Well documented evidence of many problems (including much fraud) in our elections is ongoing, literally daily and “non-stop “ - and even at times overwhelming. The below articles and links just represent a sampling and are just the tip of the iceberg!

Because of the efforts of thousands of concerned citizens and hundreds of election integrity watchdog groups, election manipulation efforts are being exposed, mitigated and stopped. Thanks to all who are dedicating their lives to this most important cause! For daily updates, please see the Election Integrity page on the SkagitRepublicans.com website.

Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation Kash Patel: CONFIRMS that the U.S. Communist Democrat Party colluded with the Chinese Communist Party to mass-produce fake mail-in ballots to overthrow the United States. Post

MAIL-IN BALLOTS: The Collapse of American Elections Is Happening in Real Time. BOMBSHELL: The FBI confirms the Chinese Communist Party manufactured fake U.S. driver’s licenses ahead of the 2020 election. They didn’t sound the alarm. Article

When the FBI confirmed China was using fake ballots and fake American IDs in the 2020 election, they told intel agencies to destroy all records of it. Why? They didn’t want it leaking that the CCP favored Biden over Trump. Video

FBI gives Congress intel on alleged Chinese plot to create fake mail-in ballots in 2020

FBI confirms the CCP interfered in the 2020 election with fake ballots - The FBI covered it up and nd fake news LIED about it

FBI Director Christopher Wray lied to Congress about a Chinese plot to rig the 2020 election. Despite human sources confirming the CCP was sending fake IDs to Chinese nationals in the US to obtain mail-in ballots, AND seizures of tens of thousands of fake IDs by CPB, Wray refused to let his agency investigate further. Post

China mass-produced fake U.S. driver's licenses to hijack the 2020 election with fake mail-in ballots for Biden. U.S. Customs and Border Protection intercepted 20K fake driver's licenses. Post

Chinese operatives mass-produced counterfeit U.S. driver’s licenses as part of a broader scheme to flood the system with fake mail-in ballots, benefiting Democrats. This wasn’t just foreign meddling—it was industrial-scale fraud, enabled by a broken mail-in voting system the Democrats have long been exploiting. Article

Director Patel May Have Struck Gold - Patel’s executive summary of the China conspiracy goes hand in hand with how 81 million ballots got tabulated for Biden

"How Trump's new searchable 'national citizenship system' could change U.S. elections forever"

Former Intel Officer Drops Truth Bomb – CIA and ODNI Covered Up 2020 CCP Election Interference, Fired Him for Speaking Out

Even More Evidence of How Democrats Rigged The 2020 Presidential Election

The Chinese role with Dominion - Who invested in it shortly before the 2020 election? $400 million dollars. Whose servers does it use in Serbia where it programs us elections? Who are all the programmers? Why would US elections be programmed in Serbia? Post

SIDNEY POWELL: “We know that there were hundreds of thousands of fraudulent ballots imported into the country from China. We have video coming across the border from Mexico. Additionally, ballots were shipped from New York to Pennsylvania. Counterfeit ballots were stashed in certain states and shipped wherever they were needed to ‘backfill’. Post

The Kraken was the fake mail-in ballots pumped into our electoral process - Sidney Powell exposed the truth - The deep state weaponized the government! Video

Democrat Voter Scam: Sen. Markwayne Mullin demands answers on the 20 million-voter surge for Democrats in 2020, Numbers like that don’t fluctuate on their own: "How did we spike when historically you're running a level playing field? Video

President Trump calls for a special prosecutor to go after the 2020 presidential election

Mail-in Ballots: Exposing the Massive Corruption of American Elections is Happening in Real Time...

What $14.6 Billion in Healthcare Fraud Reveals About Our Blind Spot on Election Theft

RNC Launches Election Integrity Intervention Against "Russia Hoaxer" Marc Elias

Trump Administration Rolls Out Program to Help Verify that ONLY U.S. CITIZENS can cast ballots

VIDEO: E-Pollbooks - How millions of fraudulent ballots were created and injected into elections

Mike Benz: The US government skyrocketed the USAID budget for Brazil while Bolsonaro was there. Not to help Brazilians economically, but to flood the political opposition in Brazil with money to try to take him out. Video

