In case you have been under a rock somewhere, on Monday, there was a BOMBSHELL REPORT by the FBI that confirmed Chinese operatives mass-produced counterfeit U.S. driver’s licenses as part of a broader scheme to flood the US election system with 20,000 fake mail-in ballots, benefiting Biden and the Democrats in 2020.

“Specifically, these include allegations of plans from the CCP to manufacture fake driver's licenses and ship them into the United States for the purpose of facilitating fraudulent mail-in ballots – allegations which, while substantiated, were abruptly recalled and never disclosed to the public,” said FBI Director Patel.

This wasn’t just foreign meddling—it was massive-scale fraud, enabled by a vulnerable mail-in voting system the Democrats have long been exploiting. The report confirms what many of us knew: the 2020 election was hijacked!

According to the report—flagging potential foreign interference in the lead-up to the 2020 election—were neither corroborated nor seriously investigated; in fact, it was pulled back from intelligence agencies around the time the FBI Director Chris Wray told Congress there were “no known plots” of foreign meddling.

Yes, they didn’t sound the alarm; intel agencies were asked to suppress and even destroy the evidence. While Trump was being accused of endangering democracy, the government was sitting on evidence that could have blown the lid off the election narrative—and they buried it.

Patel declassified the material, and the documents were handed over to Sen. Chuck Grassley, who had warned the FBI that the intel was being ignored—not investigated—even though there was clear evidence of fake licenses tied to foreign election interference.

Officials who have seen the documents say the FBI provided information in summer 2020 that the Chinese government was manufacturing and exporting fake U.S. driver's licenses as part of a plot to create voter identities for Chinese residents living in the US so they could vote with fake mail-in ballots. The intelligence source claimed the plot was specifically designed to benefit Biden. Another agency, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, had intercepted at least 20,000 fake licenses around the time the intelligence came in a possible corroboration of the report.

YES, WE NOW KNOW: The FBI had credible intel in 2020—substantiated by actual evidence from Customs and Border Protection—that the Chinese Communist Party was working to rig the election with fake IDs and mail-in ballots. The allegations pointed directly to a scheme designed to help Joe Biden. Wray had the receipts; he hid them, the bureau buried them, and the FBI pretended they never existed.

Also, Christopher Porter, a former National Intelligence Officer for Cyber who was in charge of election analysis at the time, said he called it out, but the CIA and ODNI (a senior-level agency that provides oversight to the Intelligence Community) tried to cover up the evidence and when he wouldn’t go along with it, he was terminated.

From 2019 to June 2022, Porter was the National Intelligence Officer for Cyber, leading the US Intelligence Community’s analysis of foreign cyber threats and threats to US elections. As a member of the National Intelligence Council, Porter oversaw production of National Intelligence Estimates, was the primary cyber intelligence advisor to the Director of National Intelligence, developed the analytic portion of the Unified Intelligence Strategy, and lead the IC Cyber Analysis Leadership Council made up of the other cyber leaders of CIA, FBI, NSA, DOD, and other agencies.

Those who have been closely tracking Election Integrity since 2020 are reminding folks of basic facts, including:

In 2020, Joe Biden saying, “We have put together, I think, the most extensive and inclusive Voter Fraud organization in the history of American politics.”

Sidney Powell, who filed four lawsuits against the overthrow of the US government on Nov 3, 2020.“We know that there were hundreds of thousands of fraudulent ballots imported into the country from China. We have video. Additionally, ballots were shipped from New York to Pennsylvania. Counterfeit ballots were stashed in certain states and shipped wherever they were needed to ‘backfill’. Post

The Chinese role with Dominion - Who invested $400M in it shortly before the 2020 election? Post

CCP Whistleblower: 1.5 Million Fake 2020 Ballots Printed in Communist China. CCP Aristocrat Descendant Mr. Vinness Ollervides, a former political insider of the Chinese Communist Party, has corroborated that approximately 1.5 million fraudulent ballots remain unaccounted for after being exported from China to Canada and Mexico since July 2020. Post / Article / Video

Eugene Yu, CEO of the U.S. election software firm Konnech, was arrested for storing data on servers in China. Konnech was awarded a sole-source, $2.6M contract to implement PollChief in L.A. County the same day the county received $8.2M in Zuckerberg Bucks. In other words, the CCP and the Democrat Party overthrew the U.S. government on Nov 3, 2020, to benefit their Manchurian candidate, Joe Biden. Dec 5, 2020 Article / Video

Whistleblowers saying trucks carrying boxes of newly printed ballots showed up in the middle of the night at polling places, and surveillance videos of that, then Dems kicked out Rep. poll watchers and covered the windows? Video

A USPS whistleblower who admitted to shipping hundreds of thousands of ballots from New York to Pennsylvania during the 2020 election validated by a USPS report. In Dec 2020, US Postal Service employee Jesse Morgan testified in a sworn affidavit that he personally transferred thousands of ballots across state lines in the weeks leading up to the 2020 election.

Harken back to Election Night 2020 in Atlanta Georgia when Trump had a huge lead, then election observers were sent home because of a reported pipe burst (that NEVER happened) all the while Fulton County election workers stayed in the building several more hours and were caught on camera pulling out numerous bins of ballots from under tables then running the ballots multiple times through scanners. Early the next morning, a massive and statistically impossible spike of 225,196 votes for Biden to 99,036 votes for Trump was recorded.

Democrat Voter Scam: The 20 million-voter spike for Democrats in 2020. Video

And on, and on, and on…

Bill Bruch

Bill Bruch is the WA State GOP Election Integrity Committee Chairman (5th year), WAGOP Executive Board Member (5th Year), Skagit County GOP Chairman (9th year), Citizen Journalist, Blogger, Business Owner, 2020 WA State House Representative Candidate, Former Council Member, and WA State 2016 and 2024 RNC National Convention Delegate.