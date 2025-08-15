Last week, Glen Morgan of “We the Governed” did a video: One in 7 Washington State voters are illegal under Federal law. But it might be worse than this..In the video, he made public a report by Franklin County Auditor Matt Beaton, exposing serious problems with the WA State voter rolls.

Glen indicated (using extrapolated data) that 29 out of 39 counties, and about 1M registered voters studied, showed about 14% of the voters did not have a Social Security number. This would potentially equate to 709,000 voters statewide.

The 14% missing social security numbers means the Secretary of State's claim that they use the Social Security Administration data to "verify" voter data is misleading and deceptive.

Of additional concern was that (using extrapolated data) about 25,000 STATEWIDE VOTER REGISTRATIONS are missing BOTH SS numbers and Driver's License info.

Thank you to Glen and Matt for exposing this…

This week, WA’s Secretary of State responded to last week’s video claims with an email letter to the state county auditors and elections managers, from SoS Director of Elections Stuart Holmes, stating:

The video draws many false or misleading conclusions based on incomplete information. The primary focus of the video and the posts online are related to the total number of voters who do not have either a driver’s license number or Social Security Number (last 4) in the voter registration database. In reality, that number is far lower - fewer than 13,000.

The number of voters without ID is trending in a downward direction and is monitored regularly. As you may be aware, prior to the passage of the Help America Vote Act (HAVA), ID was not a requirement for voter registration and voters registered prior to its passage were not required to re-register. As you’d expect, there are fewer and fewer pre-HAVA voter registrations without ID as time goes on.

The Holmes response admitting the problem led to a KVI radio Interview of Glen Morgan, with more questions being raised.

Is Holmes’ HAVA claim legitimate?

Yes. Before HAVA was enacted in 2002, WA State did not have a uniform statewide requirement for proof of identification to register to vote. Voter registration processes were primarily governed by state law, which relied heavily on attestation and signature verification rather than strict ID requirements.

What can we do about the 13,000 or so people who are registered to vote in WA State with absolutely no ID?

Have each county auditor/elections manager reach out to the voter and ask them for ID and proof of the voter to verify and update the registration properly.

The Franklin County report and Holmes admission confirm what many in election integrity circles already know. WA STATE VOTER ROLLS ARE A MESS, INACCURATE, AND ARE OVERINFLATED.

We proved this in 2021-2023, when hundreds of volunteers went door-to-door canvassing in 25 WA State counties (using detailed targeted lists) and reported an average of about a 40% anomaly rate. In Spokane County, it was over a 200% anomaly rate - meaning that out of every door knocked on (registered voters’ address), where a volunteer canvasser spoke to the person living at the address - there were two “registered voters” at that address that required further investigation and usually were found to be improperly registered - e.g., the voter did not live there, or even many cases where the address did not exist, etc…

OTHER PROBLEMS INCLUDE:

In WA State, more than 50% of all voters are automatically registered to vote through the Department of Licensing under the Automatic Voter Registration (AVR) system, via an “attestation.” You can only opt out by mail or at a county auditor’s elections office (but very few people will go to the trouble to do so).

FACT: If you allow Non-citizens to obtain a driver’s license, then Non-citizens will be registered to vote.

Most WA state government agencies now register people to vote, e.g., DSHS offices providing public assistance (Medicaid, food stamps), agencies and offices providing SNAP, Medicare, Apple Health, etc.

These government bureaucracies and agency employees need to get out of the voter registration business - It leads to MANY ELECTION ROLL DATA ENTRY MISTAKES - Wrong Names, Middle Initials, Middle Names, Wrong addresses - Inconsistent data entry systems/data fields/etc.

LET THE EXPERTS HANDLE VOTER REGISTRATION - The county auditors and the county elections officials. IT IS THEIR JOB!

WA STATE MAIL-IN VOTING IS NOT SECURE - USPS FAILS: The voter’s signature on the outside of the envelope and Party Preference identified on the outside of the envelope for the Presidential Preference Primary elections is a recipe for disaster. Also, oftentimes, the mail never arrives at the intended recipient. Or because of delays, ballots often arrive too late to be counted.

UNTIL WE CAN BAN MAIL-IN VOTING - ONLY USE A DROP BOX OR TAKE YOUR BALLOT IN PERSON TO THE ELECTIONS OFFICE.

The Uniformed and Overseas Citizens Absentee Voting Act (UOCAVA) IS NOT JUST FOR THE MILITARY - ANYONE CAN BE A UOCAVA VOTER - THIS METHOD NEEDS REFORM - IS OUTDATED AND NO LONGER FIT FOR PURPOSE! One reform would be to require non-military overseas citizens to prove their current residency in the state where they are attempting to vote.

Other election problems that need serious reforms or outright banning include:

Ballot Harvesting

Online ballots printed from home

Online ballot curing via mobile/cell phones

Shouldn't we all know that every vote comes from a legal voter? A Simple Solution…

Support and Sign WAGOP Chairman and State Representative Jim Walsh’s Election Integrity Citizens Initiative IL26-126: AN ACT Relating to requiring verification of citizenship for voter registration.

The online petition request form is available at: WAGOP.org/voterID

IL26-126 helps ensure that ONLY eligible U.S. citizens are voting in our elections.

Under the GOP-led measure, there are multiple ways individuals would be allowed to prove their citizenship to register to vote - If passed, IL26-126 will:

Require documentary proof of U.S. citizenship to register to vote (such as an enhanced driver's license or enhanced ID card, a birth certificate, a U.S. passport, or a naturalization certificate).

Initiate a process to help clean up Washington’s current voter rolls, removing individuals who cannot prove their citizenship.

Strengthen the accuracy and security of our voter rolls.

Increase public confidence in the integrity of our elections.

Protect the voices of legal voters from being diluted by ineligible ballots.

Help prevent voter fraud and restore trust in the process.

Help reinforce the sacred responsibility of citizenship.

Bill Bruch

Bill Bruch is the WA State GOP Election Integrity Committee Chairman (5th year), WAGOP Executive Board Member (5th Year), Skagit County GOP Chairman (9th year), Citizen Journalist, Blogger, Business Owner, 2020 WA State House Representative Candidate, Former Council Member, and WA State 2016 and 2024 RNC National Convention Delegate.