Gateway Pundit Vindicated: CCP Whistleblower: 1.5 Million Fake 2020 Ballots Printed in Communist China. CCP political insider has corroborated that about 1.5 million fraudulent ballots remain unaccounted for after being exported from China to Canada and Mexico since July 2020. Additionally, don’t forget Eugene Yu, CEO of the U.S. election software firm Konnech, who was arrested for storing data on servers in China. It is no coincidence that Konnech was awarded a sole-source, $2.645 million contract to implement PollChief in L.A. County on the exact same day the county received $8.2 million in Zuckerberg Bucks. Article / Video / Dec 5, 2020 Article / Video

In December 2020 a Chinese Whistleblower Sent Photos of Alleged Chinese Counterfeit US Ballot Printing Operations – This Week the FBI Confirmed This Chinese Counterfeit Ballot Manufacturing Operation Was Real

Post 2020 Election Report! Chinese Whistleblower Reveals That Chinese Printing Companies Were Printing US Ballots For Many States And Smuggling Them Into The US Through Canada

FBI CONFIRMS PROOF EXISTS THAT 2020 ELECTION WAS STOLEN & FOREIGN INTERFERENCE WAS COVERED UP

Video Summary: More Proof of FBI Interference in 2020 Election. Disclosures by FBI and Sen Grassley represent bombshell proof of CCP meddling in 2020 election

China builds the voting systems, the 4G cellular routers, the software for elections ("PollChief") and there are still people that think electronic voting systems are secure

Prominent Democrat Campaign Treasurer Pleads Guilty To $840K Embezzlement

Many Inactive voters don't vote, Democrats vote for them, since they have access to voters' records, so know who isn't likely to vote - It's a racket they've had going for years

ActBlue Money Laundering & Trafficking Scandal Exposed

ActBlue tied TD Bank to funnel dark money NGO-backed property scams to clean cartel cash. Post / Video

ActBlue officials must face Congress as House, DOJ probe ‘widespread’ fraud on Dem fundraising platform

SMURFING - every human wakes up and makes 795 political contributions for $2,337 in one day! Then he makes 411 contributions the next day, then 520 contributions the next, and 427 the next. NEW: this is because we found $10 billion missing from FEC campaign contribution data! AND: 500 million+ transaction receipts hidden from us, what a great way to carry out Smurfing! Post

VIDEO: Cast Vote Records Reveal Coordinated Machine Manipulation Nationwide

ELECTION FRAUD unfolds LIVE on Camera. In Meade County, South Dakota, during a local canvassing meeting

Democrat Campaign Donor and Lobbyist Jonathan Bohn ARRESTED for threatening to commit violence at the Minnesota Capitol

If the Left agrees with the Right that voting machines are bad, then why are we using them? START at 52:25 - 1:02:44 you will hear them agreeing with what we've been saying since 2020. Machines are connected to the internet. Video / Post

Smartmatic Accused of Deleting Evidence In $2.7B Fox News Defamation Case: Court Docs

Julie Kelly reveals more evidence of Chinese interference in the 2020 election is coming, and urges Sen. Ron Johnson to begin drafting criminal referrals

How the 2020 Census 'Errors' Cost Republicans Nine Seats in Congress

The U.S. Census Bureau Stole At Least 16 Electoral Votes and 15 U.S. House Seats

Who Counts? Trump Poised To Try To Remove Noncitizens From Census

Mail-in Voting: What could go wrong? Postal workers charged with stealing $80M in U.S. Treasury checks

The Window for Holding and Expanding the GOP House Majority Has Now Opened

Same-Day Registration Is Too Easily Gamed By Leftists

VIDEO: In 2019 Trump tried to have the question “ARE YOU A CITIZEN” added to the 2020 Census, What happened???

LA's nullification crisis - Violence results when elected officials pretend the federal government cannot enforce federal law in progressive jurisdictions

Federal judge sides against Trump's election executive order. India and Brazil are tying voter identification to a biometric database, while the US largely relies on self-attestation for citizenship. In tabulating votes, Germany and Canada require use of paper ballots, counted in public by local officials, which substantially reduces the number of disputes as compared to the American patchwork of voting methods that can lead to basic chain-of-custody problems. Article

Poland’s presidential election saw 72% turnout with all 21 million votes counted using only paper ballots—completed in just 8 hours! Efficient, transparent, and swift

Election investigation uncovers alleged noncitizen voter registration and double voting in multiple states. Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose’s office flagged 30 noncitizen voters and cases across eight states and D.C. amid election integrity efforts. Article

What Happened To J. Alex Halderman? - A top election security expert just destroyed his own credibility in a Colorado courtroom. When Trump was President (2016-2020), Halderman was unequivocal in his warnings about America’s electronic voting systems. They were all junk. They were all vulnerable. As Halderman said himself: “every single case.” Article

Potential voter fraud, including noncitizen registration, alleged in DC, Ohio, 7 other states

Statutory Notice of Violations of 52 U.S.C. § 20507: Catalyst and reason behind success in removing ineligible Voters and cleaning voter rolls

SCOTUS Takes Case Challenging the Validity of Mail Ballots that Arrive Past Election Day

The three truth bombs of all time: “They gave us COVID so we'd send in mail-order ballots.” “They overthrew the United States of America. They overthrew the Constitutional Republic of the United States of America.” “And then they covered it up with the January 6 BS". Video

Patel and Bongino: Expose the FBI and Gascón’s Konnech–CCP Election Software Cover-Up

#ENDVBM - THE BLUEPRINT FOR MASS-ELECTION FRAUD

Voting Machine Mafia Now Sues Voters! How can Eric Coomer sue Mike Lindell for saying publicly what Coomer said himself in private emails? Article

Mike Lindell Vindicated in Defamation Trial & MyPillow Pays $0.00 – FULLY EXONERATED. In a major free speech victory, Mike Lindell refused to settle and took the case to trial. The result: - No malice - No punitive damages - No conspiracy - MyPillow completely cleared of liability. Post

The FBI Raid of Tina Peters’ Home Was the Manufactured Predicate for Entrapping Her on Fraudulent Colorado Charges

Sheriff Dar Leaf Shows How “Dominion’s CEO Committed Perjury, Got Caught and Targeted Tina Peters”

ERIC COOMER TEAM CAUGHT IN HUGE LIE IN DEFAMATION CASE AGAINST MIKE LINDELL

Supreme Court to consider reviving GOP challenge to Illinois mail ballot deadline

The bill to prohibit noncitizens from voting in DC elections has officially passed in the House with 56 Democrats supporting it!

DRAZA SMITH: Watch this - and then ask yourself how hard it would be to modify the ballots scans of the last ballots to arrive to just....have no votes (the UUU) combination to not upset the winner that was set by the early ballots? Video

Shiloh Marx Video: 2020 Election Fraud: Provisional votes were used to steal the election. But change won’t happen on its own To make secure elections a reality by 2026, we must act now. Election officials, legislators, and citizens must unite to reform processes, update laws, and educate voters. Paper ballots offer the transparency, verifiability, and security we’ve been demanding, boosting voter turnout and restoring faith in our constitutional republic. Article

The Left’s Election Integrity Suit Crashes on the Rocks of Reality

June 2025 Voter Registration by Party Updates for Key 2026 and 2028 Battlegrounds

June 2025 Voter Registration by Party Updates in Solid Blue States

June 2025 Voter Registration by Party Updates in Solid Red States

Not only are States allowed to remove registrants who satisfy these requirements, but federal law makes this removal mandatory. §20507(d)(3)

ALABAMA: Justice Department Files Statement of Interest in Alabama Redistricting Case Opposing Request for Preclearance under the Voting Rights Act

ARIZONA: FBI BOMBSHELL: Anyone remember that video of a Chinese printing shop printing off Maricopa ballots?? That video just became pretty relevant. Post

DOJ Asked To Investigate 2024 Election Results

Hamadeh Fires Off Letter to DOJ Requesting Investigation into Runbeck Election Services’ Breach of Protocols in 2024 Election in Several States – Blank Ballots Mixed with Voted Ballots in Runbeck Warehouse! Much has been written about Runbeck which was founded by leftists and transports and scans Maricopa County mail-in ballots with no oversight or chain of custody before they are processed and counted by the County.

CONGRESSMAN ABE HAMADEH: Election Security Is National Security

As revealed in Trump-Endorsed former Gubernatorial and Senate candidate Kari Lake’s 2022 election lawsuit, 81% of the 1,311,734 Maricopa County 2022 election voters voted by mail and had their ballot sent to Runbeck for signature verification. Investigators then found massive discrepancies in ballot chain of custody documentation and tens of thousands of ballots that seemingly came out of nowhere!

Now, Hamadeh says he’s received “credible reports indicating that boxes of printed blank ballots from several western states were mixed in a warehouse with returned voted mail ballots that were in the process of being prepared for tabulation” during the 2024 vote counting process. This could help explain Kari Lake’s 2024 Senate election loss to Soros-backed and cartel-tied Ruben Gallego by 80,000 votes. This made no sense as Trump-aligned and Kari Lake-backed Republican candidates dominated across Arizona in every statewide race except for the Senate. Article

The Election Vacated in Cochise and the Cover-up in the Abe Hamadeh Cochise Race

The process to clean Arizona voter rolls has begun - Compliance with 52 U.S.C. § 20507

Trump won Arizona 3 times, and Kari Lake won twice

Power-Hungry Democrats Want to Keep Illegal Aliens on 2030 Census

WHY DEMOCRATS WANT ILLEGALS IN THE US - Republicans would have a 27-seat advantage in Congress without illegals

PROBLEMS WITH AZ MAIL-IN VOTING: With your name and address on the outside of the envelope when you mail it back to the Pima County Recorder, it is the easiest thing in the world for a rogue Postal worker or elections worker to throw it out. And even have someone else then vote a ballot for that disenfranchised voter. Post

AZ Dem Greg Stanton Refuses to Say Whether 60% of Machines Failing in Lake’s 2022 Election was Fair, Says Maricopa County has “Some of the Best Elections in the United States of America." Article

RNC and AZGOP Sue Arizona To Clean Up Voter Rolls

ARKANSAS: UNBELIEVABLE! Sarah Huckabee and Cole Jester have allowed the Arkansas State Board of Election Commissioners to ban the election commissioners of Searcy County, Arkansas’s only paper ballot county. We know it’s retribution for Searcy County holding successful paper ballot elections. Post / Video: Banned for Ballots

Last year, Arkansas ranked 8th in America for election integrity. Now they are #1. Here’s how

CALIFORNIA: Democrat, Lodi City, Council member, Shakir Khan, arrested and charged with running a ballot fraud operation to obtain his council member seat. The Rule of Law “Undermined, manipulated, and violated." Ballot fraud is a routine operation within the Democrat Party. Without it, there would not be a Democrat Party. Post

California Recall Ballots Found in Felon's Car in Torrance

DOJ Files Suit Against Orange County CA Registrar of Voters for Refusing to Provide Non-Citizen Voter Removal Records in Violation of Federal Elections Laws

Democrats nationwide are resisting efforts to clean up voter rolls. When the DOJ discovered that Orange County had noncitizens on its voter rolls, it requested details about these ineligible voters. Orange County has refused to comply. Post

Shilon Marx: I have brought a lawsuit against San Francisco County for withholding requested voter registration data, specifically of inactive voters who meet criteria for mandatory removal per Husted v. A. Philip Randolph Inst. Post

The 2020 EAVS reported over 14 million mail-in ballots The highlighted counties total 6,006,518 These are the fraudulent ballots you are looking for Margin of victory 5.1 million Inactive totals 5.3 million. Post

VIDEO: 5,000,000 ineligible votes were counted in CA in 2024 - Some were small infractions, but millions were outright duplicates or nonexistent voters

449,000 REGISTERED VOTERS couldn't perform jury duty because they weren't citizens - But they are REGISTERED VOTERS!

California reported to Congress 22 million mail ballots transmitted, with only 9 million total mail voters

Hey California--remember when 3.4 million votes were improperly counted in your 2022 midterm? Post

The 2024 improperly counted votes in Orange County might have come up as well:

Orange County Republican Executive Committee voted to HAND-COUNT THE 2026 PRIMARY!

In California, inactive voters have long outnumbered Republican voters - that's how they have controlled California since 1998. We have the lowest total of inactive voters since 1998/2000. If we continue to remove inactive voters, we have a chance to flip California. Post

Santa Clara, California removed 237,000 inactive and ineligible voters from the voter rolls

San Diego County to remove 360 K inactive and ineligible voters, 109 K pending and ongoing. With the removal of ineligible voters, San Diego has potentially flipped Red. Post

Ventura County removed 49,342 inactive and ineligible voters With the removal of these ineligible voters––Ventura County could potentially flip red in 2026

Alameda County and all other counties harboring ineligible and illegal voters know California had 4.9 million ineligible voters in the last report to congress. Corrupt California elections brought you Gavin, Nancy and Adam Schiff–– it starts at each individual county bloating voter rolls and refusing to removing ineligible voters. Post

We have removed 1.2 million ineligible voters from California Voter rolls in 6 months–– There is a chance we Flip California red in 2026

ALAMEDA, CALIFORNIA LAWSUIT Alameda California & Tim Dupuis, Registrar of Voters propose entering into settlement which does not include an admission of wrongdoing –– after records revealed 104,000 ineligible voters remain on the voter roll. Post

CA AG Bonta speaks at a CA Democrat Convention in Anaheim. A huge popular area. Look at the crowd. IT IS EMPTY. THIS is why Democrats made checking ID illegal when voting. This place should be packed, but it's empty. Democrats made checking ID illegal when voting because they’ve lost their voter base in California, and they’re rigging elections. Video

How Does CA Double Its Own Democrat Votes and Also Turn the West Blue in Just 20 Years?

California is expanding The California Food Assistance Program (CFAP) to give illegal aliens 55 and older, regardless of immigration status, up to $2,000 per month in food assistance

San Bernardino County has acknowledged in a public records response that it will retain 188,000 illegal or otherwise ineligible voters on its rolls through the 2026 election and will not begin removal efforts until after ballots have been cast

Orange County, California REMOVED 177,000 inactive and ineligible voters

1) Elon Musk says Gavin Newsom made checking ID when voting illegal to cheat. 2) JD Vance says California has 5 Congressional Seats they shouldn’t have because illegals JD Vance. California has 5 more congressional representatives than it should. Do you know why? They count illegal aliens for purposes of assigning apportionment in Congress.” Video

This is your reminder that California Governor Gavin Newsom’s recall was RIGGED (Twice) “More than 300 mail in ballots for the governor's recall race were found inside a car. Post

COLORADO: Trump's DOJ makes its most sweeping demand for election data yet

Did you know that the Big Red County of El Paso is the most rigged County in Colorado?

Imagine all 400 precincts and ballot types in Arapahoe County (Colorado) and all precincts and ballot types in Mesa County moving in lockstep!? Post

DOJ Tells Colorado: "Turn Over Your Election Records!"

Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold Finally in Focus for What She Did to Tina Peters

Why is Arapahoe County so afraid???

CONNECTICUT: Connecticut’s Secretary of State Slammed for Ethics Violations and Inaction as Voter Roll Chaos Persists

FLORIDA: FL logs obtained from ES&S voting system show votes being injected well in excess of ballots cast, at the county level

Video: Here's why riots and elections are bad in Seattle and not in Florida!

SHOCKING SCANDAL: Florida DMV employees ARRESTED for selling Non-Domicile CDLs to Non-Citizens!

We the People's Audit found: Over 120 voters registered to a typical 3-bedroom home.

Over 4,000 voters were found registered to a marina, averaging 45 voters per boat slip.

Nearly 10,000 registered in a government building as their residence, with RV Parks and mailing forwarding services used for their mailing address. Hundreds of voters are being stuffed into Nursing Homes, Rehab Centers, and Mental institutions. Article

Draza Smith: Two curves for Okaloosa County, FL 2024 election have the same shape factors because the are derived from the same probabilistic function and the shape factors are tied to the natural log pattern of the CVR number assigned to that ballot. They are offset because the second one is a conditional logarithmic weighted average model based on the registered D/R ratio in each precinct, and that the second graph shows that the assigned weighting resulted in requiring more Republican defectors to vote "pro-abortion." Post

GEORGIA: Camilla GA Mayor, City Clerk, and Election Official Arrested for Election Interference

New Development in the Georgia 2020 investigation: The machine recount in 11 counties was manipulated to force it to match the original machine count. Davis is the analyst who identified 3,000+ fake duplicate (double scanned) ballots in Fulton as confirmed by Georgia Secretary of State officials at the May 2024 hearing for State Election Board case 2023-025. Post

Fulton County is refusing to reveal ballots from the 2020 election even though a new Georgia law attempted to make them public

In 2020, Leftist founded Runbeck was suspected of sending pallets of fake ballots to Georgia

HOW "SENATOR" WARNOCK WAS INSTALLED

Dominion Voting System declared the wrong winner for the May 22, 2024, DeKalb County, District 2 Commission Primary. Even the Machine Recount Was Wrong. A hand recount found the voting machines removed 74% of the votes of the real winner! Video

The GA Republican Party passed a resolution in an effort to prevent SoS Brad Raffensperger from qualifying and running for office as a Republican. Raffensperger oversaw the 2020 election. To date, several cases filed by private citizens, with no help from government, have proven thousands of fake duplicate ballots, fake duplicate hand count entries, and prematurely destroyed records. Post

VIDEO: The GA Republican Convention was a fake, rigged election - Those responsible should be stripped of their titles and banned from the party forever!

