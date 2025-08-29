Last week, Joe Gruters, a Florida state senator and longtime ally of President Donald Trump, was unanimously elected as the new chair of the Republican National Committee (RNC). He succeeded Michael Whatley, who stepped down to pursue a U.S. Senate campaign in North Carolina with Trump's endorsement.

Gruters, who previously served as the RNC's treasurer, ran unopposed after receiving President Trump's "Complete and Total endorsement.”

Trump described Gruters as a "MAGA Warrior who has been a longtime steadfast supporter. As State Senator and Chairman of the Republican Party of Florida, Joe helped us deliver massive and historic Victories across the State, including my three BIG WINS in 2016, 2020, and 2024! As RNC Treasurer, Joe has been a Fierce Advocate for our Movement and fought tirelessly to ensure a highly functioning, fiscally responsible, and financially successful RNC. He will be a wonderful Chairman!”

The RNC election highlights Trump's growing influence within the national party as it prepares for the 2026 midterm elections, where Republicans aim to build on their majorities in Congress.

Gruters emphasized in his acceptance speech that his focus would be on election integrity, expanding GOP voter registration, and advancing Trump's agenda nationwide, building on his success as Florida GOP chair from 2019 to 2023, during which the state flipped to a Republican voter registration advantage.

Whatley leaves the RNC in a very strong financial position, boasting over $80 million in cash on hand—more than five times the amount currently held by the Democratic National Committee.

Whatley officially announced his candidacy for the U.S. Senate in North Carolina on July 31, to replace the retiring Republican Senator Thom Tillis in 2026, in this key battleground state. Whatley is backed by a "complete and total endorsement" from President Trump, positioning him as the leading Republican contender in what is expected to be one of the most expensive and competitive Senate races of the 2026 midterm cycle. The race could determine U.S. Senate control, with Republicans currently holding a narrow majority.

Whatley served as the North Carolina state party chair from 2019 to 2024, during which time he helped secure Trump's wins in the state in 2016, 2020, and 2024. He was a key figure in post-2020 election challenges, emphasizing "election integrity" and recruiting poll watchers.

When asked what he was most proud of during his year and a half tenure as RNC Chair, Whatley said, “We have transformed the RNC into the party of the working class men & women all across this country, we are a party that is going to fight for every family, for every community, and we are now a party dedicated to winning.”

When asked what the top three priorities were for the RNC, Chairman Gruters said: #1 Election Integrity (protecting the vote) #2. Winning the Midterms (keeping the Majority in the House and Senate). #3 Registering voters (turning out the vote).

Gruters says the Republican Party had a considerable success passing the big beautiful bill (that includes something for every American). We are for the average working person, the forgotten man; we are advocating every day for the average American, and that is why we are going to win big in the midterms in 2026.

Historically, midterms have been tough elections for the party controlling the White House, typically resulting in a loss of roughly 25 seats in the House. Trump and the Republicans lost 41 House seats in the 2018 midterms.

As a potential remedy, yesterday, President Trump announced he is considering holding an RNC National Convention next year, ahead of the midterm elections, to maintain Republican control of both the House and Senate in 2026.

Trump wrote on Truth Social, "The Republican Party is doing really well. Millions of people have joined us in our quest to Make America Great Again. We won every aspect of the Presidential Election and, based on the great success we are having, are poised to WIN BIG IN THE MIDTERMS.

“We have raised far more money than the Democrats, and are having a great time fixing the country of the destroying mistakes made by the Biden Administration, and watching the USA heal and prosper. The results are incredible - a record pace! In that light, I am thinking of recommending a National Convention to the Republican Party, just prior to the Midterms. It has never been done before. STAY TUNED!"

Bill Bruch

Bill Bruch is the WA State GOP Election Integrity Chairman, WSRP Executive Board Member, 5-Term Skagit County GOP Chairman, Citizen Journalist, Blogger, Business Owner, “2021 Citizen Activist of the Year” award by the Olympic Conference, 2020 WA State House Representative Candidate, Former Council Member, and WA State 2016 and 2024 RNC National Convention Delegate.