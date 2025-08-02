Yesterday, Congressman Abe Hamadeh (AZ-08) issued a Press Release introducing new legislation: The Proving Residency for Overseas Voter Eligibility (PROVE) Act. The purpose of the PROVE Act is to amend the Uniformed and Overseas Citizens Absentee Voting Act (UOCAVA) to require non-military overseas citizens to prove their current residency in a state in which they are attempting to vote.

Currently, under UOCAVA, states are forced to let U.S. citizens living overseas vote in federal elections based on their last state of residence. In many cases, those claiming resident status in a state have not been in that state, nor do they have any ties to it, undermining election integrity.

Hamadeh says, “UOCAVA was created mostly for military members; however, over the years, it has shifted to primarily expats (non-military) who may not have even lived in the US for over a decade, or may not have ever lived in our country, and yet they are able to affect our elections.”

Shockingly, 39 states permit individuals who have never resided in the US to cast ballots in our state elections. This policy applies in several crucial swing states that often decide presidential elections, including Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, New Hampshire, North Carolina, and Wisconsin.

“The loophole in UOCAVA allows citizens living overseas, with no current ties to a state, to arbitrarily choose where their vote counts. This threatens electoral integrity and is an affront to everyone who believes in fair and free elections,” says Hamadeh. “The PROVE Act will close this loophole and go far to restore trust in our elections.”

Key Provisions of the PROVE Act:

Proof of Residency Requirement: The bill would require Americans living overseas to provide proof of residency in a specific U.S. state to vote in that state’s federal elections. This aims to ensure that overseas voters have a verifiable connection to the state where their vote is counted.

Default to Washington, D.C.: If an overseas voter cannot provide proof of residency in a state, (by themselves, their spouse, parent, or legal guardian) then their vote may be tallied as originating from WA D.C., ensuring they can still participate in federal elections (e.g., vote for President or Vice President) without influencing state-specific races in jurisdictions where they lack established ties.

Having DC as the required registration is supported by James Madison, in Federalist Papers (No. 43), who "argued that if the federal government were located within a state’s jurisdiction, that state could potentially exert influence over national affairs or disrupt federal functions, which would be unacceptable in a balanced federal system.” Madison emphasizes that a separate district, like WA D.C., ensures the federal government’s autonomy and impartiality, free from state interference. This reasoning supports the constitutional provision for a federal district (Article I, Section 8, Clause 17), which grants Congress exclusive authority over the seat of government.

Congressman Tim Burchett (TN-02) and Congressman Andy Ogles (TN-05) are also cosponsors of this critical legislation.

“I call on my colleagues to join me and support the PROVE Act so that we can rebuild citizens’ trust in our elections through comprehensive and meaningful election integrity legislation,” said Congressman Hamadeh.

Last year, Hamadeh ran for office on a very pro-election integrity platform. He promised the voters that if elected, he would take swift action to increase confidence in our nation’s elections. Since being elected, he has been doing just that, as last month, Hamadeh introduced HR 3040, Preventing Ranked Choice Corruption Act, which aims to ban ranked-choice voting at the federal level.

Hamadeh says this UOCAVA practice has been exploited. In the AZ 2022 Attorney General Race, Hamadeh was supposedly defeated by Kris Mayes by 280 votes, with 2,512,390 votes cast. In the race, over 10,000 UOCAVA ballots were cast, and 90% of them somehow voted Democrat???

Hamadeh says this is how Democrats have been stealing and compromising our elections. The PROVE Act is an election integrity measure to help fix that by restoring accountability and trust in the process. “Election security is national security,” says Hamadeh.

OF NOTE: Registered UOCAVA voters’ legal voting residences are disproportionately concentrated in just a few U.S. states. According to the most recent available data, in 2024, the states with the largest numbers of registered UOCAVA voters were Florida (202,141), Virginia (174,315), California (165,341), and Washington (124,410).

Curiously, together these four states represented 48.8% of all registered UOCAVA voters reported in the 2024 EAVS. Twenty-six local jurisdictions reported having 10,000 or more registered UOCAVA voters, and nine jurisdictions reported more than 15,000 registered and eligible UOCAVA voters.

Bill Bruch

Bill Bruch is the WA State GOP Election Integrity Committee Chairman (5th year), WAGOP Executive Board Member (5th Year), Skagit County GOP Chairman (9th year), Citizen Journalist, Blogger, Business Owner, 2020 WA State House Representative Candidate, Former Council Member, and WA State 2016 and 2024 RNC National Convention Delegate.