Hundreds of thousands of “Inactive” Georgia State Voter Registrations are soon expected to be canceled from the state voter roll. The sweeping cancellation is one of the largest in U.S. history, a mass removal of registrants who moved away or haven’t voted for several years.

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced the multi-phase audit of the state's voter rolls, targeting 478,000 inactive voter registrations. Notices were mailed to these voters, who have 40 days to respond or update their information to avoid cancellation. The voter registration cancellations are set to take place in July, Aug, and September.

The audit focuses on voters who have been inactive since the 2022 and 2024 general elections, including those with undeliverable mail or who have moved out of state, non-residential addresses (e.g., P.O. boxes or businesses), and other factors, as identified by the Electronic Registration Information Center (ERIC), the U.S. Postal Service, and Election Integrity voting groups.

Raffensperger emphasizes maintaining accurate voter rolls for election integrity.

"There are no 'off-years' in keeping elections secure," Raffensperger said. "We will have a statewide election this year, and a general election in 2026. We will use this period over the Summer of 2025 to take every step to maintain the accuracy of Georgia's voter registration lists."

Gabriel Sterling, the Secretary of State's chief operating officer, said;

“The first phase will focus on voters who have missed multiple presidential election cycles. Some targeted voters haven't participated in elections in nearly a decade. It could be 10 years since these individual human beings have voted, touched a voter roll, or talked to anybody in the government about anything. Some have moved, others haven't voted in several elections, and more than 100,000 haven't had any contact with their county elections office in five years.”

The audit will utilize new technology to verify addresses and determine who still resides in a particular location. The process will involve comparing data from the United States Postal Service to identify voters who may have moved, as well as data from voter lists in other states.

Thank you to the GA SoS for doing their job to clean and maintain accurate voter rolls. Many election integrity groups have been advocating for this for years!

Bill Bruch

Bill Bruch is the WA State GOP Election Integrity Chairman, WSRP Executive Board Member, 5-Term Skagit County GOP Chairman, Citizen Journalist, Blogger, Business Owner, 2020 WA State House Representative Candidate, Former Council Member, and WA State 2016 and 2024 RNC National Convention Delegate.