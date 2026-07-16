Yesterday, the US Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee held an important hearing titled “Exposing Fraud in America.” Not surprisingly, Democrat members of the committee did not show up for the 1 1/2 hour hearing detailing and exposing ongoing, rampant, blatant U.S. taxpayer-funded fraud - much of it perpetrated by ‘elected’ Democrats.

Only very briefly did Sen. Gary Peters, (D-MI), the ranking member on the committee, appear for the hearing’s opening statements. He asked a few questions and then left. The hearing was chaired by Sen. Rand Paul, (R-KY).

The hearing focused on massive fraud in taxpayer-funded programs (e.g., Minnesota daycare centers), election fraud-related issues, and government waste.

Witnesses included Nick Shirley (independent journalist), James O’Keefe (CEO of O’Keefe Media Group), and Dylan Hedtler-Gaudette (VP of Policy and Government Affairs Project on Government Oversight).

James O’Keefe delivered powerful evidence of voter fraud and detailed examples of corrupt NGO’s and taxpayer-funded scams, saying: “Congress expressly criminalized payments for “registration to vote” in covered federal elections. Why? Because the vote is sacred, because it belongs to the citizen alone. It is an act of conscience, of judgment, and when it becomes contaminated by incentives – when it is for sale – it undermines the sanctity and fairness of the process to elect those who represent us - The question before this committee is not whether this fraud exists. The question is why the incentives allow it to flourish. There is money in fraud. There is no money in exposing the fraud. When laws are ignored without consequences, fraud becomes the incentive.”

O’Keefe documented some of his work in LA, where his team captured 28 instances of paid ballot harvesters offering cash, drugs, or other incentives to homeless individuals for signatures on petitions and voter registrations. Circulators admitted to paying $2–$10 per signature, often coaching people to use fake addresses (federal crimes). These operations persist even after some prosecutions, raising alarms about the fraud in CA elections and around the U.S.

O’Keefe’s evidence underscored how such practices undermine democracy and waste public resources meant for legitimate needs. O’Keefe also expressed thanks to the citizen-journalism justice league featuring Savanah Hernandez, Cam Higby, Anthony Rubin, and Jon Choe.

Nick Shirley detailed shocking cases from his investigations, including empty or minimally attended daycare centers in Minnesota that billed Medicaid for millions in services never rendered. Prosecutors charged 15 people in related schemes involving over $90 million, with one major provider pleading guilty. He also highlighted a $120 million pharmacy fraud operation in Flushing, New York, and $185 million clawed back from adult daycares lacking proper receipts. Shirley pointed to patterns in immigrant communities, where fraudsters exploited programs while politicians looked the other way. Shirley’s on-the-ground footage, now viewed billions of times, proves how easy it was and is to commit fraud.

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) asked Shirley if he thought Minnesota government officials were in on the corruption and “on the take” - to which Shirley answered, “It is a certainty.” Hawley later said Nick Shirley is a Patriot for uncovering the rampant fraud in Minnesota. AG Keith Ellison should take notes. Also saying, THE REASON WHY THESE PEOPLE CAN’T FIND FRAUD IS BECAUSE THEY ARE GETTING PAID BY THE FRAUDSTERS!

In fact, instead of engaging with this evidence and trying to end the fraud, Democrats have pushed legislation designed to silence watchdogs like Shirley. CA Dems AB 2624, derisively called the “Stop Nick Shirley Act,” proposed law would be used to block investigative reporting and intimidate journalists, watchdog groups, and members of the public documenting potential fraud. It is meant to silence citizen journalists and shield taxpayer-funded organizations from public scrutiny. The bill also threatens penalties for exposing potential fraud, filming, or sharing evidence or information.

During testimony from Shirley, Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI) aptly said, A better name for the “Stop Nick Shirley Act” would be the “Protect Medicaid Fraudster Act.” In another exchange, Shirley said, Democrats “quite frankly, need the fraud.”

Johnathan Choe reported on X: “The Democrats have no defense or explanation for the fraud, waste, and abuse still happening under their watch. In fact, leaders in many blue states like WA are refusing to investigate these allegations. They also know James and Nick would have annihilated them with inconvenient truths.”

A big thank you to the U.S. Senate for its committee oversight in holding yesterday's hearing, and to the citizen journalists helping to expose billions of dollars in corrupt NGOs and taxpayer-funded government fraud. Americans deserve better - Not Democrats’ indifference that lets fraud flourish.

Of Note: Nick Shirley will be the Keynote speaker for the WAGOP Annual Dinner. This year, the WA State Republican Party will honor the 250th anniversary of the United States of America - More Info Here.

Important Reminder: Tonight, President Donald Trump is delivering a primetime “Address to the Nation” at 9:00 p.m. ET that will focus on free and fair elections, election integrity, and vulnerabilities in voting machines/systems. His speech is also expected to discuss national security, China, Iran, and other critical issues.

Bill Bruch

Bill Bruch is the WA State GOP Election Integrity Committee Chairman (6th year), WAGOP Executive Board Member (6th year), Skagit County GOP Chairman (10th year), Citizen Journalist, Olympic Conference 2021 Activist of the Year Award Winner, Business Owner, 2020 WA State House Representative Candidate, Former Council Member, and WA State 2016 and 2024 RNC National Convention Delegate











