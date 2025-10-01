Well-documented evidence of many problems (including much fraud) in our elections continues. The articles, videos, posts and links below, compiled from the last 30 days, represent some of the many challenges we face.

ELECTION INTEGRITY: Nationwide Redistricting War Escalates: GOP Could Gain 5+ Seats to Help Increase Congressional Representation. Article

Whistleblower Records: FBI “white paper” details the extraordinary scope of Codenamed ‘Arctic Frost,’ it described a “multifaceted conspiracy to overturn the results of the 2020 Presidential election.” Post

PER DOGE: Number of illegals given Social Security numbers during the Biden Administration. 270,425 in 2021 590,193 in 2022 964,163 in 2023 2,095,247 in 2024 - Just the ones they caught - Imported 4+ million Dem voters. Post

SWORN TESTIMONY OF THE VENEZUELAN SMARTMATIC WHISTLEBLOWER - the number of Federal election laws that were broken over multiple US election cycles are staggering

Video: CIA analyst Michael Scheuer, Ph.D., CONFIRMS the CIA helped topple the US government via Dominion Rigging Systems on Conspiracy Day — November 3, 2020. REPORT: Dominion deleted 2.7 million Trump votes nationwide

Video: Exposing Co-workers selling drivers licenses to illegal immigrants for $200 each

ELON MUSK: “There’s a massive incentive on the left to import voters, if they can’t convince their nation to vote for them, they’re going to import people from other nations to vote for them - It’s a strategy that will succeed if it is not stopped.” Video

Charlie Kirk X Post: The easiest way to run a trustworthy election is for many people as possible to vote on one day, and have all the votes counted in one night. Other countries do this. America used to do it this way. So why did Democrats change it?



Former Venezuelan election official testifies he helped rig Venezuelan elections using Smartmatic software, and that same vulnerabilities are present in Dominion Software

Smartmatic-Dominion corruption given under oath by Venezuelan gov. defector

Federal grand juries are currently seated and reviewing new (and old) evidence of 2020 US election fraud

The Venezuela-Serbia-China Nexus Controls Our Voting Machines - The schemes of John Brennan and Nicolas Maduro and the CCP come together in Serbia

House GOP subpoenas three ActBlue lawyers in foreign donor fraud probe

Walter Charlton shares a bold strategy to secure future elections, advocating for a return to paper ballots and the development of a bulletproof blockchain system

Clint Curtis admitted under oath that he programmed voting machine to get a desired result. How much more has been done to manipulate machines? We need to go back to one day voting, hand counted paper ballots at the precinct level, voter ID and please get rid of mail-in ballots! Video

The Case the White House Must Make on Mail-In Ballots

Gary Berntsen Podcast: Detailed Explanation How They Steal Elections

WHY WE MUST BAN MAIL-IN VOTING

Mail-In Ballot Fraud - An Open Door to Election Fraud

New Postal Rule Is An Admission That Mail Voting Is A Mess

Mystery as SIXTEEN German politicians die before they were due to stand in state elections

16 German politicians die right before local elections, triggering conspiracy theories. ‘Statistically almost impossible’

Six candidates from Germany’s rightwing AfD party die 13 days apart in lead up to local elections: reports

Four Alternative for Germany (AfD) candidates died “suddenly and unexpectedly” in Germany’s largest state, North Rhine-Westphalia, right before state elections

The UNIPARTY Was Threatened by Tina Peters and Tried to Destroy Her

The many benefits to hand-counting paper ballots that are hand-marked

4.4 million US citizens reside overseas, & only 2.8 million of those are of voting age. Why are Democrats LYING about those numbers & why doesn’t the fed gov make (UOCAVA) NON-military overseas voters prove their identity & provide proof of US citizenship to vote in our elections? Video

Dominion Voting’s office in Serbia, Not Denver

Dominion agents in Serbia emailed with Chinese nationals to alter firmware in U.S. election equipment - Why? To fake the certification of our voting machines

