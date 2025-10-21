Yesterday, a coalition of fourteen states, led by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, filed a comment supporting America First Legal’s (AFL) petition with the U.S. Election Assistance Commission (EAC) calling for a rule requiring proof of citizenship to register to vote in federal elections.

In addition to the powerful multistate coalition now publicly supporting AFL’s petition and calling on the EAC to strengthen election integrity, the response from the American people has been historic. As of yesterday, the petition had received over 353,000 total comments, with 108,000 publicly posted—showcasing a groundswell of support from Americans demanding secure, lawful elections.

AFL’s petition seeks to fix a glaring vulnerability in the current federal voter registration process, which requires no proof of citizenship beyond self-verification: simply checking a box affirming U.S. citizenship and signing the federal voter registration form. In practice, this means the only safeguard against noncitizen registration is a person’s honesty, a standard wholly insufficient to protect the integrity of U.S. elections. AFL’s petition urges the EAC to require documentary proof of citizenship to register using the federal form—ensuring that only U.S. citizens vote in U.S. elections.

The 14 Attorneys General Coalition State’s commented and supported the petition included: Texas, Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Nebraska, Ohio, South Carolina, South Dakota, and West Virginia.

“It’s imperative that only eligible U.S. citizens are registering and voting in our elections,” said Attorney General Paxton. “Free and fair elections are the cornerstone of our Republic, and every illegal vote dilutes the voice of law-abiding American citizens. We must require proof of citizenship to protect the voice of the true American people, which is why I’m leading this national coalition in supporting AFL’s rulemaking petition.”

AG Paxton’s comment argues that the current registration system, which is based solely on self-attestation of citizenship, fails to protect voter rolls from illegal registrations. It urges the EAC to amend its regulations under the National Voter Registration Act to allow states to properly verify citizenship and better maintain accurate voter lists and to update the federal voter registration form to require proof of citizenship when registering to vote.

In the multistate comment, Paxton highlights President Trump’s EO 14248, “Preserving and Protecting the Integrity of American Elections,” issued earlier this year. The EO directs federal agencies to preserve the integrity of American elections. AG Paxton stands with President Trump in this critical initiative and notes that requiring proof of citizenship would reduce administrative burdens on states and strengthen confidence in the election process.

“We thank the great patriot, Attorney General Ken Paxton, and the multistate coalition for standing with us to defend the rule of law and the sanctity of the vote. Now, the EAC must act.,” said Gene Hamilton, President of AFL.

AFL is advocating for a Documentary Proof of Citizenship (DPOC) – like a Real ID or a Passport – to be required before someone can register to vote. In WA State and all across the US, many voters are worried about how clean our voter rolls and elections really are.

Since 2020, 17 states have passed new voter ID laws or made existing voter ID laws more strict. 38 states now have some ID law in place to vote, more than ever before in our country’s history. These laws have strong bipartisan public support. Indeed, a recent Pew survey found that 81% of Americans - including 69% of Democrats - say they support “requiring all voters to show government-issued photo ID” when they vote.

Having a national standard with citizenship checks would mean uniform rules for all states and no guessing games.

OF NOTE: Today the RNC also put out a press release: ‘RNC Supports Effort to Require Proof of Citizenship to Register to Vote’ - “Only American citizens should vote in American elections,” said RNC Chairman Gruters. “For too long, loopholes in our voter registration system have made it possible for non-citizens to register to vote. That’s unacceptable. The RNC is committed to restoring trust in our elections by ensuring that only eligible American citizens can register to vote.”

Bill Bruch

Bill Bruch is the WA State GOP Election Integrity Committee Chairman (5th year), WAGOP Executive Board Member (5th Year), Skagit County GOP Chairman (9th year), Citizen Journalist, Olympic Conference 2021 Activist of the Year Award Winner, Business Owner, 2020 WA State House Representative Candidate, Former Council Member, and WA State 2016 and 2024 RNC National Convention Delegate.

Related Articles: Texas finds thousands of illegal immigrants registered to vote on state voter rolls

Coalition of 14 States Supports America First Legal’s Petition for a Rule Requiring Proof of Citizenship to Vote

Texas Attor­ney Gen­er­al Pax­ton Press Release

RNC backing AFL’ petition to require proof of citizenship when registering to vote

Three Days left to Comment on AFL Petition for a Rule Requiring Proof of Citizenship to Vote

WA State Election Integrity Efforts Heat Up as Signature Gathering Begins for Proof of Citizenship Initiative - IL26-126