All Things Politics

All Things Politics

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No One Important's avatar
No One Important
7h

I am still waiting for prosecutions..... z-z-z-z-z-z-z-z-z

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Gayle's avatar
Gayle
7h

If this isn't progress I don't know what is. An apathetic and uninformed citizenry has allowed this fraud and election disenfranchisement to fester for the last fifty years, or more and it can't be fixed in a day. But brave and honest people like O'Keefe, Shirley, and you, Bill Bruch, will help us to win back our country. One podcast, one hearing, one vote at a time. We need in person voting with proof of citizenship and an honest judiciary that prosecutes fraud. Vote for the people who support that.

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