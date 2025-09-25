All Things Politics

All Things Politics

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
No One Important's avatar
No One Important
6h

Stupid question, perhaps, because I don't know how the law works, but what happens next? Hobbs gave the Trump DOJ the middle finger. What's next? Will U.S. Marshals come to arrest him?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Bill Bruch
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture