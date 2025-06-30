The Trump administration has developed a searchable national citizenship database, a first-of-its-kind system designed to enable state and local election officials to verify voter citizenship.

The tool, which is being rolled out in phases, is designed to help state election officials verify voter registration nationwide, ensuring that only U.S. citizens are eligible to cast ballots.

The initiative has the potential to assist states with voter roll maintenance by facilitating the identification and removal of non-citizens from the rolls, thereby enhancing the accuracy of their voter rolls. The system could also assist and streamline the voter registration verification process.

The program is being led by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) in collaboration with the Department of Governmental Efficiency (DOGE), which aggregates data from the Social Security Administration and immigration databases, expanding the existing Systematic Alien Verification for Entitlements (SAVE) program to include both U.S.-born and naturalized citizens.

This follows a March 2025 executive order by President Trump, PRESERVING AND PROTECTING THE INTEGRITY OF AMERICAN ELECTIONS - directing DHS to enhance the SAVE system for electoral purposes, with upgrades rolled out in April and May 2025 to enable mass voter data checks.

The stated goal is to prevent noncitizen voting. It is reported that some states, including Texas, Louisiana, and Idaho, have initiated pilot programs. These programs utilize the expanded SAVE database, which now includes data on both U.S.-born and naturalized citizens.

Of course, the Democrats appear to be vehemently opposed to the program. NPR calls it a 'sea change' in existing policy to provide a roster of U.S. citizens, and a previously 'third rail' policy move that the nation has eschewed in the past.

Bill Bruch

Bill Bruch is the WA State GOP Election Integrity Committee Chairman (5th year), WAGOP Executive Board Member (5th Year), Skagit County GOP Chairman (9th year), Citizen Journalist, Blogger, Business Owner, 2020 WA State House Representative Candidate, Former Council Member, and WA State 2016 and 2024 RNC National Convention Delegate.