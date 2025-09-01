Well-documented evidence of many problems (including much fraud) in our elections is ongoing. The articles and links below, compiled from the last 30 days, represent the many challenges we face with our elections.

Due to the efforts of thousands of concerned citizens and hundreds of election integrity watchdog groups, election problems are being exposed, mitigated, and addressed. Thank you to all who dedicate their lives to this most important cause! For daily updates, please see the Election Integrity page on the SkagitRepublicans.com website.

ELECTION INTEGRITY: New RNC Chairman Joe Gruters Touts Election Integrity as #1 Priority - RNC Sets Sights on 2026

1 in 5 voters admit to committing at least one kind of voter fraud - How many never admitted it and are also committed voter fraud - This is a massive scale

Tulsi Gabbard confirms she located documents in "BURN BAGS" related to RIGGING the 2020 election. Video

Kash Patel gives docs to Congress showing the FBI suspected that China was mailing tens of thousands of fake driver's licenses to Chinese citizens here so that they could create fake identities and then cast mail-in ballots. Video

Putin told Trump the mail-in voting is rigging our Elections - YES Donald Trump just announced he is going to push to BAN Mail-in Voting

Urgent: Trump Moves to Vanquish Mail-In Voting

Congressman Hamadeh: Mail-in Ballots Threaten the Foundation of American Democracy

Mike Benz: Mail-in Voting is how Democrats steal elections, the CIA literally uses Mail-in Voting to prosecute political leaders overseas

President Trump Vows to Lead Movement to Rid the Country of Mail-in Voting and Highly “Inaccurate,” Very Expensive Voting Machines!

Movement to Eliminate Mail-In Ballots & Voting Machines - Citing Fraud Concerns

Trump Says He Will Issue Executive Order to Require Voter ID

Trump 'paper ballots only' Executive Order: 'Voter I.D. must be part of every single vote'

VIDEO: Trump calling for more secure elections: Proof of citizenship - Voter ID - One Day Voting - "Watermarked" Paper Ballots

SEN. MIKE LEE (R): "Mail-In Ballots Are A Chain-Of-Custody Nightmare - Once Millions Of Ballots Get Tossed Into The Postal Service, Manipulation Risk Multiplies"

Why is election security so difficult? Taiwan, a tech-driven nation of 24 million, uses hand-marked ballots and same-day precinct counts. Video

Heather Honey Appointed to DHS Federal Election Leadership Position

VIDEO: UOCAVA Voting featuring Heather Honey

Lara Logan: Unless you have access to the voting machine code & can read it, you cannot certify anything because the truth is you have no idea what you are certifying

Claiming that our elections are not connected to the Internet is like saying that when you commute to work you're not driving on the Highway because you took the HOV lane

Make elections secure again! (MESA). The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) is updating the Systematic Alien Verification for Entitlements (SAVE) program and partnering with the Social Security Administration to ensure “a single, reliable source for verifying immigration status and U.S. citizenship.” Post

CNN reports the Republican Party surges 8 points in Pennsylvania. A 20-year high in Voter registration AR: +3 points NV: +6 points NC: +8 points PENN: +8 points

According to the NYT, Democrats are facing a voter registration CRISIS - In 2025, Democrats lost ground in ALL 30 of the states that track voter registration by party

PODCAST: WHAT HAPPENS WHEN YOU STEAL ELECTIONS: Peter Ticktin, Treniss Evans, and Mark Cook - The Hand Count Road Show

Smurfing is structured money laundering by politicians into their campaign committees - Computer bots are used to steal the name, address, and donor accounts of citizens

2025 Vegas DefCon presentation on how to hack the Dominion Voting machines

Clerk blows whistle on employees selling loads of driver’s licenses to illegals for 200$ each, SHE gets fired!

America First Legal Announces Opportunity for Americans to Strengthen Election Integrity by Supporting Proof of Citizenship to Vote

Biden Admin threw open the border to rig the census - and elections for Democrats!

