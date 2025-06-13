On June 10, 2025, the U.S. House of Representatives passed a bill to overturn Washington, D.C.'s Local Resident Voting Rights Amendment Act of 2022, which allows noncitizens to vote in local elections. That includes foreign embassy personnel - like Chinese Communists…

The vote was 266-148, with 56 Democrats joining Republicans in support. The legislation, introduced by Rep. August Pfluger (R-TX), aims to prohibit noncitizens, including undocumented immigrants, from voting in D.C. local elections, arguing it dilutes the voting power of U.S. citizens.

It passed last year, but died in a liberal controlled Senate with no hope of the ‘President’ (autopen or otherwise) signing it.

The vote is part of a larger Republican push to address noncitizen voting, illegal immigration and election integrity.

“Free and fair elections are a prerequisite for a healthy republic,” Rep. Pfluger said. “The radical DC Council’s decision to allow noncitizens—including illegal aliens and foreign agents—to vote in local elections dilutes the voting power of the citizen voter. “That power must be defended, and I am thrilled House Republicans took action today to do so.” It's common sense: Only American citizens should be able to vote in U.S. elections!”

Under the DC Home Rule Act of 1973, the nation’s capital has certain authority, but Congress can nix local laws. DC allows noncitizens to vote for Mayor, Attorney General, City Council and Ballot Measures. Noncitizens are also allowed to run for office.

DC is not the only municipality that allows noncitizens to vote in local election contests. Cities in California, Vermont, and Maryland also allow it.

Pfluger has been a staunch opponent of the law and argues that it undermines the rights of American citizens, saying: “With the House passage of my legislation, we are one step closer to restoring the sanctity of the voting process to ensure that only American citizens are voting in our nation’s capital. Anyone who voted against this legislation voted for the transfer of political power away from legal voters.”

Now the bill moves to the US Senate, which is in GOP control. To pass, it will require a simple majority (51 votes), assuming no filibuster. Given the current Republican majority, the bill has a good chance to be law.

Bill Bruch

Bill Bruch is the WA State GOP Election Integrity Committee Chairman (5th year), WAGOP Executive Board Member (5th Year), Skagit County GOP Chairman (9th year), Citizen Journalist, Blogger, Business Owner, 2020 WA State House Representative Candidate, Former Council Member, and WA State 2016 and 2024 RNC National Convention Delegate.