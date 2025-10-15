Yesterday, the Republican National Committee (RNC) filed a lawsuit in Hawaii state circuit court against the State of Hawaii, its Office of Elections, and Chief Election Officer Scott Nago.

In a RNC press release, RNC Chairman Joe Gruters issued a statement about the lawsuit after Hawaii’s Chief Election Officer refused to provide information on the state’s voter roll maintenance procedures:



“Hawaii citizens deserve to have confidence that their state is properly maintaining voter rolls. Hawaii has a legal obligation to provide this information and is blatantly breaking their own law. Hawaii citizens deserve to know if their election officials are cleaning their voter rolls as required by law, which is why the RNC is suing.”



Overview:

In March, the RNC submitted a public records request (PRR) to Hawaii’s Office of Elections asking for records on the state’s voter roll maintenance procedures required by the National Voter Registration Act of 1993 (NVRA).

Under the NVRA, states must permit the public to inspect records showing how voter rolls are maintained.

Despite this legal obligation, the HI Office of Elections refused to say whether it has any of the records the RNC requested.

Beyond Hawaii’s obligations under the NVRA, the Office of Elections must comply with Hawaii’s own public records law, which requires disclosure when federal law mandates public access.

The RNC is suing to force the Office of Elections to produce these records as required by HI law.

This lawsuit builds on the RNC’s largest-ever nationwide records requests to 48 states and D.C. for information on voter roll accuracy from earlier this year.

The RNC’s move aligns with directives from President Trump’s EO on election security, which ties federal funding to voter roll maintenance practices and prohibits specific state procedures deemed non-compliant. Similar lawsuits have been filed by the RNC in states like New Jersey and Nevada, often focusing on Democratic-leaning regions.

Key Details of the Complaint:

HI officials responded, stating they do not maintain such records centrally—voter roll maintenance is handled at the county level under state law—and directed the RNC to contact individual counties (e.g., on Kauai and Hawaii Island).

However, when the RNC followed up with counties, they were redirected back to the state. The RNC alleges this “refusal to say whether it has any of the records” constitutes a non-response under UIPA and NVRA.

OF NOTE: Sept 25, 2025 The DOJ’s Civil Rights Division announced the filing of federal lawsuits against six states — California, Michigan, Minnesota, New York, New Hampshire, and Pennsylvania — for failure to produce their statewide voter registration lists upon request.

Also, on Sept 16, 2025, the DOJ sued Oregon and Maine for failing to provide information regarding voter list maintenance procedures and electronic copies of statewide voter registration lists.

Sept 8, 2025, the DOJ sent a letter to WA State SoS Democrat Steve Hobbs, requesting a “complete” copy of the state’s voter registration database within 14 days. Like the aforementioned other states, the request included personal data for each registered voter: full name, date of birth, residential address, driver’s license number, or the last four digits of their Social Security number.

Hobbs refused to comply with the DOJ request, leading many to believe that the SoS has something to hide and that the DOJ may also sue WA State and Hobbs.

It is sad, but not surprising, that Democrats are choosing this path. We are living in consequential times, and refusing to be transparent only leads to more doubt, more litigation, and more voter distrust in the election systems.

Bill Bruch

Bill Bruch is the WA State GOP Election Integrity Committee Chairman (5th year), WAGOP Executive Board Member (5th Year), Skagit County GOP Chairman (9th year), Citizen Journalist, Olympic Conference 2021 Activist of the Year Award Winner, Business Owner, 2020 WA State House Representative Candidate, Former Council Member, and WA State 2016 and 2024 RNC National Convention Delegate.