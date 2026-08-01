The articles, videos, posts, and links below, compiled over the last month, reveal many significant problems in U.S. and worldwide elections, including substantial evidence of election and voter fraud. Truth is always the truth, and the ongoing evidence is irrefutable! This represents only a fraction of the wider set of cases, which have surfaced solely through the persistent daily work of thousands of committed people striving to fix these enduring challenges. Gratitude is extended to everyone who commits their lives to this vital effort!

For ongoing updates and source materials, please visit the 2025/26 Election Integrity page together with the archived 2020-2024 Election Integrity page on the Skagitrepublicans.com website.

Election Integrity: The issue that refuses to go away

EVIDENCE: CISA Website Scrubbing of Domestic Censorship Activity Records Following Congressional Oversight Inquiry

If Election Infrastructure Is a National Security Issue- Then What Now?

Presidential Address on Election Integrity: SECURE THE FUTURE! Declassified Intelligence Explorer

Trump’s Election Integrity speech: 7 takeaways every American should know - We deserve the most secure, honest and fair election system anywhere in the world

Declassified Documents Prove President Trump Right on Elections

Trump Unleashes Election Intel: China Stole 220 Million Voter Files, Deep State Cover-Up

Senior Venezuelan Election Official Whistleblower Testimony

Foreigners by hundreds of thousands fill U.S. voter rolls! DHS reveals non-citizens are registered, COULD vote, albeit illegally

China created fake driver’s licenses in the US in 2020 to generate thousands of mail-in ballots in support of Joe Biden to help him steal the election from President Trump / Report

China Stole Over 200 Million U.S. Voter Files, Declassifies Documents on Election Fraud - CCP committed a massive election security breach, bribed U.S. journalists, manipulated elections, and colluded with treacherous Americans to manufacture illegal ballots for Biden

U.S. spy chiefs equate China’s targeting of American voter files to ‘election interference’

EIN: What President Trump Released and Why Dem Operatives are Covering it up

Declassified texts expose former FBI agent Nikki Flores admitting to operating a shadow government, actively burying critical intelligence on Chinese election interference

Nikki Flores, who led the FBI Field Office’s Intelligence Division under Christopher Wray and briefed him on election threats, wrote in one communication, “I’m basically running a shadow government across the FBI” - FBI WAS COMPLICIT

JACK POSOBIEC: “A shadow government inside the intelligence community blocked President Trump’s agenda. When Dems say ‘defend our democracy,’ they mean defend the interagency and the regime. Replace ‘democracy’ with ‘our system,’ and it all makes sense...”

Chinese Whistleblower testifies in support of President Trump’s assertions regarding Chinese interference in US elections: Machine-based vote flipping. 1.6M US ballots printed in Canton - 20K fake IDs per month generated in Macau, sent via DHL to US. Shipped through intermediaries such as Canada or Mexico

The Deep State and Chinese election interference - The secret’s out, so what happens now?

DNI Report on How Russia Intelligence Community Assessment Hoax Was Created

SOLOMON: “THEY CAN’T IGNORE THE EVIDENCE ANYMORE”

The voter fraud revelations are out...What does this mean for election integrity?

GORDON CHANG SLAMS NEWS OUTLETS FOR NOT COVERING TRUMP’S SPEECH: Trump stuck to the facts / Voting system components sourced from Chinese firms enter the voting machine at every level of the supply chain

Democrats’ ’secure elections’ claims falling apart before our eyes

Voter Fraud Happening In Every Election Cycle - Detroit Trapped

2020 Wasn’t Stolen From Trump - It was Stolen From Us

Steven Miller: “Democrats under the Biden cartel gave illegal aliens MILLIONS— of Social Security numbers to vote”

Ex-FBI insider Nikki Floris, who bragged about running a “shadow government” at the FBI, is now Microsoft’s Director of Insider Risk — while the company lets China-based engineers access Pentagon systems

