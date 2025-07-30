Today, the RNC issued a Press Release: GOP Revs Up Election Integrity Efforts With Midterms Fast Approaching, referencing a recent Protect the Vote event in Virginia to ensure safe and secure elections in key states ahead of the 2026 midterms. At the event, a training took place where onlookers learned about the different roles they could play in the upcoming 2026 midterms and how to apply for those positions.

RNC Chairman Michael Whatley reported on the ongoing RNC’s Election Integrity Efforts, including how the RNC is increasing efforts to help Republicans maintain their majority in the House and Senate, and said:

“Every single time, every place we go, Election Integrity continues to be a very top-tier issue. So, we’re going to make sure that we’re in a position that we’re leading this fight...”

In the 2024 election cycle, the RNC filed more than 100 election integrity lawsuits across 20 states. The GOP recruited 230,000 volunteers and 6,500 lawyers.

The RNC lawsuits are significant efforts to ensure transparency and fairness in voting processes, focusing on various aspects of election administration, including voter roll maintenance, mail-in voting procedures, poll watcher policies, and ballot counting rules. The surge in litigation, particularly ahead of the 2026 election, marks a welcome aggressiveness needed to help keep GOP seats and win elections.

Earlier in the month, Whatley was out to Washington State discussing critical congressional seats the RNC is paying attention to in 2026, including in blue-controlled states like New York, California, and yes, WA State, as Congressional District 3 is most definitely again in play!

It is good to know that the RNC has staff on the ground in battleground states and lawyers all over the U.S. working to protect the vote. The numbers show that Americans want election integrity.

75% of Americans - including 69% of Black voters and 60% of Democrats polled - support Voter ID requirements. A recent NPR poll found that 80% of Americans want voter ID.

68% of voters believe that State legislatures should decide the voting rules and regulations for their state, not the federal government.

By a 33-point margin, Americans believe that voting in their area is already ‘easy’ and want to see election reform focus on making sure elections are ‘fair and free of voter fraud.’

The party first began diving into the election integrity realm in 2022. By 2024, the RNC Election Integrity Division became an official department that included communications, politics, and legal arms, reported the Daily Caller.

“I can tell you that every single event that I go to anywhere in the country, if we do a Q&A, one of the first questions that I get asked is about election integrity. Every single time, every place we go, it continues to be a very top-tier issue. As we go into 2026, it’s building on what we built in ’24 and really expanding the map. But above all, it’s about building on the momentum created in 2024.” said Whatley.

The GOP was doomed to a 1982 consent decree for 36 years, which was enacted following a lawsuit from the DNC that neutered the party’s ability to engage in election integrity lawsuits. The decree was finally lifted in 2018.

Since Trump won in November, the party has moved to ramp up its election integrity efforts significantly. Specifically, the RNC has asked states to clean up their voter rolls, and on March 25, 2025, it requested that 48 Secretaries of State Provide Detailed Methodology on Voter Data Maintenance. With that underway, this year the party has a larger legal budget for election integrity issues.

“The RNC’s election integrity work has the full backing of President Donald Trump,” said Whatley, adding, “The Department of Justice has also been instrumental in helping with its efforts, and to the degree that we can provide information or we can provide support for what they’re doing, we want to do that.”

Whatley also said having former RNC member Harmeet Dhillon as Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights “is absolutely fantastic, and there’s a lot of effort around the country right now to make sure that we’re ready for 2026.”

Bill Bruch

Bill Bruch is the WA State GOP Election Integrity Committee Chairman (5th year), WAGOP Executive Board Member (5th Year), Skagit County GOP Chairman (9th year), Citizen Journalist, Blogger, Business Owner, 2020 WA State House Representative Candidate, Former Council Member, and WA State 2016 and 2024 RNC National Convention Delegate.