Below are several important Election Integrity related articles and links I have archived over the past month. Evidence of fraud in our elections is overwhelming! Because of the efforts of thousands of concerned citizens and hundreds of election integrity watchdog groups, election manipulation efforts are being exposed, mitigated and thwarted. Thanks to all who are dedicating their lives to this most important cause! For daily updates please see the Election Integrity page on the SkagitRepublicans.com website.

ELECTION INTEGRITY: VIDEO: Elon Musk confirms widespread voter fraud as non-citizens get access to Social Security, Medicaid, more! - Dems did give MILLIONS of illegals Social Security Numbers - They were REGISTERING TO VOTE - Musk has confirmation THEY DID VOTE - Democrats qualified illegals for MAX SOCIAL SECURITY BENEFITS - They enrolled in Medicaid with their new Social Security Numbers See graph in video: “Then you'll notice there's a strange, what jumped out at us when we saw these numbers. We're like, what is this? In 2021, you see 270,000 people, it goes all the way to 2.1 million and 2024. These are non-citizens that are getting social security numbers. Post / Video

VIDEO: How the Democrats Stole the 2020 Election

Trump Signs Order Aimed at Preventing Illegal Immigrants From Voting - The order directs officials to enforce laws on voting and voter registration

Seth Keshel: President Trump Takes First Executive Actions on Election Integrity

Cuts down on illegals in the voter rolls by sharing data with DHS and requiring a citizenship question on the national voter registration form.

· Cut EAC (Election Assistance Commission) funding for states running corrupt elections (remains to be seen which criteria will be used to determine which states are corrupt)

· Instructs Department of Justice to prosecute election crimes and foreign interference

· Repeals Biden’s Executive Order 14019, “Promoting Access to Voting,” which engages government in voter registration and other items that corrupt elections

Trump’s order begins to set forth the standard that the administration expects counting to be done on Election Day - which backs up Trump’s vow to come back for more action in the future. Article

PRESERVING AND PROTECTING THE INTEGRITY OF AMERICAN ELECTIONS

PATRICK COLBECK - ICYMI: President Trump's EO on Election Integrity does NOT need any additional Congressional action to be effective. Why? The EO is focused on enforcing EXISTING law, which is KEY to securing our elections. President Trump (unlike all too many federal judges) is coloring within the lines of his constitutional authority. Key statutory references in his EO are: - 2 USC 7 - 3 USC 1 - 18 USC 1015 and 611 - NVRA and HAVA - 8 USC 1373 - 51 USC 30201 - 52 USC 20506 and 20508 - 18 USC 611 and 1015 - 52 USC 21003(b)(3) and 21142(c) - 52 USC 21145 - 52 USC 20505(a)(1) - 52 USC 20508(a)(1) - 52 USC 21142 - 6 USC 603 and 652a - 42 USC 5195c - 52 USC 20301, 21001 and 21081 - 52 USC 30121 - 31 USC 1352 Post

Dems Respond to Trump Executive Order - Could Disenfranchise Millions of Voters

Democrats Prepare To Defy Federal Election Integrity

With New Order, Trump Tries to Kill Off Vote By Mail

WA State AG responds to Trump's order forcing major changes to Washington's elections

Democrats Rigged 2024: Biden’s Failed Illegal Election Plot is Unravelling

ACT BLUE CORRUPTION: This is one person of hundreds of thousands of victims. From 1/1/2011-12/31/2024. This means this person has donations made in their name to Democrat campaigns and NGOs roughly 5 times a day - EVERY day - for 14 YEARS! Post

MASSIVE FRAUD - "Something very wrong - at least NINE, $2 donations went to Democratic candidates with my name and my address on the donations. I have NEVER donated money to any political campaign in my life." Post

Heritage Foundation: Election Fraud Map - A Sampling of over 1,300 Proven Instances of Election Fraud Criminal Convictions / Congress.gov/pdf

The Biden administration’s goal was to maximize the flow of illegals into the USA to ensure permanent one-party rule. This will become increasingly obvious as time goes by. Trump closing our border in 48 hours is not being discussed enough… We are now on pace for the fewest illegal border crossings in 50+ years, immediately after 4 years of record-breaking illegal immigration. Post



SOURCE OF WHERE ALL THE ILLEGALS ARE GETTING PUT ON THE VOTER ROLLS - The Electronic Registration Information Center (ERIC) - The Center for Election Innovation & Research (CEIR) - both "Non-profits. Video

