On June 17, 2025 Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D was interviewed on the Stephen Gardner Show and reported that a whistleblower has come forward to the Department of Justice exposing how ActBlue has direct ties to: Foreign access to U.S. Election Infrastructure (from registration to machines), Foreign Money Laundering, Identity Theft to fund political donations, Cartels Trafficking Fentanyl, Illegal Immigrants, Child Sex Slaves, Fraudulent loans and mortgages via TD Bank to funnel dirty money, and NGO-backed Property Scams to Launder Cartel Cash.

Corsi is saying sources claim deals were made under the Biden administration, coordinating with Honduran officials linked to the Sinaloa Cartel, flooding the U.S. border with assets, drugs, illegal immigrants, and unaccompanied minors. Dirty money allegedly flows through Democrat NGO’s Canadian banks, into Democrat campaigns, and back out through groups like BLM and Antifa. All under the cover of “humanitarian aid” and “nonprofit work.” This isn’t just politics. This is organized global crime at the highest levels!

Corsi says these are national security matters at the highest levels and are being investigated by the Department of Justice, the Department of State, and the Department of Defense. Also, the ActBlue scandal ties into voter fraud and mail-in ballot schemes, and he has never seen a scandal of this magnitude - it literally represents hundreds of billions of dollars! We are talking about major crimes, and they are all well documented. The whistleblower has names, addresses, locations, and photos. It is shocking, and the Democrats have been caught!

In the video interview, Corsi also explained how “down ballot” elections were stolen and said that ActBlue played a very big role in the fraudulent Arizona elections and was a major funder of a lot of the crime and fraud that went on: Including activist groups that were supposedly there to do “voter registration” drives, but were secretly there to make sure that the voting illegality occurred, whether it was through illegals voting, or vote harvesting where the harvester controlled how they voted, or using non-existent voters in the state database.

A congressional investigation by the House Judiciary, Oversight, and House Administration Committees, in an April 2, 2025, interim report ”Fraud on ActBlue: How the Democrats’ Top Fundraising Platform Opens the Door for Illegal Election Contributions” - raised concerns about ActBlue’s fraud prevention practices, citing issues like lenient rules, acceptance of donations from foreign IP addresses using prepaid cards, and internal turmoil, including whistleblower retaliation claims.

Under a directive from President Trump on April 24, 2025 - Investigation into Unlawful “Straw Donor” and Foreign Contributions in American Elections, the DOJ is investigating ActBlue for possible illegal donations. The investigation remains ongoing.

OF NOTE: Reports indicate ActBlue is experiencing significant internal turmoil, with several staff resignations and a lack of a functioning legal team—hardly reassuring signs for an organization handling hundreds of millions in political donations. In late February 2025, at least seven senior officials resigned from ActBlue including the associate general counsel (the highest-ranking legal officer), the chief revenue officer, the customer service director, the partnerships director, the assistant research director, a human resources official, and a senior engineer with 16 years at the organization.

Also, ActBlue officials face potential subpoenas following their refusal to testify voluntarily before the House Judiciary, Oversight, and House Administration Committees. ActBlue’s refusal to testify has heightened suspicions that the allegations against them are indeed factual, and deepens concerns about what practices they might be trying to hide from public scrutiny.

With the integrity of our elections at stake, this probe represents a crucial step toward ensuring that foreign money and fraudulent donations do not corrupt our elections.

Dr. Corsi received his Ph.D. from Harvard University's Department of Government in 1972. Since 2004, Dr. Corsi has written over 30 books on politics and economics, two of which were #1 New York Times bestsellers.

For more about Jerome Corsi and his work, see TheTruthCentral.com, and GodsFiveStones.com.

Bill Bruch

Bill Bruch is the WA State GOP Election Integrity Committee Chairman (5th year), WAGOP Executive Board Member (5th Year), Skagit County GOP Chairman (9th year), Citizen Journalist, Blogger, Business Owner, 2020 WA State House Representative Candidate, Former Council Member, and WA State 2016 and 2024 RNC National Convention Delegate.

