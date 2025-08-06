Today, the Justice Department issued a press release publishing a list of states, cities, and counties identified as having policies, laws, or regulations that impede the enforcement of federal immigration laws.

“Sanctuary policies impede law enforcement and put American citizens at risk by design,” said Attorney General Pamela Bondi. “The Department of Justice will continue bringing litigation against sanctuary jurisdictions and work closely with the Department of Homeland Security to eradicate these harmful policies around the country.”

In recent months, the Justice Department has filed several lawsuits against sanctuary jurisdictions seeking to compel compliance with federal law, including against New York City on July 24th. Recently, the Mayor of Louisville agreed to revoke their sanctuary policies following a letter from the Justice Department threatening legal action.

On April 28, 2025, President Trump signed Executive Order 14287: Protecting American Communities from Criminal Aliens. The EO recognized that “some State and local officials... continue to use their authority to violate, obstruct, and defy the enforcement of Federal immigration laws” and “It is imperative that the Federal Government restore the enforcement of US law.” The EO directed the DOJ, in collaboration with the DHS, to publish a list of such jurisdictions. Accordingly, the following states, cities, and counties have been identified as sanctuary jurisdictions:

STATES:

California

Colorado

Connecticut

Delaware

District of Columbia

Illinois

Minnesota

Nevada

New York

Oregon

Rhode Island

Vermont

Washington

COUNTIES:

Baltimore County, MD

Cook County, IL

San Diego County, CA

San Francisco County, CA

CITIES:

Albuquerque, NM

Berkeley, CA

Boston, MA

Chicago, IL

Denver, CO

East Lansing, MI

Hoboken, NJ

Jersey City, NJ

Los Angeles, CA

New Orleans, LA

New York City, NY

Newark, NJ

Paterson, NJ

Philadelphia, PA

Portland, OR

Rochester, NY

Seattle, WA

San Francisco City, CA

Sanctuary Jurisdiction characteristics include:

Public Declarations: Cities, states, or counties that publicly declare themselves a sanctuary jurisdiction or equivalent, with the intent to undermine federal immigration enforcement. Laws, Ordinances, Executive Directives: Cities, states, or counties that have laws, ordinances, regulations, resolutions, policies, or other formalized practices that obstruct or limit local law enforcement cooperation with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). Restrictions on Information Sharing: Cities, states, or counties that limit whether and how local agencies share information about immigration status of detainees with federal authorities. Funding Restrictions: Cities, states, or counties that prohibit local funds or resources from being used to support federal immigration enforcement efforts. Non-cooperation with Federal Immigration Enforcement: Cities, states, or counties that provide training to city employees and police on enforcing sanctuary policies and declining to respond to ICE requests for information. Limits on ICE Detainers: Cities, states, or counties that refuse to honor ICE detainer requests unless there is a warrant signed by a judge. Jail Access Restrictions: Cities, states, or counties that restrict ICE agents’ ability to interview detainees absent detainee consent. Immigrant Community Affairs Offices: Cities, states, or counties that create dedicated offices to engage and advise illegal alien communities on evading federal law enforcement officers. Federal Benefit Programs: Cities, states, or counties that circumvent federal laws prohibiting the provision of federal benefits to illegal aliens and provide them with access to benefits, including health care assistance, legal aid, food and housing assistance, and other subsidies. This includes cities, states, or counties that establish stand-alone benefit programs or equivalents.

Read more about the sanctuary jurisdiction list and the criteria for inclusion here.

The federal government will assist any jurisdiction that desires to be taken off this list to identify and eliminate its sanctuary policies, so it no longer stands in opposition to federal immigration enforcement.

Bill Bruch

Bill Bruch is the WA State GOP Election Integrity Committee Chairman (5th year), WAGOP Executive Board Member (5th Year), Skagit County GOP Chairman (9th year), Citizen Journalist, Blogger, Business Owner, 2020 WA State House Representative Candidate, Former Council Member, and WA State 2016 and 2024 RNC National Convention Delegate.