Report Reveals CISA Tried to Cover Up Censorship Practices

THE FACT OF THE CENTURY: How the United States government was overthrown on Nov 3, 2020. REPORT: Analysis shows that fraud in 30 states and more than 2,000 counties had something in common. Dominion Rigging Systems and software from Smartmatic Vote Counting Systems, the establishment’s favorite machines. Post

Vote-Buying Scheme Exposed: Stacey Abrams Admits on MSNBC Biden EPA Handed Her $2 Billion to Buy New Home Appliances to Reduce Electric Bills Just Months Before the Election. The taxpayer-funded windfall was part of a larger effort to implement the Democrats’ radical climate agenda under the guise of “helping” Americans with their electric bills. Article

MASSIVE FRAUD EXPOSED: Stacey Abrams Admits The $2 Billion Joe Biden's EPA Gave Her Was Used To Buy Votes All Through Fraudulent Use Of US Taxpayer Dollars. Video

President Donald Trump, in a fiery rebuke, called out the scheme for what it is—a politically motivated slush fund designed to curry favor with voters using taxpayer dollars: AI payment tracking reveals Democrats have been laundering money to NGOs from USAID to fund their campaigns - 55,000 Democrat NGOs were discovered

Make Elections Secure Act – Would Eliminate Voting Machines and Ensure Hand-Marked Paper Ballots – Severely Restrict Mail-in Voting

1. Hand-Marked and Hand Counted Paper Ballots

MESA mandates the exclusive use of hand-marked paper ballots for all federal elections and primaries receiving public funds. This eliminates reliance on vulnerable electronic systems, ensuring a tamper-proof, human-verifiable process that reflects voters’ true intent.

2. Voter ID and Citizenship Requirements

The bill requires every voter to present a government-issued photo ID – such as a driver’s license, passport, or military ID – and sign an affidavit in the paper poll book affirming U.S. citizenship and single-voting intent under penalty of felony charges.

3. Shortened Early Voting

Early in-person voting is limited to three days before Election Day – the final Tuesday of voting – streamlining administration and concentrating resources for secure, manageable hand counts, while maintaining voter access.

4. Limited Mailed Ballots

Mailed ballots are restricted to active-duty military personnel stationed away from their jurisdiction, and voters with physician-certified medical conditions are prevented from voting in person.

5. Paper Elections and Small Precincts

MESA mandates paper poll books as the primary voter check-in method and caps precinct sizes at 1,500 registered voters, returning elections to community-based, transparent operations that facilitate efficient hand counting and local oversight.

Make Elections Secure Again Act (MESA). Congressman Pete Sessions is introducing a bill banning universal mail-in voting and electronic voting machines and shortening the early vote period to 3 days! MESA mandates the exclusive use of hand-marked paper ballots for all federal elections and primaries receiving public funds. Eliminates reliance on vulnerable electronic systems, ensuring a tamper-proof, human-verifiable process that reflects voters' true intent. Post

YOU WILL OWN NOTHING (IF YOU DO NOTHING) - A financial catastrophe is lurking in OUR LOCAL COUNTIES that may finally explain the motive behind election rigging. Article

S. Koreans Embrace MAGA “Stop the Steal” Strategy to Foil Communist Plot to Usurp Power

The ActBlue money laundering: Lady in MD has over 31,000 transactions to political campaigns and committees against her name in the FEC database. Almost ALL of the people with these outrageous numbers of donations have some donations made to Emily's List. Post

ActBlue is in “turmoil.” Mysteriously, seven top executives have all left, several of whom had all been there more than a decade. None of them will explain on the record why they left. The last remaining lawyer at ActBlue’s general counsel’s office has been locked out of his email and put on leave after sending internal messages that “we have Whistleblower Policies for a reason.” Two unions representing ActBlue employees openly question the group’s stability and call the situation “alarming.” They’re demanding the hiring of an independent investigator. More than $16 billion has passed through ActBlue in the past 20 years. Article

ActBlue’s implosion demands further investigation

Rep. Luna announced she will be referring 4 Mayors present at Congressional Hearing over to Pam Bondi for criminal prosecution! Hold them accountable! Luna: "You are in direct violation of 8 U.S. Code § 1324. I’m all going to be criminally referring you to the Department of Justice for investigation, and as soon as I leave here, these will be going over to Pam Bondi." Video

The 2022 Brazilian Elections was Stolen from Bolsonaro — USAID Funding to Install Election Machines

CHARLIE KIRK: "Was ActBlue just a money laundering operation to funnel USAID money to Democrats? Why did its small dollar donation evaporate as soon as USAID funding was cut off? Why did the top seven execs just resign?" Video

