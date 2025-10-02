Yesterday, the Trump administration selected Charles Neil Floyd, a U.S. Immigration Judge based in Tacoma, WA, as his nominee for U.S. Attorney for the Western District of WA. Judge Floyd is expected to be sworn in as acting U.S. Attorney as early as Monday, October 6, 2025.

Floyd has a extensive legal career focused on immigration and federal prosecution. From 2004 to 2009, he served as an assistant U.S. attorney in Washington, D.C.. From 2009 to 2018, Floyd was an assistant chief counsel with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in Tacoma.

Floyd began hearing cases at the Tacoma Immigration Court in 2018, after he was appointed as an Immigration Judge in October 2018 by Attorney General Jeff Sessions. At the Tacoma Immigration Court, Floyd has presided over hundreds of asylum cases, reportedly denying about 60-63% of claims. .

Prior, from 1998 to 2004, Floyd was a judge advocate with the U.S. Army, including deployments to Fort Benning, GA; Joint Base Lewis-McChord, WA; and Baghdad, Iraq. He has a law degree from the University of Arkansas School of Law in 1997.

The Western District covers 19 western WA counties, including King, Pierce, and Snohomish, and handles federal prosecutions for crimes like cybercrime, gun violence, and civil rights violations.

The district is one of the regions most impacted by immigration policies due to its proximity to the Canadian border and major Pacific ports. Floyd’s appointment could influence the future direction of immigration enforcement and related prosecutions in the region.

He will replace Acting U.S. Attorney Teal Luthy Miller, who was appointed to the job after Trump fired U.S. Attorney Tessa Gorman (who had served three years prior) last Feb as part of a nationwide purge of top federal prosecutors.

As a presidential appointee, Judge Floyd’s nomination requires U.S. Senate confirmation.

Pasco Mayor Pete Serrano, who last year ran as the Republican candidate for state AG, was tapped by President Trump and US AG Pam Bondi as the new U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Washington in Aug, 2025. Serrano is a former lawyer with the U.S. Department of Energy, and is also a former Franklin County Republican Party Chairman.

Serrano is officially acting as “Interim” US Attorney, still waiting U.S. Senate confirmation, which has faced opposition from Democrat Sen. Patty Murray.

More on these appointment as details emerge.

Bill Bruch

Bill Bruch is the WA State GOP Election Integrity Committee Chairman (5th year), WAGOP Executive Board Member (5th Year), Skagit County GOP Chairman (9th year), Citizen Journalist, Olympic Conference 2021 Activist of the Year Award Winner, Business Owner, 2020 WA State House Representative Candidate, Former Council Member, and WA State 2016 and 2024 RNC National Convention Delegate.