All Things Politics
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Podcast
Archive
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
March 2025 Election Integrity Update
Educate. Advocate. Mitigate. Activate!
Mar 1
•
Bill Bruch
22
Share this post
All Things Politics
March 2025 Election Integrity Update
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
February 2025
Questionable Clark County "Dismissed" Voter Challenges
Educate. Advocate. Mitigate. Activate!
Feb 27
•
Bill Bruch
32
Share this post
All Things Politics
Questionable Clark County "Dismissed" Voter Challenges
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
1
WA State Dems continue attempts to rewrite state history to fit false narrative
Educate. Advocate. Mitigate. Activate!
Feb 18
•
Bill Bruch
47
Share this post
All Things Politics
WA State Dems continue attempts to rewrite state history to fit false narrative
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
WA State Dems Continue with Their Plans to Criminalize Citizen Voter Challenges...
Educate. Advocate. Mitigate. Activate!
Feb 16
•
Bill Bruch
28
Share this post
All Things Politics
WA State Dems Continue with Their Plans to Criminalize Citizen Voter Challenges...
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
1
Will New FEC Continue to Overlook Alleged Campaign Money Laundering?
Educate. Advocate. Mitigate.
Feb 14
•
Bill Bruch
24
Share this post
All Things Politics
Will New FEC Continue to Overlook Alleged Campaign Money Laundering?
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
Now WA State Democrats Want to Criminalize Petition Signature Gathering...
Educate. Advocate. Mitigate. Activate!
Feb 9
•
Bill Bruch
82
Share this post
All Things Politics
Now WA State Democrats Want to Criminalize Petition Signature Gathering...
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
WA State Dems Ridiculous Narrative of Racism in WA State Elections Must End!
Educate. Advocate. Mitigate. Activate!
Feb 4
•
Bill Bruch
36
Share this post
All Things Politics
WA State Dems Ridiculous Narrative of Racism in WA State Elections Must End!
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
February 2025 Election Integrity Update
Educate. Advocate. Mitigate. Activate!
Feb 2
•
Bill Bruch
28
Share this post
All Things Politics
February 2025 Election Integrity Update
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
January 2025
WAGOP Lawsuit Disputing 2024 LD 18 State Senate General Election "Postponed"
Educate. Advocate. Mitigate. Activate!
Jan 29
•
Bill Bruch
29
Share this post
All Things Politics
WAGOP Lawsuit Disputing 2024 LD 18 State Senate General Election "Postponed"
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
1
AUDIO PODCAST 153: WA State Dems once again attempting to implement Ranked-Choice Voting
Educate. Advocate. Mitigate. Activate!
Jan 27
•
Bill Bruch
24
Share this post
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
6:25
WA State Dems once again attempting to implement Ranked-Choice Voting
Educate. Advocate. Mitigate. Activate!
Jan 25
•
Bill Bruch
30
Share this post
All Things Politics
WA State Dems once again attempting to implement Ranked-Choice Voting
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
WA State Dems End Free & Open Debate
Educate. Advocate. Mitigate. Activate!
Jan 25
•
Bill Bruch
27
Share this post
All Things Politics
WA State Dems End Free & Open Debate
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
1
© 2025 Bill Bruch
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start Writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
Share
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts