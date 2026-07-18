All Things Politics

All Things Politics

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penny brock's avatar
penny brock
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This article implies will apply to all states: "On July 17, the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals stayed that injunction. Judge Carl Nichols declined to issue a preliminary injunction sought by Democrat-led states and left-wing groups, concluding they had not yet demonstrated the immediate harm necessary for such relief. As a result, the challenged provisions were permitted to move forward at that stage of the litigation." https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2026/07/d-c-circuit-court-clears-way-usps-enforce/

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