Gee...What could go wrong? Dominion “On-Demand Ballot Printing Module - Ballots when and where you want them”

Assistant AG Harmeet Dhillon argues to SCOTUS in favor of Abolishing All race-based Voting Rights Act Districts

Why States Refuse to Stop Non-Citizen Voting

Reminding everyone here that if US Maps were drawn fairly, Seats would be split approximately as: 299 GOP to 136 DEM

KEY ELECTION ACTION: Mandating Audits Before Elections, Performed by Independent Auditors, Ensuring Election Integrity

ARIZONA: After Locking New County Recorder Out of System, Maricopa County is Attempting to Illegally Delete Records Ahead of Potential DOJ Investigations.

ASU and PBS Must Be Held Accountable for Colluding to Help Katie Hobbs in the 2022 Election

AZ GOTV CHARLIE KIRK VIDEO MESSAGE

VIDEO: Non citizens, illegal aliens, border crossers, asylum seekers, refugees and MS-13 being offered to register to vote

AZ Appeals Court Bats Down AG Mayes’s Effort to Revive 2020 Electors Lawfare Case

Over 10,000 illegal aliens using the exact same Social Security number voted in the 2020 presidential election in Arizona—effectively overthrowing the U.S. government

CALIFORNIA: GOP added nearly 50,000 NEW VOTERS in California in ONE month - We are Charlie Kirk now!

Benny Johnson teaming up with Nicole Shanahan for a massive event to collect signatures to get voter ID on the ballot in California next year - Huge voter registration effort, massive signature drive. It’s time to save California!

Fresno County has no intention to remove over 56,000 ineligible voters before the upcoming Nov 5 election - These 56,000 voters no longer live in the state or jurisdiction

Absolute betrayal by California dishing out Drivers licenses to ‘No Name Given’

California caught issuing commercial licenses to illegals to work as truck drivers

VIDEO: California REFUSES to REMOVE Illegal Voters!!

449,000 CA REGISTERED VOTERS couldn’t perform jury duty because they weren’t citizens - But they are REGISTERED VOTERS!

Gavinmander 1/13: The Pacific Puppy Pounce (Congressional District 50)

Hilton Files Federal Lawsuit Challenging California’s Unconstitutional Redistricting Plan

Orange County Woman Charged with Illegally Registering Her Dog to Vote in California and Casting Mail-In Ballots in Her Dog’s Name – Harmeet Dhillon Responds

Newsom’s Congressional Districts gerrymandering attempt is not off to a good start for him... and the mistake costing CA taxpayers $300 MILLION

Why Dems in CA Want to Redistrict

COLORADO: What Drove the Deep State to Falsely and Maliciously Imprison Tina Peters?

FLORIDA: Broward County, FL Officials Caught adding Over 100,000 Ineligible Voters Back into Voter Rolls

Florida Republicans just gained over 25,000 VOTERS on Democrats in just 30 days. Statewide lead for Republicans is now nearing 1.4 million. Post / Post

GEORGIA: Jason Dickerson (R-GA), won the special runoff election for Georgia State Senate District 21 and very much supports election integrity

GA Election Board subpoena the paper ballots, ballot stubs, and envelopes from the 2020 Presidential Election - This is part of their investigation into SEB Complaint 2023-025, which alleges 17,852 ballots that cannot be accounted for in the vote totals

WE WON’T FORGET: Trump leading Biden by 160,000+ votes on election night - Then a “water pipe burst” (that never happened), forcing GOP poll watchers out of the Atlanta counting center while Democrat criminals pulled out suitcases of ballots & ran them through the machines for hours unsupervised. Caught on Surveillance Video

Anderson presses Raffensperger to test hand-marked paper ballots

Why does Fulton not verify addresses, names or DOBs before adding people to the voter rolls? Why don’t they properly maintain the rolls? Fulton has a 113% registration rate! 13% more registrations than eligible citizens. It is unlawful to say you live in a UPS box. Video

Rasmussen Sept 2023: “Who did you vote for in the 2020 presidential election?” All GA Voters- Trump: 46% (+7) Biden: 39% Another Candidate: 8% Didn’t Vote: 4% Not Sure: 3%....

