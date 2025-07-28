Today, the Republican National Committee (RNC) and the Montana Republican Party (MTGOP) issued a press release announcing their intervention in a federal lawsuit to defend Montana’s election integrity laws, specifically voter ID and registration requirements.

“Voter ID and accurate voter registration are essential to secure elections,” said Chairman Michael Whatley. “Democrat extremists are attacking Montana’s voter ID requirements and registration safeguards. The RNC and MTGOP are stepping in to protect the integrity of Montana’s elections and ensure only eligible Montana voters can cast a ballot.”



Background:

The RNC and Montana GOP are intervening to defend two key Montana election integrity laws against a lawsuit brought by the Montana Federation of Public Employees.

Earlier this year, Montana’s legislature passed and Governor Greg Gianforte signed two commonsense election laws – SB 276 and SB 490.

SB 276 strengthens the state's voter ID law by requiring a photo ID to cast a ballot, while making it easier for Native Americans to vote by allowing Montana voters to use a tribal photo ID.

SB 490 expanded voter registration opportunities for Montanans while giving election officials adequate time to maintain accurate voter rolls.

Thank you to the RNC and the MTGOP for pushing back against Democrats' attempts to strip commonsense election integrity protections from Montana!