Four documents of POTUS speech that stood out, including showing 250,000 noncitizens are registered to vote

Evidence mounts of noncitizens reaching voter rolls, casting ballots as DOJ speeds crackdown - DOJ has secured about two dozen noncitizen voting arrests, prosecutions or convictions in the last few months, with about another 90 more cases under investigation

Tom Fitton: “CBS ​fact check is false in all material respects. DHS report released tonight shows CISA team took control of election system networks in ‘hours or days’--demonstrating that many “remain soft targets incapable of stopping even moderately skilled adversaries”

DHS Press Conference on Election Integrity

Why Accurate Voter Rolls Matter: When a Viral Video Raises Questions, Verification Matters

How USAID Built a Global Color Revolution Infrastructure With NGOs

Gary Berntsen, former CIA agent, BLEW THE DOORS OFF on how American Elections Get Stolen — How The CIA Is In On It. Incredible story of how the Venezuelans hacked America’s elections. And the US enabled it

Documentary: Jeff Clark’s struggle fighting against the Democrats trying to destroy him, because he was a Trump supporter and thought Georgia investigating its election in 2020 at a deeper level was worth doing

The Election Crime Bureau 799‑page report, The 2020 Election: An Attack Upon U.S. Critical Infrastructure, which provides evidence of election‑system malfeasance that public officials and media outlets have repeatedly claimed “does not exist” - Report presents 824 findings and 2,517 citations to argue that the 2020 general election must be investigated as an attack on U.S. critical infrastructure / ElectionCrimeBureau.com/Evidence

Election Cheaters from 25 States Sue the US Government to Prevent Complying with the Mandate on Clean Voter Rolls

U.S. Senate Hearing Exposes Fraud and Billions of Taxpayer Dollars Stolen

James O’Keefe before the U.S. Senate at the “Exposing Fraud in America” hearing

Nick Shirley Congressional Hearing on “Exposing Fraud in America” hearing / Video

Oversight Project: https://ItsYourGov.org

CA RECRUITS NONCITIZEN TEENS TO ISSUE BALLOTS AND STAFF 2026 ELECTIONS “Deranged tactics...SoS rolling out new program...recruiting people as young as 16...noncitizens...to help administer ELECTIONS”

‘Too Big to Rig’: Inside the Left’s 2026 Election Machine

The Globalist Playbook - Dems and NGO’s Capturing the Country from Within

Spencer Pratt VOWS to INVESTIGATE and bring voter fraud to an END

JD Vance “If Democrats want us to stop talking about election fraud, pass the SAVE America Act and get Voter I.D. “

NATALIE WINTERS VIDEO: HOW DEMS ARE INFLUENCING PAY FOR VOTES

How Democrats register illegals to vote through the DMV

Democrat Voting Registration Group Takes Foreign Money To ‘Change The Outcome’ Of U.S. Elections Against Republicans

It’s time to EXPOSE the truth on UOCAVA overseas ballots! Over 70% of overseas ballots were cast by civilians, NOT military

If someone wanted to make widespread election manipulation easy to carry out, yet nearly impossible to prove, what system would they design?

Election Expert Professor David Clements Warns SCOTUS rulings changed everything

ActBlue Enables Illegal Foreign National Contributions / POST

ActBlue donors said under oath they never donated...

The U.S. Election Assistance Commission Chain of Custody Best Practices handbook for election officials / VIDEO

Peter Schweizer Book: The Invisible Coup: How American Elites and Foreign Powers Use Immigration as a Weapon - The New York Times Bestseller Exposing Mass Migration as a National Security Threat

Venezuelan Influence in Electoral Systems. The integrity of election processes globally is under siege by a sophisticated nexus of unregistered foreign lobbying and state-sponsored influence operations

EVIDENCE: Smartmatic Owned by Venezuelan Government (Venezuela) - The Smartmatic foreign interference nexus is documented through four independent evidentiary layers

Patrick Colbeck: How Elections Are Stolen

INTERNET VOTING: How an NIH-Sponsored Patent Injects Fake Votes Into America’s Elections — And Calls It Security - Patent US 7,549,049 reveals a blueprint for a system that is fundamentally incapable of being secured

ACTBLUE INVESTIGATIVE HANDBOOK: TRACING BULK PAYMENT INSTRUMENTS IN SUSPECTED STRAW DONOR SCHEMES

ActBlue suspicious donations from a woman living in a trailer making 14,696 donations to ActBlue, totaling more than $150,000. This is the equivalent of making 8 donations a day, EVERY DAY, for the past 5 years, averaging $9.18 a day, when she said she has only donated a small amount over time

JD Vance SCHOOLS a reporter on the SAVE America Act and Voter Fraud

VOTER ID IS LOGICAL. If Dems aren’t cheating in elections, why do they refuse to require it?

Sen. Tommy Tuberville explains Democrats STOLE $2 TRILLION from the CARES Act — all under the COVID cover — just to pay off debts and STEAL ELECTIONS

Stephen Miller explains Democrats got 20 to 30 HOUSE SEATS from counting illegals in the Census - “20 to 30 of House Democrat seats wouldn’t exist but for illegal aliens”

Birthright Citizenship for CCP: Will Be Voting In 2029

John Eastman: Chief Justice Roberts forgot the Declaration of Independence

John Eastman: The Supreme Court Doesn’t Have The Final Word On Birthplace Citizenship

The Election Integrity Network (EIN) Model Election Law Handbook is a comprehensive reference guide for legislators, election officials, attorneys, policy advocates, researchers, and engaged citizens seeking to better understand and strengthen election administration in the United States



Drawing from election administration best practices and policy proposals from across the country, the EIN handbook provides model legislative language and practical recommendations addressing voter registration, voter identification, absentee and mail voting, election administration, ballot security, voter roll maintenance, transparency measures, and election oversight - Order Book Here

VOTING SYSTEM SECURITY RECOMMENDATIONS FOR HOUSE ELECTIONS STUDY COMMITTEE

One minute and two seconds of seditious conspiracy captured on videotape

Dominion + KNOWiNK = Disaster

Massive Election Corruption Report Details 824 Findings Across 800 Pages of Search Warrants and Investigative Documents

Never forget what our own government did to cover up stolen elections - EVIDENCE: CISA-EIP Domestic Censorship Architecture

EVIDENCE: FEC FOIA Obstruction of Request for List of Data Sharing Agreements Between FEC and Other Organizations

Trump terminates all members of Election Assistance Commission

Trump to EAC: “You’re Fired” - The President isn’t done taking every executive action possible to safeguard American elections

Seth Keshel: The American War on Election Corruption, an Amazon bestseller in 3 categories

Since Trump cut off funding to Ukraine, USAID & NGOs, the Democrat Party is now broke

STEPHEN MILLER: “Olive Garden said your pasta card requires photo ID to access all you can eat pasta! We’ve reached a point in society where access to fettuccine at Olive Garden is VASTLY MORE SECURE than deciding who is commander-in-chief!”

July 2026 Voter Registration by Party Updates for Key 2026 and 2028 Battlegrounds

DC Circuit Court Keeps Path Open for Future USPS Mail-In Ballot Election Reforms

Appeals court upholds injunction on President Trump’s mail-in voting order

While 30 states stonewall the DOJ, preventing it from determining if they have noncitizens registered to vote, Scott Presler decided to obtain a proxy for that data - lists of non-jurors. Counties use voter registrations to compile lists of potential jurors - Presler is calling on every state to standardize their non-juror lists so that this method can be used in all states to find noncitizen voters until Congress passes the Save America Act

Sherrill’s Voter Roll Cover-Up is the Tip of the Iceberg in New Jersey - Embattled governor can’t throw everyone else under the bus fast enough to cover for the rest of the blue wall

24 senators are from states with more registered voters than eligible voting-age citizens

States with the highest percentage of ‘Easy to Rig’ Mail-in voting. 1. Oregon: 99% 2. Washington: 98% 3. Hawaii: 92% 4. Utah: 91% 5. Colorado: 91% 6. California: 80% 7. Arizona: 74% 8. Vermont: 64% 9. Indiana: 53% 10. D.C.: 51%

FBI Voter Fraud Probe: IP addresses linked to online voter registrations

ALASKA: RINO Murkowski’s Bering Sea Sob Story Doesn’t Hold Up

Alaska registers people to vote first, then asks non-citizens to fix it later - Their own election website says so

AK sends 3,000 letters asking voters to verify their citizenship for 2026 elections

ARIZONA: Secretary of State Katie Hobbs Certified Results Despite Active Litigation and Audit Request

America First Legal Secures Landmark Election Integrity Win for Recorder Justin Heap as Arizona Supreme Court Restores Maricopa County Recorder’s Election Authority

Katie Hobbs and her co-conspirator Adrian Fontes had to be sued into submission before agreeing to follow the rule of law & take upwards of 50K illegal voters off its rolls

Arizona Supreme Court Delivers Monumental Victory for Election Integrity & Maricopa County Recorder Justin Heap

CALIFORNIA: In 2017, California Had Nearly 2 Million “Ghost Voters”; They’re Estimated at Around 4 Million Today

Corrupt Democrat AG Rob Bonta changed the ballot initiative that would enact statewide voter ID and citizenship. Bonta inserted the words “prohibit citizens from voting” ONTO THE BALLOT - He DECEPTIVELY RE-WROTE THE INITIATIVE - The original wording was: “Establishes additional voter identification and citizenship verification”

The Country of Colombia reported over 99% of preliminary results from a 26-million-vote presidential runoff within about 90 minutes of polls closing. Yet LA County took a week to process 900,000 additional post-election ballots after counting 1.3 M ballots - CA mail-ballot and canvass rules require election season processing and verification

San Francisco Appoints First Noncitizen to Serve on Elections Commission

Trump’s Election-Integrity Disclosures Lead Back to Sacramento County, CA

COLORADO: EVIDENCE: Mesa County, CO Findings Corroborated by Venezuela Whistleblower Disclosures. Tina Peters, former Mesa County Clerk, was unjustly convicted and sentenced to nine years in prison

JOE OLTMANN: Colorado’s 2020 Election Numbers Keep Changing. How do certified election results change 5 YEARS later? SOS Griswold certified the 2020 election to Congress on Jan 6. But look at what’s happened to the “total ballots cast” data since: 2022: Data shifted by 58,050 - 2024: Data shifted by 59,702 - 2025: Data shifted by 211,135. The 2025 breakdown alone shows: 208,000+ records ADDED - 2,200+ records DELETED. They aren’t just updating records—they’re trying to clean up their tracks. What are they hiding?

FLORIDA: Federal judge in Florida orders DHS to restore voter verification features of SAVE system

Florida GOP Joins RNC to Defend Florida’s Proof-of-Citizenship Law

FL GOP outregisters Dems 2.2 to 1 in the run-up to what is supposed to be a Dem year’s primary

Federal court gives Trump big win, directs DHS to restore voter verification features of SAVE system

GEORGIA: 2026 Forensic Report of Fulton County’s 2020 Election Finds 26 Counts of Fraud & Irregularities affecting HUNDREDS of THOUSANDS of VOTES. Election Oversight Group finds systemic failures, fraud, tampering, double-counted ballots, missing records, votes appearing, records and logs deleted, and numerous law violations

Fulton County Registration Rate of 113.8% of Citizen Voting-Age Population in the 2020 General Election - Statistical Impossibility

EVIDENCE: Uncertified 4GB CompactFlash Memory Cards Deployed in Place of Contracted 8GB Cards; 36 Mid-Election Card Swaps Without EMS Logical Delineation

GARLAND FAVORITO: Georgia’s Own Records Show Jon Ossoff Did Not Legitimately Make the 2020 Runoff

EVIDENCE: Destruction & Failure to Preserve Election Records from November 3rd Count (GA). Fulton County destroyed approximately 374,128 ballot images for nearly all of in-person voting for the November 03, 2020 General Election.

EVIDENCE: Intentional deletion of SHA Authentication Files for 132,286 Absentee Ballots of 148,318 absentee ballot images

Deceptive Hand-Count “Audit” Used as Recount Surrogate Contained 4.52% False Ballot Rate

Secretary Raffensperger’s False Representations to Congress

Georgia’s 2020 election had 1,726,651 missing original ballot images - 70 Georgia counties could not produce original ballot image - You can NOT certify or audit votes without these images; many were destroyed or “lost”

Fulton County certified 17,852 recount votes for which no corresponding ballot image exists – ballots that were counted in the official recount but have no digital record. The EOG Report further documents 20,713 ballots tied to tabulators with “no provenance” – meaning they cannot be traced back to any origin in the ballot accounting record

VIDEO EVIDENCE: Trump was leading in the Georgia 2020 Election until observers were lied to, told counting had stopped, and to go home. Then the fraudulent ballots came out. Hidden suitcases of ballots with no tamper locks were then pulled out from under a table, with the same stacks of ballots ran all throughout the night, with no observers, until Biden cleared the margin needed for victory. The entire election fraud incident was caught on State Farm Arena’s security system that Democrat election workers were not aware of

Federal judge blocks the DOJ from getting the names, home addresses, emails, and phone numbers of THOUSANDS of Fulton County election workers and volunteers from the 2020 election. Why? Because the statute of limitations on 2020 election crimes has EXPIRED. The court literally said: “It’s too late to prosecute the fraud… so there’s no need to even know who handled the ballots”

Foreign actors, via Dominion Rigging Systems machines, overthrew the January 5, 2021, Georgia Senate runoff elections

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger entered into a pre-election consent decree with the Democratic Party that modified absentee ballot signature cure procedures

VIDEO: Dr. Richards ELLY Voter Roll Clean-up presentation to the GA State Election Board

HAWAII: PILF Appeals Hawaii Voter Roll Case to Supreme Court

ILLINOIS: Democrat state Rep. Carol Ammons and Champaign County Clerk Aaron Ammons indicted on fraud and obstruction charges

REMINDER: Nearly 20,000 fraudulent driver’s licenses were seized by federal border protection authorities in 2020, and that’s just in Chicago

KANSAS: Kansas nonprofit pays non-citizen H-1B visa holder $52,000 to help with relational organizing, “Peer Pressure with a Purpose,” to help with Kansas elections

When it comes to judicial selection in Kansas, voters have the right to make the selection

The Kansas Supreme Court declined to restore the state’s new mail-ballot deadline, leaving in place a decision allowing mailed ballots received up to 3 days after Election Day to be counted

LOUISIANA: ICE Arrests Australian National Charged With Voting In Multiple Federal Elections

For the first time in modern history, there are MORE registered Republicans than democrats in Louisiana! Voter registration DOES make a difference.

MICHIGAN: Trapped: Detroit “The Human Cost of Voter Fraud”

WH ELECTION ADDRESS: Criminal Voter Registration Scheme In Michigan - Summary of what the documents declassified by the President have to say about the FBI investigation into a criminal voter registration scheme discovered in Muskegon, MI

The Barry County Sheriff’s Office has maintained an open investigation into “election-related crimes” and “election law violations” since at least December 2020 and has generated correspondence to federal officials from April 2024 through December 2025

Michigan Bans Independent Voting Machine Audits

MI Bureau of Elections Director Admits to Remote Access to Election Systems

Forensic examination of ESS DS200 tabulator thumb drives from a Michigan county confirmed that each DS200 tabulator had a Verizon 4G cellular wireless communications card installed and active at power-up. Both examined devices were configured to transmit election results to IP address 10.48.51.1 – a private network address that is accessible remotely only through the public internet or a VPN connection

After Examining Over 155,000 Absentee Envelopes…We’ve Discovered Over 26,000 Absentee Ballots Were Unlawfully Counted In Detroit Election

Mich.: DOJ to deploy federal election monitors to 3 Mich. cities ahead of Aug. 4 primary

Michigan election officials discovered multiple ballots bearing the same signature in an election audit. There’s a million ways they’ve cheated

Declassified FBI docs just dropped the receipts on a 2020 Michigan voter registration fraud scheme in Muskegon. It wasn’t just China getting Biden fake votes from phony registrations; it was also American companies and crooked NGOs aligned with the Democrat Party. Canvassers admitted signing fake names, inventing nonexistent voters, and getting gift cards for hitting quotas. Supervisors told workers, “just fill out blank forms with made-up info.” Biden DOJ slow-walked it for years, and now Trump has declassified everything

Former State Elections Director Hired as Private CTCL-Funded Advisor to Largest City

Sheriff Dar Leaf has released a CRITICAL batch of internal Dominion (aka Liberty Vote) emails. Initial findings pertinent to Dominion management

MINNESOTA: Shilon Marx: Kamala Harris won Minnesota by 137,947 votes. MI reported 197,188 duplicate voter registration applications

NEVADA: July 17, the DHS sent NV Sec of State Aguilar a list of 15,903 noncitizens who may be registered to vote in Nevada. Of those, 8,576 registrants had a name, date of birth, address, and Social Security number that matched a noncitizen in federal immigration files

NEW JERSEY: Over 6,600 Non-citizens added to New Jersey voter roll and over 400 Illegally Voted via DMV error...

New DHS numbers report 35,152 NON-CITIZENS were registered to vote in New Jersey, which is substantially higher than the previously reported 6,600

The software company that runs New Jersey’s [voting] system...said, “There is no software glitch at all. The state of New Jersey knew they were putting non-citizens...onto the voter rolls”

AAG Dhillon Announces Federal Investigation Into New Jersey for Registering Illegal Voters

Gov. Mikie Sherrill Announces She’ll Block Release of 6,000+ Noncitizens Illegally Registered to Vote in NJ to Trump Admin. as Software Vendor Blows Up Her ‘Glitch’ Excuse

NEW JERSEY’S 21 REPUBLICAN COUNTY CHAIRS CALL FOR A FULL, INDEPENDENT, EXPEDIENT AND TRANSPARENT INVESTIGATION INTO THE MVC VOTER REGISTRATION FAILURE

New Jersey Joined ERIC System that DOES NOT Report If Person Is a Non-Citizen – Then Illegals Started Voting – 24 States Are NOT Using SAVE System To Verify Illegal Alien Voters!

VIDEO: Latest NJ Non-citizen caught voting in at least one federal election

NEW MEXICO: VIDEO: 2026 primary Democrat election workers stop Republican from voting and won’t give him a ballot because he’s wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat

NEW YORK: 53 minutes of crew and I exposing New York fraud; we uncovered over $190,000,000 in fraud

Members of Mamdani’s DSA pledge to ‘support’ and ‘defend’ China: ‘Survival of Chinese socialism is a crucial matter’

How Mamdani’s Democratic Socialists Sought Ties With Chinese Officials

MAMDANI ELECTION BOMBSHELL “There are now three different credible sources with three different data sets, all converging and reaching the conclusion that there is no way to say that Mamdani won...This election cannot be considered valid”

DR. NAOMI WOLF VIDEO: “There’s so much evidence that Mamdani did not win based on the systematic failures within the NYC voting system”

