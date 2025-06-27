Today, the Republican National Committee (RNC) filed a motion to intervene and help defend Wyoming’s new law requiring proof of citizenship to vote. The newly passed HB 156 is set to take effect on July 1, 2025.

Summary of HB 156: AN ACT relating to elections; requiring a qualified elector to be a bona fide resident of the state of Wyoming for not less than thirty (30) days before the date of the election in which they offer to vote; requiring documentation proving residence to register to vote; prohibiting registration based on documentation showing noncitizen status; making conforming amendments; requiring rulemaking; and providing for effective dates.

Saying the trust of Republican voters in Wyoming election systems hinges on the outcome of the case, GOP leaders at the national level are asking a federal judge to let them help defend the state’s new election proof-of-citizenship law.

The lawsuit, filed by the Equality State Policy Center on May 9, 2025, claims the law is unconstitutional, burdensome, and disproportionately affects women, minorities, and people claiming to be transgenders. The group argues the law violates the First and 14th Amendments to the U.S. Constitution by imposing unjustified barriers to voting.

In the case, Equality State Policy Center v. Gray, Marc Elias is using a left-wing group to sue Wyoming’s Republican Secretary of State, Chuck Gray.

If Elias’s case is successful, it could be easier for non-citizens to vote.

HB 156 passed the Wyoming House of Representatives 51-8 and the Wyoming Senate 26-4. The bill was the number one priority of Secretary of State Chuck Gray’s Election Integrity Agenda announced in December 2024.

The RNC argues that the challenge threatens Election Integrity and Republican voter trust, aligning with their support for the law as a measure to ensure only citizens vote. Wyoming Secretary of State Chuck Gray is a defendant in the case and welcomes the RNC’s support, calling the lawsuit a “meritless attack by the radical left.”

In a March 21 press release, Secretary Gray said, “Today marks a pivotal moment for election integrity in Wyoming. Proof of citizenship and proof of residency for registering to vote are both so important. Only United States citizens, and only Wyomingites, should be voting in Wyoming elections. Period. HB 156 makes Wyoming the first state in the nation to apply proof of citizenship for registering to vote for all elections.”

“We need all hands on deck to combat radical left-wing DNC attorney Marc Elias’ attacks on any and all conservative election integrity reforms,” Gray said.

Since taking office, Gray has prioritized eliminating ballot drop boxes, tightening voter ID rules, and banning so-called “ballot harvesting.” Gray opposed a Republican-led bill last year that would have restricted drop box usage because he said it didn’t go far enough.

“A key priority of mine is to end the use of ballot drop boxes,” he told lawmakers.

The RNC argues it has a right to intervene because the lawsuit threatens its electoral strategy and party infrastructure. “A ruling in Plaintiff’s favor would do grave damage to the integrity of Wyoming’s election system and to the confidence that Republican voters have in that system,” the filing states.

The RNC dismisses the notion that disenfranchisement is a concern, claiming instead that it’s the perception of noncitizen voting that is the real threat.

It argues that invalidating the law would force the party “to reinspire Republican voter trust” and disrupt its ability to run effective campaigns.

If the court allows the RNC to intervene, the national GOP will become an official party to a lawsuit that could have sweeping implications for voting access not just in Wyoming but in ANY state considering similar restrictions.

This is a crucial case to monitor. While the RNC’s intervention makes its way through the courts, it is clear that the vast majority of the American people support it.

Recent polling found that 83 % of voters favor requiring voter ID.

Across the country, Republicans have made it a priority to prevent non-citizens from voting. The House recently passed the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) Act — introduced by Rep. Chip Roy (R., Texas) — which would require providing documentary proof of citizenship at the time of registration.

Bill Bruch

Bill Bruch is the WA State GOP Election Integrity Committee Chairman (5th year), WAGOP Executive Board Member (5th Year), Skagit County GOP Chairman (9th year), Citizen Journalist, Blogger, Business Owner, 2020 WA State House Representative Candidate, Former Council Member, and WA State 2016 and 2024 RNC National Convention Delegate.