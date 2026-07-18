Yesterday, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit temporarily cleared the way for the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) to advance its proposed election-mail rule staying a lower court’s order, signaling optimistic prospects for ultimate success on appeal.

In NAACP v. USPS, the panel said, Appellants have made a strong showing that they will likely succeed on two of their arguments. First, their proposed rule is likely neither constitutionally nor prudentially ripe for review ... Next, appellants have demonstrated irreparable harm on the ground that absent a stay, the district court's injunction 'will render [them] unable' to 'issue and implement a final rule in advance of the November 2026 general election.' ... Finally, on this record, any countervailing harm to appellee and the public does not outweigh appellants' success on the two 'most critical' stay factors.

Bill Essayli, first assistant U.S. attorney for the Central District of California, posted, “This ruling is a win for election integrity and would have significant implications for states like California that refuse to submit their voter rolls to verify compliance with federal election laws.”

This ruling breathes optimism into efforts backed by President Trump’s March 31, 2026, Executive Order 14399, which calls for robust safeguards to verify citizenship and secure federal ballots transmitted through the mail.

The Federal Government has a duty under Article II of the Constitution of the United States to enforce Federal law, which includes preventing violations of Federal criminal law and maintaining public confidence in elections. The President also has distinct authority over foreign affairs.

The right to vote in Federal elections is reserved exclusively for citizens of the United States under the Constitution and Federal law. Federal statutes explicitly prohibit non-citizens from registering to vote or voting in Federal elections and impose criminal penalties for violations. (18 U.S.C. 241; 18 U.S.C. 611; 18 U.S.C. 1015; and 52 U.S.C. 20511). The Social Security Administration (SSA) maintains records that, in conjunction with the Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Systematic Alien Verification for Entitlements (SAVE) program under 42 U.S.C. 1320b-7, can assist in verifying identity and Federal election voter eligibility.

To facilitate enforcement of federal law, reduce the risk of fraud, and protect the integrity of federal elections via the U.S. Mail, additional measures are necessary. The USPS proposal includes practical steps to improve safeguards, introducing enhancements such as serialized barcodes, official Election Mail logos, and automation-compatible envelopes that will allow tracking of mail-in ballots (like a package) and reduce vulnerabilities to fraud or mishandling.

By partnering with states through a new Federal Ballot Mail Portal, officials can submit updated U.S. Citizen Voter Lists to efficiently match outbound and return ballots, while preserving state authority over eligibility determinations.

These steps build directly on existing USPS infrastructure, fostering greater transparency without disrupting the flow of legitimate votes.

With the D.C. Circuit poised to hear arguments soon, a sense of hope pervades discussions around possible implementation for the 2027 elections. Legal observers note the court’s emphasis on the rule’s non-conflict with the 2021 NAACP settlement, suggesting a pathway for quick affirmation that prioritizes federal law enforcement and fraud prevention.

If expedited, briefing could wrap up in August–Sept 2026, with oral arguments possibly in Sept or Oct. A decision might arrive in late 2026. Further review (en banc rehearing or Supreme Court certiorari) could delay matters until 2027.

As the appeals process unfolds, Americans can feel better about a possible more secure mail-in voting landscape that helps limit fraud and irregularities while safeguarding access for eligible citizens. No rights are diminished—only strengthened through accountability and data-driven oversight.

If the D.C. Circuit upholds the USPS rule, future elections could mark a pivotal step toward more secure, more efficient, and more transparent mail-in elections.

However, in a parallel Massachusetts case (California v. Trump, D. Mass.), U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani ruled on June 25, 2026, that key provisions of EO 14399 are unconstitutional and Sections 2 & 3, which direct the creation of federal citizenship voter lists and empower the USPS to restrict mail-ballot delivery to only those on approved state lists are legally void for exceeding presidential authority and intruding on states’ constitutional power over elections.

The judge issued a targeted injunction blocking the implementation of these measures in the 23 plaintiff Democrat-led states (including WA State) for the November 2026 midterms. On July 7, she denied the government’s request for a stay pending appeal to the First Circuit (with only a brief administrative pause), keeping the block in place for now while the appeal proceeds.

Both cases create a likely patchwork outcome for the proposed USPS election-mail rule. The rule (and related EO provisions) remains blocked in the 23 Dem states + D.C., meaning USPS cannot enforce the new voter-list and barcode requirements there ahead of the 2026 midterms.

However, in the other roughly 27 states that did not sue, the administration can continue moving forward with implementation, finalizing the rule, and applying the new standards unless additional lawsuits or a nationwide injunction intervene. The split reinforces ongoing legal fragmentation, with the First Circuit appeal and the separate D.C. Circuit case (the NAACP settlement challenge) likely to determine how uniformly the rule applies nationwide.

This comes on the heels of President Trump’s July 16 prime-time address which renewed calls for ironclad election integrity and declassified documents showing widespread vulnerabilities in voting systems and foreign interference. Saying, “We still have a major challenge that must be urgently addressed, because no country can be great without fair and honest elections… Our system today falls catastrophically short of that standard.” And referencing the problems with mail-in voting, saying “Tens of millions of ballots flowing aimlessly through the mail…”

Also, it is important to remember, CHINA CREATED FAKE DRIVER’S LICENSES TO GET FRAUDULENT MAIL-IN BALLOTS FOR JOE BIDEN. This all reinforces the administration’s position that the USPS rule is a vital, common-sense step for free and fair elections.

Mail-in voting has exposed serious vulnerabilities that threaten the integrity of U.S. elections. Unlike in-person voting—with its real-time identity checks and immediate tabulation—mail-in ballots travel through unsecured channels where opportunities for fraud, manipulation, and error multiply over the course of the election season.

Until mail-in voting is banned, the E.O and USPS rule is an improvement!

Of Note: Last month, in the 2026 presidential election, Colombia hand-counted 99.8% of its 25+ million ballots in under 3 hours. Very minimal mail-in voting. Paper ballots. Photo ID required. Counted on-site at the polling tables right in front of witnesses and party observers. Results basically done the same night. Let’s hope all the U.S. states can get back to this someday…

In the meantime, be advised: If you witness suspicious activity, mail theft, ballot tampering, or any potential criminal issue involving election mail, report it to the U.S. Postal Inspection Service National Law Enforcement Control Center, 877-876-2455.

Election integrity depends on the secure handling of every lawful ballot. These proposed USPS changes represent good reforms: using proven technology to modernize mail ballot handling without restricting eligible voters’ access. A more secure mail-in system strengthens confidence in elections for all Americans.

Bill Bruch

Bill Bruch is the WA State GOP Election Integrity Committee Chairman (6th year), WAGOP Executive Board Member (6th year), Skagit County GOP Chairman (10th year), Citizen Journalist, Olympic Conference 2021 Activist of the Year Award Winner, Business Owner, 2020 WA State House Representative Candidate, Former Council Member, and WA State 2016 and 2024 RNC National Convention Delegate