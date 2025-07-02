Yesterday, the Justice Department announced that it filed a Statement of Interest in the pending lawsuit Equality State Policy Center v. Chuck Gray, defending Wyoming’s legitimate interest in securing its voting process from fraud by requiring documentary proof of citizenship to register to vote.

When voters cast their ballots, they should be confident that their vote is given its due weight, undiluted by fraudulent votes of ineligible voters. This confidence is the bedrock of participatory democracy. Requiring documentary proof of citizenship to register to vote is a valid way to secure the voting process.

Longstanding Supreme Court precedent recognizes that states have a significant interest in preventing fraud and safeguarding voter confidence in the election process. Wyoming’s new ‘documentary proof of citizenship’ law is a mechanism to enforce laws that prohibit non-citizen voting and ensure that ONLY eligible voters cast ballots.

“It is a crime for non-citizens to vote in federal elections, and it is important that the American people have confidence in the integrity of our elections.” said Deputy AAG Michael Gates of the DOJ’s Civil Rights Division. “Requiring documentary proof of citizenship is common sense and ensures that only citizens vote.”

In this case, Democrat operative "Russia Hoaxer" Marc Elias is using a leftist group to sue Wyoming’s Republican Secretary of State, Chuck Gray. If Elias’s case is successful, it could be easier for non-citizens to vote.

The lawsuit infers the Wyoming law is unconstitutional, burdensome, and disproportionately affects women, minorities, and people claiming to be transgenders. The group argues the law violates the First and 14th Amendments to the U.S. Constitution by imposing unjustified barriers to voting.

Additionally, on June 26, the RNC filed a motion to intervene in the case to assist in defending Wyoming’s newly passed law HB 156.

Summary of HB 156: AN ACT relating to elections; requiring a qualified elector to be a bona fide resident of the state of Wyoming for not less than thirty (30) days before the date of the election in which they offer to vote; requiring documentation proving residence to register to vote; prohibiting registration based on documentation showing noncitizen status; making conforming amendments; requiring rulemaking; and providing for effective dates.

HB 156 passed the Wyoming House of Representatives 51-8 and the Wyoming Senate 26-4. The bill was the number one priority of Secretary of State Chuck Gray’s Election Integrity Agenda announced in December 2024.

The RNC dismissed the notion that disenfranchisement is a concern, saying instead that NONCITIZEN VOTING is the real threat! The RNC argues that the challenge threatens election integrity and voter trust, aligning with their support for the law as a measure to ensure that ONLY citizens vote. It appears that the DOJ shares the same sentiment.

In a March 21 press release, Secretary Gray said, “Today marks a pivotal moment for election integrity in Wyoming. Proof of citizenship and proof of residency for registering to vote are both so important. Only US citizens, and only Wyomingites, should be voting in Wyoming elections. Period. HB 156 makes Wyoming the first state in the nation to apply proof of citizenship for registering to vote for all elections.”

“We need all hands on deck to combat radical left-wing DNC attorney Marc Elias’ attacks on any and all conservative election integrity reforms, the lawsuit is a meritless attack by the radical left.” Gray said.

The RNC argues it has a right to intervene because the lawsuit threatens its electoral strategy and party infrastructure. “A ruling in Plaintiff’s favor would do grave damage to the integrity of Wyoming’s election system and to the confidence that Republican voters have in that system,” their filing states.

This is an important case to monitor as it proceeds through the courts; it is clear that the majority of the American people support it.

Recent polling found that 83 % of voters favor requiring voter ID.

Across the country, Republicans have made it a priority to prevent non-citizens from voting. In April, the House passed the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) Act — introduced by Rep. Chip Roy (R., Texas) — which would require providing documentary proof of citizenship to register to vote in federal elections.

As I have written in many of my recent Substack posts, as one possible remedy for the people of WA State, WAGOP Chairman and State Representative Jim Walsh recently filed a Proposed Initiative to the 2026 Legislature: AN ACT Relating to requiring verification of citizenship for voter registration.

Bill Bruch

Bill Bruch is the WA State GOP Election Integrity Committee Chairman (5th year), WAGOP Executive Board Member (5th Year), Skagit County GOP Chairman (9th year), Citizen Journalist, Blogger, Business Owner, 2020 WA State House Representative Candidate, Former Council Member, and WA State 2016 and 2024 RNC National Convention Delegate.