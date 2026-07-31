All Things Politics

All Things Politics

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gayle's avatar
Gayle
1h

Yay for the RNC! These shenanigans, like our own Ferguson removing the residency requirement between the Primary and General elections in 2024, should be revealed, taken to court, and reversed for what they are: a license to cheat.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Bill Bruch · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture