Last week, Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairman Michael Whatley released a statement regarding the RNC’s intervention in the Kansas lawsuit undermining election integrity:



“Far-Left activists are trying to rewrite Kansas law and sow chaos by forcing the state to count ballots that arrive up to a week after Election Day. That’s not how fair and transparent elections work,” said Chairman Whatley. “The RNC is stepping in to defend the commonsense protection that ALL ballots must be received by Election Day to ensure timely, secure elections. We are leading the charge nationwide to uphold election safeguards and defend the integrity of every vote.”

BACKGROUND:

Senate Bill 4 (SB4), An Act concerning elections, relating to advance voting ballots; requiring the return of such ballots by 7:00 pm on the day of the election , was approved by a 75% super majority vote (30-10) in the Kansas State Senate and by a 67% super majority vote (84-41) in the State House of Representatives on March 25, 2025. Democrat Gov. Laura Kelly vetoed SB4, but that veto was overturned in both chambers of the legislature, with votes falling along party lines.

The law mandates that all mail-in ballots be received by 7 pm on Election Day, eliminating the previous three-day grace period for ballots postmarked by Election Day.

The lawsuit was filed by Kansas Appleseed, Loud Light, and the Disability Rights against Kansas Secretary of State Scott Schwab and Douglas County Clerk Jamie Shew on May 5, 2025, in Douglas County District Court. It argues that SB 4 is unconstitutional, violating equal protection and due process.

The RNC is seeking to intervene to defend the fundamental principle that all ballots must be received by Election Day to ensure election integrity and uniform deadlines.

This isn’t just a Kansas issue — it’s part of a broader fight to safeguard commonsense election laws and uphold integrity in elections across the country.

The RNC has led aggressive legal battles all across America to defend election integrity, enforce the rule of law, and stop Democrats from weakening safeguards that protect the right to vote.

Bill Bruch

Bill Bruch is the WA State GOP Election Integrity Chairman, WSRP Executive Board Member, 5-Term Skagit County GOP Chairman, Citizen Journalist, Blogger, Business Owner, 2020 WA State House Representative Candidate, Former Council Member, and WA State 2016 and 2024 RNC National Convention Delegate.