SEATTLE, Washington — Yesterday, the Republican Party of Arizona, under the leadership of Chairwoman Gina Swoboda, alongside the Restoring Integrity and Trust in Elections (RITE) PAC, filed an amicus curiae brief supporting efforts to protect the integrity of American elections. The brief was submitted in the United States District Court for the Western District of Washington, defending measures aimed at ensuring voter registration accuracy by requiring documentary proof of citizenship.

The brief emphasizes the authority provided by the National Voter Registration Act (NVRA), confirming that the Election Assistance Commission (EAC) has clear statutory authorization to include documentary proof of citizenship requirements in the federal voter registration form.

This aligns with longstanding Arizona law, which has successfully implemented similar requirements to maintain voter roll integrity and ensure only eligible citizens participate in elections.

“Protecting election integrity is essential to preserving trust in our democratic process,” stated Chairwoman Swoboda. “Arizona Republicans have long advocated for sensible measures that ensure accuracy in voter registration and protect our elections from fraud. This brief underscores our continued commitment to transparent, fair, and secure elections.”

“This is not a radical proposal. Only U.S. citizens are allowed to vote in federal elections,” said RITE PAC President Justin Riemer. “Before someone registers to vote, officials should be able to confirm they’re eligible. That’s what the law provides, and our brief defends that.”

Additionally, the brief defends Executive Order 14248, “Preserving and Protecting the Integrity of American Elections, and argues that President Trump’s EO requiring all social service and public assistance program offices to inquire about the citizenship status of applicants before offering them a voter registration form is not only permissible, it is necessary, reinforcing Congressional intent to secure elections exclusively for eligible U.S. citizens.

The Republican Party of Arizona, committed to safeguarding constitutional freedoms and the integrity of elections, remains at the forefront of efforts advocating for responsible governance and secure voting procedures.

Bill Bruch

Bill Bruch is the WA State GOP Election Integrity Committee Chairman (5th year), WAGOP Executive Board Member (5th Year), Skagit County GOP Chairman (9th year), Citizen Journalist, Blogger, Business Owner, 2020 WA State House Representative Candidate, Former Council Member, and WA State 2016 and 2024 RNC National Convention Delegate.