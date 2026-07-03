All Things Politics

All Things Politics

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penny brock's avatar
penny brock
21h

Better have Observers in the county Elections Departments Ballot Processing Rooms when process those Mail-in Ballots during time voting starts with mail ballots, and of course, the electronic voting equipment not secure. As in NV, can use mail ballots and voting equipment to alter the outcome of new income tax for WA. I'd say come to NV, but the Dems in control, because of mail ballots and electronic voting equipment, and haven't seen a tax they didn't like.

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Gayle's avatar
Gayle
7h

It’s all hands on deck for observers this election season-in the processing rooms AND at the ballot boxes.

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