Yesterday, the Republican National Committee (RNC) secured a major election integrity victory in Wisconsin, successfully defeating Democrats’ attempt to allow absentee ballot “do-overs” after ballots had already been cast.

“The RNC stopped Democrats’ ballot do-over scheme and defended Wisconsin’s election laws,” said RNC Chairman Joe Gruters. “From Wisconsin to Maine, Democrats follow the same playbook: when they don’t like the outcome, they try to change the rules. The RNC will never stop fighting to protect our elections from Democrats who want to cheat.”

Background:

The RNC successfully defended Wisconsin’s commonsense law that once a ballot is cast, it’s final.

Wisconsin Democrats tried to illegally allow voters to change absentee ballots that had already been submitted if their preferred candidate later dropped out.

Wisconsin law allows voters to replace damaged or spoiled absentee ballots before they’re submitted—not change their vote after the fact.

The court rejected Democrats’ attempt to rewrite election rules and create a ballot do-over process not authorized under state law.

Allowing ballot do-overs after ballots are cast would create confusion, weaken election safeguards, and undermine confidence in the election process.

This case is part of the same Democrat playbook: when voters or candidates don’t deliver the outcome they want, they try to change the process—just like party insiders in Maine cleared the field and coronated Troy Jackson.

The RNC successfully fought to keep the rules the same for everyone and protect the integrity of Wisconsin’s elections.

Thank you, RNC; this is a significant victory for election integrity! The ruling deals a blow to Democrats, who filed the lawsuit because of their own chaotic party primary mess in the WI governor’s race.

Special thanks go to the RNC’s election-integrity legal team, who successfully argued the proposed re-voting scheme risked administrative chaos, vote dilution, and eroded public confidence. Their work on the case helped ensure the court applied the law as written rather than rewriting procedures after tens of thousands of ballots were already in county clerks’ hands.

This ruling matters because election rules must be stable, predictable, and applied evenly—not rewritten mid-process to favor one side’s late candidate withdrawals. Allowing selective “do-overs” would create unequal treatment between early absentee voters and those who wait, invite logistical nightmares for clerks, and undermine the finality that underpins trust in the results. Clear, consistent rules protect every lawful vote and strengthen confidence in elections.

Bill Bruch

Bill Bruch is the WA State GOP Election Integrity Committee Chairman (6th year), WAGOP Executive Board Member (6th year), Skagit County GOP Chairman (10th year), Citizen Journalist, Olympic Conference 2021 Activist of the Year Award Winner, Business Owner, 2020 WA State House Representative Candidate, Former Council Member, and WA State 2016 and 2024 RNC National Convention Delegate