See what happened at the GAGOP election June 7th - GAGOP is incapable or running a fair and secure election. Video

The disgraced Brant Frost colluded to rig the June 7th GAGOP election

83% say the GA Convention was not handed fairly

VIDEO: 40,000 citizen affidavits of election fraud in Georgia - Governor Kemp ignored the fraud evidence

VIDEO: GAGOP HAND MARKED HAND COUNTED PAPER BALLOTS

GA Supreme Court issues ruling on election rules made by State Election Board last year

Statutory Notice of Violations of 52 U.S.C. § 20507 evaluates Georgia’s voter registration list

HAWAII: VIDEO TESTIMONIAL: Big Island Chain of Custody Discrepancies

FULL VIDEO: 25% Ballot Discrepancy Rate in the 2024 Election in Hawaii

State Office of Elections Summary Report for the County of Hawaii

ILLINOIS: Supreme Court to consider reviving GOP challenge to Illinois mail ballot deadline

MARYLAND: DRAZA SMITH: Maryland Elections Completely NOT Secure and Being Hacked

Maryland Grandma Exposes ActBlue

MICHIGAN: Republican State Senator Lindsey: "A Chinese national was able to vote in Michigan illegally, because our Democrat Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson has dismantled any meaningful safeguards in Michigan elections; the Dems have waged war on our elections for over a decade…Republicans have brought forth…common sense ideas like voter ID and cleaning out voter rolls, but until we see some change in leadership…it’s going to be difficult to effect those changes.” Video

We have discovered that voters in Michigan have multiple voter ID#’s, with some having 10 voter ID#’s

Online Voter Report indicating that the single greatest issue with Rock the Vote online voter registrations during a time period that included the run up to the #2020Election is "LICENSE NOT FOUND," Post

Rock the Vote is the only Non-Government Organization (NGO) with API access to the MI Qualified Voter File (QVF)

AMAZING VIDEO: Who's Ronald Morales At Dominion Voting? - A Michigan sheriff has sent a bombshell letter to DHS Secretary Noem

16,000 HOURS OF CONSPIRACY ON SURVEILLANCE VIDEO, Detroit, Michigan, Heilmann voting center. 3 hours and 15 minutes after polls closed in Michigan, Dana Nessel and Jocelyn Benson loading thousands of Bidens into a minivan with Indiana plates Gov. Gretchen Whitbag driving. And when the FBI confirmed that China had overthrown the United States government by using fake mail in ballots and fraudulent U.S. IDs, in the 2020 election, they instructed intelligence agencies to destroy all records of it. Video

Michigan House Sues Jocelyn Benson over non-compliance of a subpoena

Articles of impeachment have just been filed against SOS Jocelyn Benson for her illegitimate administration of Michigan's election system. Video

THE REAL STORY Behind The Articles of Impeachment Filed Against America’s Dirtiest SOS and Democrat Candidate for MI Governor, Jocelyn Benson. Article

SHERIFF LEAF EVIDENCE SUMMARY: - Dominion had remote access to tabulators DURING vote counts - Dominion deliberately removed log files from the election database required for audit trail (audit trails required under MI law) - Serbians and Canadians had administrative access to U.S. election systems - FBI/DoJ colluded with Dominion and the CO SoS to put Tina Peters in prison. Post

Video: Pat Colbeck exposes Dominion Voting Systems

DEMOCRAT CORRUPTION: Gavin Newsom and his wife received more than $700,000 from California's largest public utility company, PG&E - $300,000 to Gavin's wife's NGO. PG&E was fined $200 million for starting wildfires. Newsom waived the $200 million fine. Post

MINNESOTA: How Ilhan Omar got into Congress - The CIA imports illegals from specific countries, concentrating them into one state - Those illegals then vote to elect a congressperson who represents their home country - They then advocate for polices for their home country the CIA wants Mike Benz explains how it was a CIA opperation. Video

NEBRASKA: The EAC confirmed that NO machines in Nebraska are certified under VVSG 2.0

NEW JERSEY: Voter roll cleaning process has started. A Statutory Notice of Violations of 52 U.S.C. § 20507 was sent to the SoS to begin cleaning the NJ voter roll. Post

Since 2018, New Jersey has consistently reported "data not available" in its Election Administration and Voting Survey (EAVS) reports submitted to the U.S. Election Assistance Commission (EAC) for a critical category mandated by Congress. Post

Incoming Lawsuit against the New Jersey Department of State for failing to produce election-related records by the statutory deadline. Post

NEW MEXICO: New Mexicans are still "registering to vote" with an astoundingly impossible regular repetition each and every day. The difference between this and four years ago is R, D, and DTS are all equal every day. Four years ago, Ds way outpaced Rs. Even with all the algorithms, cheating, and registration invitations going to illegals, the Democrat tyrants in NM are on the ragged edge of maintaining their facade that they have any public support. Post

NEW YORK: MAYOR ELECTION FACTS: The Inactive voters for the Democratic Party in the 5 Counties that made up the NYC primary include: Bronx, Kings, New York, Queens, and Richmond, which total 262,259 Inactive Voters. New York County alone could have 70k ineligible voters that had an outcome-determinative impact on this election. Post

NY Supreme Court Judge Advances Lawsuit Demanding Full Hand Recount After Kamala Harris Receives ZERO Votes in Rockland County

NORTH CAROLINA: North Carolina EAC Data from 2018 is not in compliance

North Carolina Board of Elections announces plan to require voters to take an extra step to verify their identity

OHIO: Election investigation uncovers alleged noncitizen voter registration, double voters in multiple states. Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose’s office flagged 30 noncitizen voters and cases across eight states and D.C. amid election integrity efforts. Article

OREGON: DOJ Files Statement of Interest in Oregon Elections Case Concerning States’ Obligations Under the National Voter Registration Act

GOP Operative Targets Vote by Mail

National Elections Activist Scott Presler Joins the West Coast Movement to #ENDVBM

BEN Edtl: I believe the County Clerk in Douglas County, OR, Dan Loomis (a self-proclaimed "MAGA Republican"), is and has been rigging elections. On election night of this past special election, Umpqua Public Transportation District Board Member, Todd Vaughn, won his election by 89 votes. Loomis then ordered a reporting black-out for the following 8 days... While the State of Oregon allows 7 days AFTER ELECTION DAY to collect ballots, postmarked or not. In that 8 days, everything changed. There were roughly 400 undervotes that appeared and his challenger gained an approximate 250 vote advantage. I am the CEO of the agency. Multiple public requests for logs, adjudicated ballots and other information, legal for public consumption, were made to the County. Every single request was denied! Post

WAGOP State Chair and State Rep Jim Walsh discussed effort to bring back faith in Oregon and Washingtons' elections. Representative Walsh is the Sponsor of the initiative petition in Washington State to require voter ID with proof of citizenship. We are taking a multifaceted and unified approach restore integrity in our elections and ENDVBM fully endorses their effort! Video

The evidence of mass-election fraud in Oregon isn’t buried - It’s codified! You’re told to believe vote by mail is convenient and accessible. In actuality, our government betrayed us establishing an ecosystem to support mass-election fraud, evade accountability, and conceal the truth. From automatic voter registration and permanent absentee voting to electronic adjudication and ballot harvesting loopholes, the rigging is designed into the system. The laws themselves are indisputable proof that our elections are nothing more than a massive smoke and mirror show. Website

The Beginning of the End for KNOWiNK? Oregon Dumps KNOWiNK TotalVote System Four Years Into Contract

PENNSYLVANIA: Can we work on getting an unredacted report on USPS contractor Jessie Morgan’s claims about his trailer full of ~250,000 ballots being transported from NY to PA given the new investigation announcement into China’s fake mail-in ballots? Post

Voter Registration Update: We are on the verge of flipping Pennsylvania

SOUTH DAKOTA: All 20 election laws passed in the 2025 session take effect tomorrow, minus one that goes into effect on Jan 1, 2026

SOUTH DAKOTA: ELECTION FRAUD unfold LIVE on Camera. In Meade County, during a local canvassing meeting: Tally sheets had matching numbers — all written in the same handwriting. Ballots were unsealed. No clear chain of custody. Poll book records didn’t match. Officials rushed to declare winners — without answering any questions. Video

TEXAS: Paxton opening investigations into 33 noncitizens for illegally voting in 2024

Texas AG Ken Paxton Announces Sprawling Voter Fraud Investigation

Thanks to POTUS and the fight of hundreds of thousands of Texans and Americans fighting for paper ballots, President Trump Executive Order threatens to withhold HAVA funding for Counties adopting non- compliant electronic voting systems causing the ENTIRE State of Texas to consider restoring to HAND MARKED Paper Ballots. Post

An In-Person Report from the Hand Counting “Gold Standard Elections Expo” in Dallas

Take Back Our Elections: The Power of an Election System for the People by the People with Hand-marked Hand-Counted Paper Ballots

Hand Counting: Fraud is detectable. Failure is recoverable. True results can be known. Republican and Democrat Judges who are neighbors, parity for checks and balances. We must return to elections by the people, the only stakeholders of our political power. Post

WASHINGTON STATE: Heritage Foundation Ranks WA State 46th out of 50 in Election Integrity

Congress needs to look in to the motor-voter law and elections in WA State. Not only do we give illegals driver’s licenses, but we also register them to vote automatically and then mail them a ballot. There is no citizenship verification in the process and the DMV is not allowed to ask. Post

State ID and residency requirements are stricter for fishing licenses than they are for voting

WAGOP Joins Regional Movement to END Vote-By-Mail. Several jurisdictions across the country are moving to election systems that use paper poll books and hand-counted paper ballots with one day of voting. This provides transparency, verifiability, and security in elections.

