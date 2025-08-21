All Things Politics

GJTL
10h

Who is responsible for maintaining accurate voter rolls? Isn’t it the county auditor’s office? They would probably say they don’t have enough staff to keep up with this task. Another approach would be to require registration for every election, perhaps 60-90 days prior to Election Day. That, too, would be a labor intensive operation, but it would cut way down on illegal voting. Counties could hire temporary staff to handle all the registrations.

