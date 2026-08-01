All Things Politics

All Things Politics

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penny brock's avatar
penny brock
9h

Am overwhelmed by all the great information. Rather to be overwhelmed, than no news at all, so thank you for all that went into putting this together for those of us in the EI trenches. BTW, the page in PTV won't open so know how to volunteer: https://townhall.com/news/jeff-charles/2026/07/17/the-rnc-just-started-a-new-election-integrity-initiative-n2679608

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1 reply by Bill Bruch
Gayle's avatar
Gayle
10hEdited

This report should be shared with every one, no matter the political persuasion. If main stream media won’t get it out, we do. Than you, Bill.

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