FACT: Democrats can't gerrymander their states to pick up more seats because they already gerrymandered them to hell and back

Dems can’t gerrymander their maps any further because they’ve twisted them into pretzels

CA should have lost five additional congressional seats in the last census except for the fact that they are counting illegals - Americans are losing political power to foreign invaders

SEATS STOLEN FROM RED STATES FOR TEN YEARS - Let's Discuss Census Fraud

Wade Miller Video Interview: The Census Bureau Is Defrauding American Voters

Policy Brief: How the Census Bureau Is Defrauding American Voters

The 2020 census undercounted the population in Red states and overcounted the population in Blue states. ‘Mistakes’ that cost the GOP at least five seats. Video

Why Democrats are losing their minds: “The census is based on all people in an area, whether they are citizens or not. Without illegals, the blue states would have a net loss of about 20 seats in the House; they’d never win another election ever again." Elon Musk Video

Of the 30 states that track voter registration by party, Dems lost ground to the GOP in every single one between the 2020 and 2024 elections. NY Times Article

Imagine living in a state where 40% of the population hasn’t had a voice in Congress for decades. In nine Democrat-run states, nearly 10 million Americans are effectively unrepresented in the U.S. House of Representatives. Post

EXAMPLES OF DEM GERRYMANDERING: CA: GOP is 40% of vote, gets 17% of seats MA: 35%, 0 seats CT: 38%, 0 seats NY: 42%, gets 26% MD: 38%, gets 12% NM: 44%, 0 seats. Post

Democrat Gerrymandering. None of these states has a Republican Congressperson: Mass, Rhode Island, Vermont, New Hampshire, Hawaii, New Mexico, Connecticut and Delaware - Maryland, Oregon, and Maine have Only One. Post

REPUBLICANS FINALLY GETTING SMART- GOP could gain +13 congressional seats from redistricting efforts in Texas, Florida, Ohio and Missouri

Republicans have 15+ states they can redraw - Democrats only have 4 - Time for Republicans to go on offense

Trump orders new census to exclude illegal immigrants from states' population totals

Trump Wants To Remove Illegal Aliens From Being Counted In The 2030 Census

AAG Harmeet Dhillon explains how the DOJ will review all 50 states to clean up voter rolls, enforce federal election laws, and restore public confidence in elections, citing decades of neglected maintenance. Video

12.4 MILLION names WERE on the Social Security Database over the age of 120!

JW Urges SCOTUS to Keep 5th Circuit Ban on Counting Ballots Received After Election Day

MIKE BENZ: Hours after intel claimed Russia stole 2016, Obama’s DHS made elections “Critical Infrastructure,” giving feds control for the first time in 250 years. All 50 states opposed it until they were paid to comply. Eisen’s network uses coordinated illegal protests. Video

USAID WAS ALWAYS THE APPETIZER - ACTBLUE IS THE MAIN COURSE

AZ Senator Uncovers Alleged ACTBLUE 'Magic Mortgage' Money Laundering Scheme" — "Billions in Dark Money” Set up by OBAMA to Spread Cash Around the United States. Video

Dems pretending to buy houses and CREATING $200 MILLION IN MORTGAGES, then laundering the money through wire transfers - Act Blue Implicated! Video

60-page complaint filed against ActBlue for Billions they laundered into political campaigns

By more than a 3-to-1 margin, voters continue to favor an election integrity measure that President Donald Trump has openly advocated

America First Legal Announces Opportunity for Americans to Strengthen Election Integrity by Supporting Proof of Citizenship to Vote

Jeff Clark Calls Out Bill Barr's Election Interference

DOJ makes nationwide push to clean voter rolls, purging duplicates and noncitizens

DOJ Launches NATIONWIDE Voter Roll Investigation Ahead of Midterms (VIDEO)

Democrats could lose as many as 25 House seats if the Supreme Court moves forward with ending race-based gerrymandering

JD Vance Video: If you did the census anew right now, you would have 10 additional Republican seats and nine fewer Democrat seats, a 19 Congressional Swing

