Today, Judicial Watch (JW) announced that a federal court in Oregon ruled that its lawsuit filed on behalf of JW, the Constitution Party of Oregon, and two registered voters to force the cleanup of OR’s voter rolls may proceed.

The JW lawsuit alleges that OR violated the National Voter Registration Act (NVRA), which requires states to “conduct a general program that makes a reasonable effort to remove” from the official voter rolls “the names of ineligible voters” who have died or changed residence.

In June, the DOJ filed a statement of interest in the lawsuit.

In a June 6 DOJ press release, Assistant AG for the Civil Rights Division Harmeet Dhillon said: “Accurate voter registration rolls are critical to ensure that elections in Oregon are conducted fairly, accurately, and without fraud…. States have specific obligations under the list maintenance provisions of the NVRA, and the Department of Justice will vigorously enforce those requirements.”

JW initially filed the lawsuit in October 2024 to enforce introductory voter list maintenance provisions under Section 8 of the NVRA after uncovering a broad failure to clean up voter rolls in dozens of OR counties (Judicial Watch, et al. v. The State of Oregon et al. (No. 6:24-cv-01783)).

In 2018, the Supreme Court confirmed that such removals are mandatory.

In its complaint, JW argues that OR’s voter rolls contain large numbers of old, inactive registrations and that 29 of OR’s 36 counties removed few or no registrations as required by federal election law. JW asserts that OR and 35 of its counties had overall registration rates exceeding 100%; and that OR has the highest known inactive registration rate of any state in the nation.

“We applaud the court’s decision to allow our case to continue its effort to clean up voter rolls in OR. JW now has three federal lawsuits against three states to clean up potentially millions of names from the voter rolls,” said JW President Tom Fitton.

Recently, federal courts in California and Illinois separately ruled that JW lawsuits may proceed to force those states to clean up their voter rolls.

Also, Kentucky reported that 735,000 ineligible voter registrations had been removed from its voter rolls since 2019 by the State Board of Elections as part of its 2018 consent decree settling a lawsuit by JW.

As part of its 2022 settlement, New York City alone has removed 918,139 ineligible names from its rolls. Recent data show 477,056 removals between March 2023 and February 2025, which is in addition to the 441,083 previously reported removals.

JW announced in May, 2025 that its work led to the removal of more than five million ineligible names from voter rolls nationwide!

Big congratulations and thank you to JW and Attorney Stephen Joncus, who is assisting with the OR case. Great work!

Bill Bruch

Bill Bruch is the WA State GOP Election Integrity Committee Chairman (5th year), WAGOP Executive Board Member (5th Year), Skagit County GOP Chairman (9th year), Citizen Journalist, Blogger, Business Owner, 2020 WA State House Representative Candidate, Former Council Member, and WA State 2016 and 2024 RNC National Convention Delegate.