All phases of the election process are open and transparent to the public, with bipartisan and or impartial participation and oversight:

Poll workers verify voters through proof of citizenship and photo ID

Local election officials maintain up-to-date voter rolls

Poll workers log and validate voters through paper poll books

States return to one-day voting in person at their precinct, except for UOCAVA (Uniformed and Overseas Citizens Absentee Voting Act) voters

Laws minimize absentee and mail-in voting

Where possible, states should institute 100% hand-counting of hand-marked ballots in public, with bipartisan representation and with recorded or live-stream video capabilities

Election results are publicly reported first to the precinct, then the county, then the state

The public may gain access to election records 48 hours before the canvassing certification

However, change won’t happen on its own. To make secure elections a reality, we must act now. Election officials, legislators, and citizens must unite to reform processes, update laws, and educate voters. Paper ballots offer the transparency, verifiability, and security we’ve been demanding, boosting voter turnout and restoring faith in our constitutional republic!

Additionally, please prioritize supporting the many good candidates and representatives (at all levels of government) who advocate for election integrity.

In the meantime, the RNC is taking steps and has called upon 48 Secretaries of State, including the WA Office of the Secretary of State, to provide detailed methodology on how each state maintains its voter databases. Article

Washington State GOP Joins the Movement to ENDVBM

State Republicans file initiative requiring proof of citizenship to vote

KOMO TV VIDEO: The WA State Republicans have filed an Initiative that would simply require proof of citizenship at the time of voter registration. So why are WA Democrats freaking out about it?

JIM WALSH: "Initiative IL26-126 will make sure that our voter registration process, here in WA, is reliable and verified. It's an important step in reestablishing election integrity and trust and confidence in WA." Video

KIRO RADIO: Chairman Jim Walsh fires back at Seattle Times Editorial Board for mischaracterizing IL26-126 that would require PROOF of CITIZENSHIP to vote. Video

WA STATE HAS ABOUT 500K "INACTIVE VOTERS" ON THE VOTER ROLLS

A Win-Win for Washington State - Forming a more perfect union?

State Rep Chase "A More Perfect Union"

Instead of a 51st state, Chase introduces the Win-Win Act to create two ‘autonomous regions’

Washington State 2020 Election System Forensic Investigation - Primary vs. General Election Late Ballot Discrepancy and Systematic Concealment

WA DC: US House: Noncitizens will NOT be Voting in Our Capital!

WISCONSIN: The liberal Wisconsin Election Commission dismissed complaints from Democrat operatives and ruled that smaller communities in Wisconsin (under 7,500 population) don't need the permission of the Election Commission to not use electronic voting machines and transition to paper ballots and hand count. Post

PART 1 of 3: Smurfing is criminal money laundering into political campaigns - Disclosing another method to identify Smurfing while showing how liberal Susan Crawford cheated big time "winning" her April 1st 2025 Wis. State Supreme Court election

Part 2 of 3: Another new find in Smurfing

Part 3 of 3: Synthetic Identity Laundering, we're disclosing another method to identify Smurfing

WISCONSIN: DOJ Warns Wisconsin Election Commission for Allegedly Failing to Follow Federal Law

POTUS and Political Warfare aka Higgins Memo

WI Supreme Court shut down Democrat attempts to redraw the state’s congressional map

They’ve tried to ruin Justice Gableman for his reluctance to disavow the truth of the report. There has never been any of his report disproven. As soon as he had the evidence, the report was buried and his subpoenas were never issued. Post

Bill Bruch

Bill Bruch is the WA State GOP Election Integrity Committee Chairman (5th year), WAGOP Executive Board Member (5th Year), Skagit County GOP Chairman (9th year), Citizen Journalist, Blogger, Business Owner, 2020 WA State House Representative Candidate, Former Council Member, and WA State 2016 and 2024 RNC National Convention Delegate.