Congressman Abe Hamadeh Introduces PROVE Act to Ensure Election Integrity by Requiring Voters to Prove State Residency

Congressmen Hamadeh and Begich Lead Effort to End Corrupt Ranked Choice Voting Scheme on Federal Level

Ninth Circuit Court To Decide if "Election Day" Must Be a "Single Day"

In '2020, states reported 209M active registered voters and reported 18.8M "removal actions" - In '23, it was 203M/19.3M. In '24, it was 211M/21.3M. States "cleaned" 59.4M, but rolls grew

VIDEO: COA Hand Count Training - State by State

DOJ Publishes List of Sanctuary Jurisdictions - Warns of Litigation

DOJ: Enormous Voter Roll Cleanup Soon to Begin

Time to get ready for hand counts of paper ballots during the 2026 election

Mail-in voting was all planned to steal the 2020 election, using COVID!

Mail-In Ballots Need To Go - 59% of likely voters believe mail-in voting makes cheating easier - Majorities of black, Hispanic, and white voters agreed, along with both young and old

Does anybody actually dispute the 2020 election being stolen at this point?

The Richest Corporations on Earth Conspire to Steal Your Vote. State voting rolls hold between 10% and 20% of ineligible, certainly fraudulent "registered" voters. In swing states, where the vote is carried by 1%, we are looking at the principal vulnerability. Article

Voter Rolls and Election Fraud

Video: Georgetown Professor Matt Blaze during the most recent DefCon Voting Village 2025

Smartmatic executives caught bribing Venezuelan election officials

Smartmatic Gave Unlawful Gifts To LA Official Who Helped Obtain ‘Lucrative Contract’

Smartmatic Bribes Top Venezuelan Election Official to Secure Election-Related Contracts

Left-Wing Media Spreads Falsehoods About Trump’s New Election Integrity Watchdog

Supreme Court to Rule on ‘Race Based’ Congressional Districts – Would Give Republicans a MASSIVE Advantage in 2026 Midterms

SCOTUS May Axe 26 Democratic seats because of Unconstitutional Districts Drawn Based on Race. Post

Assistant AG Harmeet Dhillon is trying to UNDO race-based Congressional districts largely gerrymandered for Dems - Suing to remove ineligible registrants from the rolls. Video

Dallas Co, TX, Pinellas Co, FL, Hillsborough Co, FL, Palm Beach Co, FL, purposefully, intentionally, willfully altering and concealing Official Election Records. To Hide Fraud. Post

Hamadeh Discusses New Bill to Tighten Non-Military Overseas Voting

Hamadeh Releases Video Explaining Bill to Ban Ranked Choice Voting

Don’t Trust, Verify – The status of post-election auditing in the swing states

How Much Damage Has Mail-In Voting Done in a Quarter Century?

Appeals court hands over $5M win to Mike Lindell

VIDEO: Why Tina Peters Will Be Free: County Contract Proves She Had Authority!

Harmeet Dhillion: "Conspiracy to Deprive the American People Their Right for President"

Stephen Miller ON FIRE - EXPLAINS EXACTLY how Democrats use untraceable mail-in ballots to STEAL ELECTIONS!

ALABAMA: AL city council candidate arrested on voter fraud charges

ALASKA: AK hijacked — and the enemy isn’t just wearing blue - It’s wearing RINO Red!

ARIZONA: Hobbs is Toast in 2026 - Three major reasons “Cartel Katie” is destined for early retirement in a state that never should have had her in charge

Fontes shenanigans have already begun

Fontes supported online cell phone voting system sparks controversy

Fontes Represented the Narco-terrorists who MURDERED Border Patrol

Fontes represented figure in 'Fast and Furious' arms scandal

TOP ARIZONA ELECTION OFFICIAL REFUSING TO FOLLOW THE LAW... AGAIN

Lake Vindicated in 2022 Bias Claims After Bobmbshell ASU Emails Emerge

ASU And Arizona PBS Accused Of Collusion To Bar Kari Lake From Debate Forum

In 2022 Maricopa County machines were programmed to FAIL - Video

AZ SoS changes election manual in response to Republican challenges

Mayes asks judge to toss GOP lawsuit over certain overseas voters

GOP Lawsuits Successfully Prompt Changes in AZ 2025 Election Procedures Manual Process

AFL Fights Back Against Attack on Election Integrity in Maricopa County

Eli Crane announced his support for H.R. 2499, Proud to cosponsor Hamadeh's bill to codify Trump's EO on election integrity. Post

Emails show ASU President pressured PBS to offer gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs an interview after Hobbs refused to debate Republican Kari Lake. Article

To understand how utterly intertwined certain politicians like AZ Gov Hobbs are with the Sinaola Cartel, watch this Bombshell Testimony. Video

AZ Senate Audit of the overthrow of the US government. Nov 3, 2020, 25% of all 2020 mail-in ballots—420,987 out of 1.9 million—were confirmed to have no signature match whatsoever, Just in Maricopa County alone. Video

WHY WE HAVE AN ELECTIONS NATIONAL STATE OF EMERGENCY

"VOTE-ISAC" Another NGO work around that is meant to replace government agencies, creating a lack of transparency so that election fraud can be completely hidden

Hobbs dragged to her own crime scene, witnessed the crime scene, and yet certified the crime scene. Batch after batch after batch of ballots were sent for duplication. But there was no unique serial number or identification number on the ballots that had to be duplicated. Video

ARKANSAS: Searcy County has been targeted ever since they made the transition to paper ballots by the State Board of Election Commissioners. Post

CALIFORNIA: Dems want to silence the voice of citizens and replace the independent redistricting commission with maps drawn behind closed doors by politicians to guarantee their re-election

Republicans won 40% of the vote, but only have 12 seats, to the Democrat's 40 - 40% of the vote gets you 20% of the seats in gerrymandered California

The California Dem Plan to Redistrict for 2026

California has WAY more House seats than it should because of Illegal Aliens

PROOF OF DECADES OF BLATANT DEMOCRAT GERRYMANDERING

SHASTA COUNTY: HandCount / One Day / At the Precinct / Voter id / Clean voter roll

US Attorney Bill Essayli EXPOSED Democrats were sending mail-in ballots to illegals

CA Redistricting - Corrupt Democrat Politicians choosing the politicians instead of the voters choosing the politicians. “What's happening is pure corruption. Gavin Newsom’s corrupt redistricting scheme is illegal and unfair.” Video

Four Republican state lawmakers have filed a lawsuit in the California Supreme Court against Secretary of State Shirley Weber (D) and other state officials, seeking to block Governor Gavin Newsom’s (D) redistricting plan. Article

Republican California Assemblyman David Tangipa gets his mic cut in Assembly Elections Committee as he asks about cost and little time to deliberate new Congressional map ballot measure. Video

Republicans Crushing Dems! 2025 Report of Registration (D) +61,420 - (R) +539,404

Newsom Slips — Admits ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS are VOTING in U.S. Elections

COLORADO: Colorado’s Legal Tyranny, How It Happened and How We Take It Back

Teller County, CO Election Crimes on Camera: Video Evidence of Election Fraud

Dominion REMOTE ACCESSIBLE VOTE BY MAIL (MOBILE VOTING MODULE) NOW READY!

Interview with Tina Peters from Prison – “We Can’t Back Down, Give Up or Give In”

CONNECTICUT: 4 MORE DEMOCRATS ARRESTED IN THE 2023 MASS ABSENTEE BALLOT FRAUD CASE - They join 7 others – including 3 current or former city council members, as well as the vice chair of Bridgeport’s Democrat Town Committee – who are already facing fraud charges. Post

How do you have 60,000 more votes than voters who voted? How do you come up with almost 165,000 voter registration violations, and the AG does nothing? Post

FLORIDA: FL is now officially an R+10 state with a 1.35M GOP voter registration advantage

What is the mathematical probability that 181,721 voters in Broward Co during the 2018 General Election went out and cast a 100% Blank Ballot? Post

Florida Census Fiasco! Video

GEORGIA: There were 4,480 double/triple-scanned ballots in Fulton County for 2020

140,000+ 2020 Fulton County election ballots STILL locked in a warehouse and unavailable to the public

Georgia State Election Board Votes to Seek DOJ Assistance to Obtain Voting Records from Fulton County from the 2020 Election. Post

HUGE WIN in FULTON COUNTY, GEORGIA for ELECTIONS and ACCOUNTABILITY!