Elections Under Communism

AUDIT finds “that systemic election fraud is built into New York’s electoral process,” with algorithms being found in all 62 counties in NY- AUDIT found that there are “hundreds of thousands of ILLEGALLY GENERATED registrations in the official NYXBOE voter rolls

NEVADA: Peter Santilli Video - VOTER MACHINE MANIPULATION: Nothing changed with equipment when Liberty Vote bought (rebranded) Dominion in October 2025 - In November 2025, when Clark, Washoe, and 13 other NV counties also acquired Ballot Marking Devices

Judicial Watch Records Show Nevada Attorney General’s Office Coordinated with Leftist NGO and AGs on Election Issues

After Another Ballot Incident, CEC Offers Assistance to Carson City, Nevada

VIDEO: Over 89,000 illegal votes were counted in the Nevada 2020 Election, NOT including voting machine anomalies, vote flips, fake ballots, and other forms of fraud. Biden’s margin of “victory” in Nevada was only 33,596 votes

OREGON: Oregon is the Blueprint - Elections by Fraud

Practicing Law Behind Enemy Lines In Oregon: Creating Election Deniers

PENNSYLVANIA: Scott Presler: The Chester County, Pennsylvania, non-juror list contains 65 pages of non-citizens that have been summoned for jury duty. If this is happening in Chester County, it’s happening everywhere

Butler County staff filtered out non-citizens and refused to let the person copy or take photos of the redacted non-juror list. The law is clear that non-juror lists are “open for public inspection.” Butler County is breaking the law!

One Pennsylvania County Has 3,500 Noncitizens on Non-Juror List, Potentially Voting

350,000+ in-person votes VANISHED from GOP Supreme Court candidate’s total in Pennsylvania, with ZERO explanation from officials

Politically-Biased Pre-Election Pennsylvania Supreme Court Rule Changes – Election Rule Modifications Made Without Legislative Authorization

Federal Election Administration and Voting Survey (EAVS) data for 2020 election classified 440,781 mail ballots as “Status Unknown” – meaning election officials have no record of whether these ballots were delivered, returned, counted, rejected, or disposed of...

Standard L&A Testing Structurally Unable to Detect Test-Aware Malware

SOUTH DAKOTA: Trump’s Address Confirms What We’ve Documented Here for Six Years

TENNESSEE: Federal court upholds Tennessee’s redraw of House maps in win for GOP

TEXAS: Williamson County Elections Administrator @WilcoElections Caught Destroying Evidence of Surveillance Gaps / Video

Tarrant County, TX, “BALLOT MULE” caught on police body camera admitting MASSIVE Democrat ballot harvesting operation tied to elections between 2016 - 2020. He was paid $200 a ballot by Dems to commit voter fraud - Former Tarrant County Dem Party Chair, election board/commission member, candidate, along with her fraud operation, DIRECTLY IMPLICATED, stating her group “hasn’t lost a vote in 11 years,” and wins every campaign they back

VIDEO: Fake IDs from China using real people’s identities involved in Texas fraudulent voter fraud operation for the 2020 election

Stunning images reveal that houses across Texas are BIRTHRIGHT CITIZENSHIP FARMS: Rows and rows of bassinets have been exposed by AG Ken Paxton, used to make endless birthright citizens from non-citizens

REP. BRIAN HARRISON (R): I’m calling for an IMMEDIATE SPECIAL SESSION of the Texas legislature to MAKE BIRTH TOURISM A STATE FELONY! Furthermore, WE MUST STOP ISSUING TEXAS BIRTH CERTIFICATES TO CHILDREN OF ILLEGAL ALIENS and give the Attorney General EXPLICIT AUTHORITY to prosecute it! / POST

Using data provided by the VA Department of Elections, at least 8,566 unique registrations were self-identified as “Declared NonCitizen” and removed from the voter rolls since May of 2023. Of those 8,566 removals of self-declared noncitizens — which Virginia’s constitution prohibits from registering and voting- we see 1,756 registrations with a corresponding record of ballots cast, according to the statewide Voter History List (VHL) record. That brings the number of ballots cast by declared noncitizens to 6,111, according to official records

VIRGINIA: CRISIS: Non-Citizens CONFIRMED on Virginia Voter Rolls!