“I observed thousands of mail-in absentee ballots in pristine condition being counted at the back of the room ... the paper looked perfect, with no folds nor creases ... the print on the ovals looked perfectly printed ...(like) copied off of a printer” Article

HAWAII: Emerald Robinson: Was there election fraud where ~76,000 mail in ballots were counted in the 2024 election there, but only ~57,000 mail in envelopes...

2024 Nov. election mail‑ballot reconciliation shows a 19,042‑ballot gap between envelopes documented by the County, versus the mail-in ballots

HAVA complaint filed against State of Elections Commission!

IDAHO: Man accused of voter fraud in Island Park awaits judge’s decision

LOUISIANA: Voters urges SCOTUS to strike down major provision of the VRA

MAINE: DOJ Sues Maine for Failure to Provide Voter Registration Rolls

Maine woman finds bundles of 250 ballots for Maine’s Nov. 4th election in Amazon package

MARYLAND: Pressure is ramping up for a full, comprehensive audit of the Maryland and blue-state voter rolls after it was revealed that former Des Moines Iowa Superintendent Ian Roberts - an illegal alien from Guyana - got a mail-in ballot at a Maryland address since 2020

MASSACHUSETTS: How can our elections in Massachusetts be trusted with over 750,000 apparent voter registration violations from the 2022 general election?

Feds prosecute illegal alien who ran a fraudulent MA license pipeline for other illegals - has blown up into a federal fraud scandal. Multi-year scheme that churned out hundreds of licenses for illegals across the Northeast. Federal Judge Margaret Guzman sentenced ringleader Cesar Agusto Martin Reis, a 28-year-old Brazilian national living illegally in Connecticut, to time 290 days in jail— after he admitted to conspiring to obtain driver’s licenses for more than 1,000 ineligible applicants. Over 600 licenses were approved, creating an underground market of government IDs that stretched from Boston to New York. Article

MICHIGAN: Michigan’s Dirty SOS Jocelyn Benson Gives Green Light To ONLINE VOTING With NO Legislative Approval

MI voter rolls are a mess Mail-in ballots are tied to driver’s license records - and in 2020–2021 MI database ballooned to 950,000 licenses, even while the state’s population was shrinking

MI Democrats Caught in $5 Billion Fraud Scheme - Could This Implicate Elections?

Dearborn has fallen! MI resident was testifying against naming a street after pro-Hezbollah radical Osama Siblani

4,277 phantom jobs were created and “funded” by Democrat leaders - What? You thought that Dems reserved fake database entries for fake voters?

Check My Vote Founder Responds to Michigan SOS Benson’s Efforts to Ban His Voter Roll Cleanup Efforts in the State

Judge Dismisses Outrageous Case Against 15 Michigan Alternate 2020 Trump Electors

MINNESOTA: Michael Knowles “The killers and the people who would shut us up will not, in fact, censor us. We will be there and people who disagree can cut to the front of the line.” Video

‘BLATANT FRAUD’: Feds uncover fake marriages, elder ‘exploitation’ and phony death records after a massive immigration bust in Minnesota

MISSOURI: Trump’s DOJ Seeks Access to Voting Equipment Used by Missouri Clerks Following 2020 Election

MO House approves new US House maps that seek to erase a Democratic seat

Missouri Governor Kehoe has officially signed the state’s new U.S. Congress maps into law, reducing Democrats to only ONE SEAT

NEVADA: Republicans have…Re-Re-Taken the lead in Nevada!!

Washoe County gives update on election planning ahead of next year’s midterms

US Attorney for Nevada Starts Sweeping Formal Investigation into 2020 Stolen Presidential Election

NEW JERSEY: New Jersey confirmed that it removed over 100,000 inactive, ineligible voters

NJ Man Secures Nearly 1 Million Docs from Detroit’s 2020 Election, Including Copies of Absentee Ballots and Signed Envelopes in One of Largest Election FOIA Hauls In History

NEW YORK: New York’s “double votes”

NYC dropped votes across the years

NY issuing DL licenses to ‘No Name Given’ / POST

NORTH CAROLINA: Canadian Indicted After 20 Years of Voting Illegally in North Carolina: A grand jury indicted a Canadian citizen for registering and voting in the United States’ 2022 and 2024 elections, ending a long run of illegal voting that goes back two decades. Article

For the second week in a row, the GOP gained 1,000+ voters in a week!

Canadian indicted for illegally voting in NC elections

Court Enters Consent Order Requiring NC to Fix Inaccurate Voter List

OKLAHOMA: The Oklahoma Highway Patrol, working with ICE, arrested more than 120 illegal immigrants, where troopers said they found some truckers carrying New York state–issued IDs labeled “NO NAME GIVEN.” Post

OREGON: DOJ Sues Oregon for Failure to Provide Voter Registration Rolls

PENNSYLVANIA: Brother of Philly union boss — John “Johnny Doc” Dougherty — who’s in prison for stealing $600,000 from his own union

Republicans just got the Pennsylvania Democrats’ lead to the lowest in MODERN HISTORY

TEXAS: TX AG Ken Paxton Just Exposed the Mail-In Ballot SCAM – Here’s What’s Coming. It’s not the votes that count, it’s who counts the votes that counts. No mail in ballots, no machines! Unregister everyone! Require re-registration every four years to vote! Same day voting and paper ballots only! Must have equal numbers of Dems and Rs counting! Video

Dallas GOP votes for paper ballots - spotlight on Heider Garcia’s Smartmatic ties

UTAH: Guess which state was the very first state to issue driver’s licenses to illegal aliens

SOUTH CAROLINA: BIG WIN—South Carolina Supreme Court reverses judge’s ruling denying the DOJ’s access to voter rolls

WASHINGTON STATE: WA Secretary of State Refuses to Comply with DOJ Voter Roll Information Request

JIM WALSH Video: DOJ Demands Washington State Voter Data

There is really only one control in Washington elections - A signature - Our elections cannot be trusted without any controls

Leftists Again Targeting Conservative Signature Gatherers in Washington State

There appears to be a coordinated effort of leftwing intimidation to shut down signature-gathering efforts in WA state. One of their tactics is to waste the limited and vital resources of 911. In Snohomish county, unhinged left wing antagonists wasted so much 911 call time that the police department had to put out a FB post to ask people to stop. Post

Left Wing Harassment reports in WA state initiative process. Car drove up. Threw red liquid on all of the signature pages. Male from the car proceeded to harass and initiate a physical altercation with the signature gatherer. Post

Man threatened a signature gatherer saying they were going home to grab a gun

Woman booked into Pierce County Jail for malicious mischief after allegedly tampering with signature gathering effort by Let’s Go Washington

Complaint Filed with DOJ against Ferguson for Violating Federal Election Laws

Living Behind Enemy Lines In WA State - Foreign Nationals Holding Elected Positions

FOX NEW VIDEO: Rep. Jim Walsh weighs WA State Mail-in Voting and Voter Roll Issues

Leftist candidate Niko Battle booted from ballot, Luis Burbano takes his place

DOGE Washington Classes continue – no shortage of fraud and waste to uncover…

September 2025 Voter Registration by Party Updates for Key 2026 and 2028 Battleground

The National Lawyers Guild (NLG), best known for providing legal support to antifa, sent a 5-person team to “observe” Venezuela’s 2024 elections and signed off on Maduro’s win, even as almost all other independent data pointed to deep fraud. Post

COA X Space: Hand Counting Elections – Thursday, 10/2 – 5 PM PT - Tackle the myths head-on and expose the facts that elected officials don’t want you to know. Featured speakers: Col. (Ret.) Shawn Smith, Col. Conrad Reynolds, Lori Gallagher and others.