VIDEO: Fulton County Board of Commissioners Defy Court Order – Refuse to Appoint Republican Election Board Nominees

GA Judge orders Fulton County Board of Commissioners to pay $10,000 per day fine for rogue Democrats who refuse to appoint Republican nominees to the Board of Elections, as required by law

Georgia has 104% of the citizen voting age population registered to vote, more people registered than people - GA is amongst the worst in the country for list maintenance

GA County Puts Its Election Results on Bitcoin

Crypto algorithm alive and well in GA!

BIG WIN! GA Court ruled that plaintiffs have a CLEAR LEGAL RIGHT to have their nominees appointed to the county election board, as mandated by law

FOIA records reveal Fulton election officials in 2020 deputized 100s of anti-Trump Dems from ACLU, gave them power to process absentee ballot apps rec'd thru online portals & then equipped ACLU poll workers w/ iPads to cancel absentee ballots w/o county supervision

A group of citizens in Georgia has exposed a corrupt election system - 10 Years of Evidence of Voter Fraud!

HAWAII: How Did State Count More Kauaʻi Ballots Than County Said It Delivered?

Two Hawaii Elections Commission Members Quit Just Before Elections Panel To Meet On Disputed Vote Count - One of the departed commissioners was the lead author of an investigation that determined complaints about the Kauaʻi election were valid. Article

Elections Commission Panel Calls For A Shakeup In How Hawaiʻi Votes

ILLINOIS: Democrats only have a 52% to 48% lead over Republicans in the state, but they control 79% of the congressional seats

Disgraced Governor JB Pritzker helping shelter Texas Democrats in Chicago to block GOP redistricting in Texas

Blatent IL Gerrymandering - Congressional District 13

DECADES OF ILLINOIS DEMOCRAT GERRYMANDERING

ILLINOIS GERRYMANDERING: The 4th congressional district here was carefully crafted to ensure a Democrat would win

INDIANA: Republicans in the State Legislature might remove ALL remaining Democrat US House seats before the 2026 midterms - shifting from 7-2 to 9-0

IOWA: What Special Elections Tell Us and Don’t Tell Us

KANSAS: Most of Kansas uses ES&S tabulators, and they have been proven to have 4G Telit modems on their motherboards

Republicans in Kansas want to join Texas in redistricting to add more MAGA Seats

KENTUCKY: Whistleblower FIRED After Exposing HUGE SCAM: Multiple Driver’s License Branch Employees Secretly Sold Driver’s Licenses To Thousands of Illegal Aliens For Several Years. Video

Kentucky woman speaking out after allegedly being fired for blowing the whistle on a widespread criminal racket driver’s license fraud scheme that helped thousands of illegal immigrants get licenses they had no legal right to possess. Article

Kentucky Whistleblower: Widespread Driver’s License Fraud for Illegal Aliens

LOUISIANA: Obama-appointed judge forced Louisiana to create a black-majority district, resulting in a congressional district stretching more than 250 miles across the state. SCOTUS likely to rule 6th District violates the 14th or 15th Amendments. Post

Court Blocks GOP Redistricting Reforms to Preserve Black ‘Voting Power'

The President just said, 'We have to get rid of all the voting machines.' So, who signed off on $150,000,000 for new touchscreens? Post

MARYLAND: VIDEO: Maryland Grandma Exposes ActBlue

MASSACHUSETTS: DECADES OF DEMOCRAT GERRYMANDERING

MAINE: SoS admits she believes non-citizens are registered to vote in Maine

MICHIGAN: Two Muslim City Council Members Charged with Election Crimes – One Caught Shoving Ballots into Drop Box in Hamtramck, MI—Here’s The REAL Reason Michigan’s Lawless AG Dana Nessel Recused Herself From the Case. Article/Video