WASHINGTON: Why it pays to cheat in WA State elections - If you can get away with it

Email obtained via FOIA shows Julie Wise, the Democrat -Endorsed Director of Elections for King County, WA, ADMITTING that non-citizens were being registered to vote when getting a driver’s license

Spokane County 2026 primary election ballot error affects 6,000 voters across two districts

Spokane County voters receive incorrect ballots ahead of primary election, again - More than 6,500 voters are now affected by an error of some sort countywide

THE DANGERS OF MASS MAIL-IN VOTING

LGW Turns In Over 511,000 Petition Signatures to Repeal Democrats’ Unconstitutional State Income Tax

Critic blasts ‘scare tactic’ WA State AG ballot warning on Washington tax repeal

Lawsuit filed against income tax repeal ballot language

Why is Attorney General Nick Brown telling such easily debunked lies? At NO POINT does the state of Washington verify citizenship before allowing someone to vote

Olive Garden requires photo ID for all-you-can-eat pasta while WA’s elections don’t

WA AGO considers new rules for public record requests as it faces PRR appeals

These 3 WA communities now need state approval for election rule changes -Under a new law, Yakima County and the cities of Yakima and Pasco will require “preclearance”

Judges appoint Roger Rogoff as WA State Western District US attorney - Trump fires him less than an hour later

RESCUING WASHINGTON with Congressional Candidate Jerrod Sessler | Going Rogue with Lara Logan | Ep 90

WISCONSIN: Wisconsin judge says voters who have returned absentee ballot for 2026 state primary cannot get a new one

EVIDENCE: Lost USB Flash Drive Containing 120,000+ Absentee Votes- Contemporaneous 3:26 AM Ballot Dump of 143,379 Votes (WI)

EVIDENCE: ES&S Voting Machines Deployed with Factory-Installed 4G Wireless Modems Capable of Internet Connectivity

JD Vance: 1:40 min video on election fraud in Milwaukee and the Mayor of the City of Milwaukee

CTCL Grant Operational Control - Private Supervisory Authority Over Five Wisconsin Cities

WEC Administrator Wolfe’s False Statements to Assembly

RNC Scores Major Wisconsin Election Integrity Court Victory, Defeats Democrats’ Ballot “Do-Over” Scheme

The RNC Just Started a New Election Integrity Initiative

Quid Pro Quo CEIR-Linked Private Funding of Legal Defense for Subpoenaed Election Officials

THE MATH AND THE MACHINE — PART III The Machinery of Day One: The Dark-Money Hub Behind a National Election Operation

Let the MSM Hedging Begin on the 2026 Midterms

If American Elections were a bank, this is the bank they’d be

If American Elections were an airline

DHS Requires States to Adopt Common-Sense Election Security Measures Before Receiving Federal Funds

James Woods ENDS John Thune’s Career With A Single Line For FAILING to Pass The SAVE America Act: “Who Owns You?”

EAC Learning Lab: Help America Vote Act

Three non-citizens admit they knowingly voted in federal elections despite ineligibility

Democrats, Marxists, and Muslims United - Against the West

“Exposing Fraud in America” hearing: A better name for the outrageous “Stop Nick Shirley Act” would be the “Protect Medicaid Fraudster Act”

Bill Bruch

Bill Bruch is the WA State GOP Election Integrity Committee Chairman (6th year), WAGOP Executive Board Member (6th year), Skagit County GOP Chairman (10th year), RNC Election Integrity Committee WA State Chairman, Citizen Journalist, Business Owner, 2020 WA State House Representative Candidate, Former Council Member, and WA State 2016 and 2024 RNC National Convention Delegate