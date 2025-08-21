Once again, a troubling trend is being discovered in WA State as recent Public Records Requests (PRR) are showing, ACCORDING TO THE BALLOT STATUS REPORT (BSR) - in the 2025 Aug. primary elections, many deceased voters’ ballots were sent out to voters, then received and voted (by someone), then returned to the county elections office.

THESE VOTERS DIED BEFORE THE BALLOTS WERE SENT OUT!

WHO IS VOTING AND SIGNING THE BALLOTS OF DEAD PEOPLE?

Voting for someone else—such as filling out or submitting a ballot on behalf of another person without their authorization—is considered voter fraud and is illegal!

The good news is that it appears county elections officials flagged these ballots, and none were counted.

The BSR, also known as the “Matchback” report, is a public document that provides detailed information about the status of ballots during an election.

The BSR shows the progress of ballot processing, including whether a ballot has been received, if the signature has been verified and accepted, or if it has been challenged (e.g., due to a missing or mismatched signature).

Reports are posted daily after 5 p.m. on business days, starting two weeks before Election Day and continuing until the election is certified. They are available at both state and county levels via the Secretary of State’s website: https://www.sos.wa.gov/elections/data-research/ballot-status-reports

The report is also used to match ballots back to the voter registration database to identify which ballots have (and have not) been voted and accepted.

EXAMPLES: According to the Secretary of State website - The King County BSR, on Aug 1, 2025 - for the Aug 5, 2025, King County Primary Election:

Eleven ballots were mailed out to voters who had previously died in June, July, and April 2025. Then all 11 ballots were returned and accepted as “Voted.” These cases violate 11 Very Serious Potential Felony Case Crimes that Need Investigation!

This same phenomenon happened in at least nine other WA state counties in the Aug 5, 2025, primary election. They include:

Snohomish - 7, Yakima -3, Benton -2, Clark -2, Franklin -1, Island -1, Kitsap -1, Pierce - 1, and Thurston -1.

A more troubling policy is that King, Yakima, and Pierce counties all DELETED these voters from the BSR between Aug 1, 2025, and Aug 19, 2015.

Why would they do this? What are they trying to hide?

Yes, it would make sense that these dead voters should be “Cancelled” from the voter roll as soon as possible, but why are they being deleted (erased) from the BSR? Especially in an era when many do not trust our elections…

With a policy like this, it makes one wonder, what other ballots are they removing/manipulating on the BSR???

BUT WAIT - IT GETS WORSE. What about the other 29 counties in Washington State? It appears that the policy of many of these counties is to NOT EVEN RECORD AT ALL ON THE BALLOT STATUS REPORT when a dead voter’s ballot is filled out and signed by someone. In that scenario, the county elections policies are to lump the dead voters’ ballots into one of three reported “REJECTED BALLOT” categories: “UNSIGNED”, “SIGNATURE DOES NOT MATCH”, or “RECEIVED TOO LATE.”

Hmm… We have been told that it is rare for a dead voter’s ballot to be filled out and signed by someone. But it appears in WA State that it is actually quite common; in fact, it seems it happens all the time. Sadly, what is rare is that it is NOT even being recorded and archived on the BSR…

MORE PROBLEMS: In the Nov. 2024 general election, in Jefferson County, the Prosecutor sent “Warning” Notification Letters to two voters for similar issues. One was a woman who voted her partner’s ballot, the other was a man who voted his partner’s ballot. Both unlawfully voted ballots were “rejected” and not counted. Both parties were warned they broke the law per RCW 29A.84.650 (voted twice) and not to do it again…

Signing more than one ballot declaration is equivalent to voting twice. The intent to vote more than once is a crime under RCW 29A.84.650, as a Class C felony, which carries a maximum of 5 years in prison and/or a penalty of up to $10,000.

Also in Jefferson County, according to PRR and public information for the Nov, 2024 general election, ballots were mailed out Oct 16. A voter (who officially died on Oct 16) somehow received and filled out, and signed the ballot on that same day, Oct 16 - Wow, he had a busy day…

In Franklin County, in the Nov. 2024 general election, a man voted his wife’s ballot AFTER she died. He admitted it to the county, the ballot was counted anyway, and no action was taken.

OF MORE CONCERN: Yesterday, at the August 19, 2025, Clark County Canvassing Board meeting, the Clark County Elections Manager reported that the Secretary of State very recently forwarded them 26 SEPARATE CLARK COUNTY CASES of voters voting in two jurisdictions in the November 2024 General Election!

THE SAME VOTERS VOTING IN THE SAME ELECTION IN TWO JURISDICTIONS IS A CRIME AND A POTENTIAL FELONY - PER RCW 29A.84.650.

According to the report: Eleven voters voted in WA State and another state. YESTERDAY, ten of them were referred to the Sheriff; for the other, the signature could not be confirmed to be the same.

Eight returned a ballot in Clark County and also in another state. The crime occurred in another jurisdiction, so no follow-up was recommended in Clark.

RCW’s 29A.08.610 and 29A.84.010 cover these processes and explain why the SoS needs to send these county reports. According to longtime election observers (and according to the manager of Clark County elections), yesterday was the first time this has occurred via the SoS.

Several other cases still need additional information from other states…

Hmm… What Did/Does Clark County Auditor Greg Kimsey Know About These Issues? When Did He Know?

THIS IS ABSOLUTELY PATHETIC…WHY DID IT TAKE 8 MONTHS FOR THIS INFORMATION TO COME OUT? AND WHY DOES IT TAKE 8 MONTHS TO NOTIFY LAW ENFORCEMENT FOR ELECTION CRIMES???

Could it be because there was an ONGOING LD 18 LAWSUIT HAPPENING IN CLARK COUNTY CONTESTING THE 2024 STATE SENATE RACE, Regarding Hundreds of Voters that potentially Voted Illegally - WHERE THE DEMOCRAT WON BY ONLY 172 VOTES?

That WAGOP lawsuit contended that thousands of ballots were mailed to non-eligible voters who had previously moved out of LD 18 before ballots were mailed, thereby affecting the race results between Benton (R) and Cortes (D).

With All the Evidence of Glaring Voter Roll Problems and Illegal Voting in WA State, it SHOWS WHY Trump Wants to END (or at least limit) Vote-by-Mail! And why the WAGOP Wants Proof of Citizenship to Register to Vote with Citizens Initiative IL26-126.

IT ALSO MAKES ONE ASK…Isn’t the Electronic Registered Information Center (ERIC) working to clean the voter rolls?

WHY AREN’T THE STATE’S VOTER ROLLS BEING UPDATED, CLEANED, AND MAINTAINED? It is Time to Scrap ERIC!

WE DEMAND FREE AND FAIR ELECTIONS. THIS STATE HAS A LONG WAY TO GO!

Bill Bruch

Bill Bruch is the WA State GOP Election Integrity Chairman, WSRP Executive Board Member, 5-Term Skagit County GOP Chairman, Citizen Journalist, Blogger, Business Owner, “2021 Citizen Activist of the Year” award by the Olympic Conference, 2020 WA State House Representative Candidate, Former Council Member, and WA State 2016 and 2024 RNC National Convention Delegate.

Related Article: Dems Say Mail-in Ballot Ban Will Place Undue Hardship On Dead Voters