16,000 HOURS OF SEDITIOUS CONSPIRACY CAUGHT ON SURVEILLANCE VIDEO, Detroit, Michigan, Heilmann voting center. Video

Corrupt Democrats Smear Michigan City With Election Fraud Scandals, Including an Individual Charged with Forging Nursing Home Ballots

MORE BALLOT FRAUD OPERATIONS EXPOSED - Election officials confirm Muslims used ballot fraud to secure power in Michigan

MI Voter Registration BOMBSHELL: Israeli Addresses Used to Register Multiple Permanent Absentee Voters from a Single Detroit Coffee Shop—Here’s What We Found

VIDEO: 2020 Election - Detroit at 3:30 am, caught red-handed and they lied about it

Watchman on the Wall: Eyes on Michigan Secretary of State Candidates

Police Memos Raised Concern About Possible Nationwide Voter Registration Fraud Scheme

MI SoS Benson accused of overseeing the nation’s “most corrupt voter rolls”

Unintended Consequence: Hearing Targeting Township Clerk Reveals Weaknesses in Conduct of MI Elections

Deleted from History: Inside the Hillsdale County Election Case That Could Shake Michigan

Hamtramck, MI, city councilman under investigation for ELECTION FRAUD. Surveillance video shows him depositing STACKS of ballots at a drop box days before the primary election. He won by just a few dozen votes. Video

Second Video Surfaces of Michigan Democrat City Councilman Allegedly Stuffing Ballots in the Dead of Night

MINNESOTA: UNDENIABLE VIDEO PROOF: Cash-for-ballots fraud operation. Video

Ballot fraud operation run by Caught on Camera, 300 ballots at a time...

VIDEO: Minneapolis Mayor Frey thinks that the race was rigged, citing missing ballots, insecure election machines - Omar Fateh's win is now overturned

Second Video Surfaces of MI Democrat City Councilman Stuffing Ballots in the Dead of Night

DECADES OF MINNESOTA DEMOCRAT GERRYMANDERING

MISSOURI: GOP Special Session of the Legislature to pass a pro-Republican 2026 Congressional map

MORE USPS PROBLEMS - St. Louis 2.6 million pieces of mail were delayed

NEVADA: RESIDENT PLEADS GUILTY TO CONSPIRACY TO ENGAGE IN VOTER REGISTRATION FRAUD

EIN Calls on Citizens to Submit Comments Demanding Proof of Citizenship

Letter to Gov Joe Lombardo to Comply with Trump’s Comprehensive Election Reforms

More brilliance from Ed Solomon showing the county-released cast vote records are unequivocally synthetic - Fake!

Thrown Out and Ignored - How NV Election Lawsuits Get Buried by Political Games

Nevada’s Voting Apocalypse: Pastor Andy’s Earth-Shattering Lawsuit to Demolish the Election “Issues” Beast, Epic Court Clash

Nevada Ranks Dead Last in Election Security – Study Says Elections Weaker Than Kenya’s

Nevada is Examining a Very Efficient System to Handcount the Midterms for Federal Offices

NEW JERSEY: New Jersey Registered Republicans Gaining in Voter Registrations

Former Atlantic City politician charged with election fraud involving absentee ballots. Prosecutors said Callaway and others working at his direction paid people $30 to $50 to apply to be messengers for voters purportedly wishing to vote by mail. Article

NEW YORK: NY voter rolls are a disaster - Over 50,000 discrepancies Found! Post

NY IS GERRYMANDERED: Here is what a fair New York Map would look like

NORTH CAROLINA: PILF To North Carolina: Your Rolls Need Cleaning

Republicans in NORTH CAROLINA are now approaching an active voter registration lead of +100,000 over Democrats

OREGON: Federal Court Greenlights Judicial Watch Lawsuit Seeking Oregon Voter Roll Cleanup

41% of the state votes Republican, but 5 of 6 congressional seats are Democrat

DECADES OF OREGON DEMOCRATS GERRYMANDERING

Oregonians: Let's Talk Gerrymandering

New Pennsylvania attorney general takes over voter fraud investigation

Pennsylvania investigates 2,500 voter registrations for fraud, many raise questions about the integrity of polling

As Trump vows to end vote-by-mail, some Oregon politicians push back

Oregon May Lose New Congressional Seat

Oregon, which has acknowledged illegally registering over 1,000 voters without proof of citizenship, refuses to share voter data with the federal government for the purpose of determining eligibility to vote in federal elections. Post

Voter registration over 100% means more names on voter lists than actual eligible voters - 35 Oregon counties exceed 100% registration! Video

OHIO: Ohio Secretary of State blocks local attempts to ban voting machines

Ohio Secretary Candidate Marcell Strbich Aligned with Trump’s Bold Push to Ban Mail-In Ballots, Voting Machines

Lawsuit challenges new proof of citizenship requirement at Ohio BMV for voter registration

PENNSYLVANIA: Mail-In Voting: Why 161 Countries Said “No Thanks” (But Somehow Pennsylvania Knows Better)

Video: Pennsylvania is on the brink of ridding our elections of the in-person vote

With all counties reporting, PA ended its 2020 election with 121,240 MORE votes than voters - Certifying an election this way is illegal

Each year in PA mail-in ballots are either missing dates or have dates past election day and are rejected. The 3rd Circuit Court is requiring PA to count these illegal ballots. The news comes shortly after the GOP is up 8 points in voter registration in PA at a 20-year high. Post

Former President of Hospital & Healthcare Union — Charged w/ Stealing Workers’ Dues in order to Fund Democrat Political Campaigns

Pa.’s Heather Honey, who questioned the 2020 election, is appointed to federal election post

Pennsylvania Must Count Undated Mail-In Ballots, Court Rules

Ballot Date Rule Shocker — Legal Tug-of-War!

Elections so they can’t be audited; who needs ballots with dates on them?

SOUTH CAROLINA: SC says it may soon join the redistricting fight, and ELIMINATE its gerrymandered Democrat seat

Republican Calls For His State to Redistrict, Following Texas Lead

SD FREEDOM CAUCUS calls for investigation into ES&S!!

South Carolina’s Oversized Precincts are a Threat to Fair Elections

TEXAS: 15 Democrats Arrested For Election Fraud

Appeals Court overrules activist judge's blocking of Texas law requiring voter ID for mail-in votes - to prevent voter fraud

Redistricting Showdown: Texas Supreme Court Faces Historic Quo Warranto Case

5 things to know about the redistricting battle in Texas and beyond

Texas House Approves Redistricting Maps

Abbott Expands Texas Agenda In Second Special Session: No Same-Day Voting, New Police Funding Plans

Dallas Texas found to be far more conservative than people realize. Dallas County has been unlawfully and fraudulently concealing the BALLOTS CAST - BLANK fraud scheme. Post

DEEP STATE BLOCKED RECOUNT TO STEAL TEXAS SEAT

ES&S caught rigging many different elections of every level

After a 85-6 vote in the Texas House to issue civil arrest warrants, AG Paxton has a message for AWOL Democrats: “It is imperative that they are swiftly arrested and punished and face the full force of the law.” Post

Texas AG Ken Paxton brought 900 cases of voter fraud. A TX Court saw he was prosecuting these voter fraud cases, so they struck down the statute that allowed the Attorney General of Texas to prosecute voter fraud ALL CASES WE’RE DISMISSED, “Everybody got away with voter fraud. Everybody we know was committing voter fraud.” Video

Texas Dems Run to Gerrymandered Illinois to Deny a Quorum for Redistricting

AG Paxton reveals that the Democrats fleeing the Texas Capitol will have to report who is paying for their private jets with Democrat Governors

Governor Abbott Files Lawsuit Seeking Removal Of Texas Democrat Caucus Chair Representative Wu

This is a real Dem “district” in Texas - This is what a stolen house seat actually looks like!

