Hampshire, New York, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and Wisconsin.

OF NOTE: Public Interest Legal Foundation (PILF) testified before Congress that MI SoS Benson maintained over 25,000 dead voters on MI Voter Rolls in the 2020 election. Records indicate that many of these dead voters actually voted!

In November 2021, PILF filed a federal lawsuit against SoS Benson for failure to remove 25,975 deceased registrants from the voter rolls. PILF even notified the SoS about these deceased individuals a year before the lawsuit was filed, only to be ignored.

PILF’s analysis of the deceased individuals reveals of those 25,975:

23,663 registrants had been dead for five years or more

17,479 registrants had been dead for at least a decade

3,956 registrants had been dead for at least 20 years

Of concern: On June 12, 2024, a MI judge ruled that Benson’s election manual, issued to local election officials, is unconstitutional and violates state law.

On May 22, 2025, the MI State House of Representatives voted 58-47 to adopt a resolution holding SoS Jocelyn Benson in contempt of the House for failing to comply fully with a subpoena for election training records.

Why was a subpoena necessary? Benson has a history of issuing unlawful directives to clerks - 7 Courts have found her to have issued unlawful directives in the past...and those are just the directives for which a lawsuit was filed.

On July 14, 2025, the MI Supreme Court gave a victory to the State Republican Party and the Republican National Committee in a legal battle over election integrity. The court ruled in MIGOP v. Donahue, that the MI State GOP had standing to file a lawsuit against the board of election commissioners for not hiring enough Republican poll workers in the 2022 elections. The state Supreme Court ruling reversed a decision by a lower court.

As a reminder, on March 25, 2025, the Republican National Committee asked 48 Secretaries of State to provide detailed methodology on how each state maintains its voter databases. The request also coincided with the Trump EO.

"The RNC is once again taking action to make our elections more secure," RNC Chairman Michael Whatley said in a press release -"Voters have a right to know that their states are properly maintaining voter rolls and quickly acting to clean voter registration lists by removing ineligible voters. If states unlawfully block our requests or if we discover that states have failed to accurately maintain their voter rolls, the RNC stands ready to act."

“The RNC is committed to a fair electoral process that ensures both access to the ballot and election integrity. Public confidence in the administration of our elections is critical to our democracy. The starting block for voter participation and election integrity is voter registration,” reads a letter to the WA SoS Elections Division from Dhillon Law Group, the firm representing the RNC.

Specifically, the RNC requested voter information about registrants who are “inactive” voters, deceased voters, relocated voters, or those registrants who have been convicted of a crime or who are not U.S. citizens.

Bill Bruch

Bill Bruch is the WA State GOP Election Integrity Chairman, WSRP Executive Board Member, 5-Term Skagit County GOP Chairman, Citizen Journalist, Blogger, Business Owner, 2020 WA State House Representative Candidate, Former Council Member, and WA State 2016 and 2024 RNC National Convention Delegate.