The State of U.S. Gerrymandering - Did Texas Break the Norm?

Hand Count Ballots - Texas Style

Texas Senate Officially PASSES New Congressional Map — Democrats STORM OUT in Protest

UTAH: They cheat using the same techniques for federal, state, and county/city elections. Only red state to practice universal vote-by-mail. Utah conducts selections, not elections. Post

UTAH: How Utah’s News Media Is Covering Up the DOJ Voter Records Suppression Scandal

What the Department of Justice Asked Utah For and What They Got

Utah judge orders state to draw new congressional maps before 2026

Redistricting battle could shift the balance in Congress

WASHINGTON STATE: Opinion/Podcast: Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals issues ruling in WA state redistricting case

9th Circuit Court of Appeals WA State Redistricting case - "It remains clear that what is happening here is gerrymandering at its finest." Post

WA State Elections Shenanigans: More Dead Peoples' Ballots Voted - More Voters Voting in Multiple Jurisdictions...

Opinion/Podcast: WA State Elections Shenanigans

KGMI RADIO "Saturday Morning Live" Bill Bruch gives updates on Election Integrity

Scott Presler announces plans to officially place VOTER ID on the ballots in California and Washington, and the end of automatic vote-by-mail in Oregon

How Many Illegal Voters are Registered to Vote in WA State?

Glen Morgan Video: 1 in 7 WA State voters are illegal under Federal law - But it might be worse than this...

Glen Morgan Video: WA Sec. of State responds to our video - Unintentionally supporting claims, raising new questions..

Concerns about Mail-in Vote Fraud? - A Snohomish County example of how

KVI RADIO: Report - More than 14% of Washington’s voter registrations have no Social Security number on file, a massive red flag for election integrity

ARI HOFFMAN KVI RADIO: Washington Secretary of State Admits Voter Roll Issues After Viral Report, Sidesteps Core Problem

WA State has 700,000 voter registrations with no social security number - Nearly 20% of the entire electorate - They've been stealing elections for a long, long time!

Jim Walsh Interview with Ari Hoffman on KVI, discussing the blockbuster investigative report showing that 1 in 7 registered voters have no SS number

Election Integrity Efforts Heat Up as Signature Gathering Begins for Proof of Citizenship Initiative - IL26-126

Why Washington’s Voter ID Initiative Matters: Fixing Our Elections with Common Sense

Former Island County GOP Chair appealing felony conviction for refusing to wear a COVID mask

Ex-Island County GOP chair avoids jail time after felony mask-refusal election observing

Naming Names of People Who Helped Steal Our Elections - CISA personnel have been fired, Zabel of WA State SoS potentially implicated. Post

2/3 of King County voters sat out — that silence decided the August Primary

Without a chain of custody for ballots, there's no telling their origin - Chain of custody is impossible with mail-in ballots!

WISCONSIN: Filed a criminal complaint against WI AG Josh Kaul to the US Department of Justice for fraud. To the tune of $1,160,270.53 that he Smurfed into his political campaigns. Smurfing is structured money laundering. Post

Wisconsin Algorithm - Part 2

WYOMING: Secretary of State Chuck Gray: "We have defeated radical Leftist Marc Elias in court. Wyoming is the first state in the nation to have a true proof of citizenship for registering to vote requirement for all races." Video

SoS Gray: "I've released the following expressing my complete and total support for President Trump's statement on election integrity."

VIRGINIA: You have no idea just how much the Democratic Party has to rely on non-citizens and illegal aliens to inflate their legislative districts. Nearly 25% of this Blue district's population in the Virginia House of Delegates are "non-citizens." Post

Dems Say Mail-In Ballot Ban Will Place Undue Hardship On Dead Voters

August 2025 Voter Registration by Party Updates for Key 2026 and 2028 Battlegrounds

The 2030 Census is expected to result in a double-digit swing in the Electoral College. The result? Dems can sweep the Rust Belt - and LOSE the presidency