TERROR: Multiple Democrat NGOs have coordinated attacks on Tesla dealerships, staff, and vehicles. CyberTrucks were torched in Seattle. Democrats are becoming increasingly more desperate and violent. Post

5 ActBlue-funded groups responsible for Tesla “attacks”: Troublemakers, Disruption Project, Rise & Resist, Indivisible Project and Democratic Socialists of America. ActBlue funders include George Soros, Reid Hoffman, Herbert Sandler, Patricia Bauman, and Leah Hunt-Hendrix. ActBlue is currently under investigation for allowing foreign and illegal donations in criminal violation of campaign finance regulations. 7 ActBlue senior officials resigned, including the associate general counsel. Post

Rep. James Comer and FBI to Bring CRIMINAL CHARGES Against ActBlue Operatives in Largest Money Laundering Scheme in U.S. History. Article

ONCE AGAIN - ActBLUE has committed massive fraud! - A sweet senior from Annapolis, MD, supposedly donated OVER 1,000 TIMES to ActBlue in 2022—$18,849.77 total! That’s 3 donations A DAY! Video

The Smartest A.I. in the World Spills the Truth About American Elections

Rasmussen: It's 2025, and American voters want elections run with hand-counted paper ballots and say they will volunteer to help count and examine them at a local school gymnasium. Article

Election Integrity: 77% Favor Voter ID

What U.S. Democrats Can Learn from the German Election

JW v Willis: Fani Willis to face more accountability thanks to Judicial Watch, ordered to turn over 212 pages of records

Video - Black Hat Hacking Converence: Concealing Targeted Attacks with AI Locksmithing

Trump Bid to Take Over Postal Service Could Threaten Mail Voting

TAXPAYERS ARE FUNDING ELECTION FRAUD - DOGE can help quickly fix our broken and corrupted election system with budget cuts. Here’s how… Post

WASHINGTON: ​WAGOP - Help Support Election Integrity - It’s no secret that WA Democrats are manipulating elections in our state. Had enough? WAGOP is fighting against the widespread corruption—and fighting to fix our voting system. Election integrity is essential in a Constitutional Republic. The WAGOP is tackling election malfeasance in court.

Baumgartner and House Judiciary Committee Investigation WA AG, State’s Santuary policies

RNC Initiates Election Integrity Efforts; Requests 48 Secretaries of State Provide Detailed Methodology on Voter Data Maintenance

State Democrats want most anyone to vote in Washington - Even if they have never lived or been in the state. WA State Democrats (aka “The Anyone From Anywhere Can Vote Party”) sponsored bill SSB 5017: AN ACT Relating to adopting national standards for uniformed and overseas civilian voting, including conforming amendments to existing statute - Creates very troubling new state rules of the Uniform Military and Overseas Voter Act (UMOVA) and the Uniformed and Overseas Citizens Absentee Voting Act (UOCAVA). The bill would allow people born outside the U.S. who have NEVER EVEN SET FOOT OR LIVED in WA State (aka “Permanent Overseas Voters”) to vote in local elections - e.g., County Council, Commissioners, City Council, Mayors, School Boards, levies, being able to raise taxes on the locals, etc. Article

WA State Dems Continue Relentless Attempts to Overhaul the State’s Election System...WA State Legislature Democrats’ latest ploy to register everyone possible to vote is now at warp speed with their proposed legislation SB 5077: Concerning expansion of voter registration services by government agencies. The new law would significantly expand voter registration services (way beyond the DMV) to include many other federal, state, local, and tribal government agencies. Yes, more state-imposed "Automatic Voter Registration” (AVR), plus widening the scope of AVR by extending it to more organizations and agencies. Article

WAGOP Fights for Election Integrity and Fair Elections via House Joint Memorial 4007, and in Court March 13th

WAGOP Chair Jim Walsh wants the federal government to look into the accuracy of Washington’s voter registration system. Walsh, who also serves as a representative from Aberdeen in the Legislature, has introduced House Joint Memorial 4007, calling on the U.S. Department of Justice to audit and review the accuracy of Washington’s “implementation of the ‘Motor Voter Law,’ with a focus on possible violations of the US Constitution, the US Code, the A State Constitution, and the Revised Code of Washington.” Article

Walsh calls for federal review of Washington state’s Automatic Voter Registration Act implementation

GOP chair calls for federal review of WA's implementation of 'Motor Voter' law

WA lawmaker demands DOJ audit of WA voter registration over election integrity concerns

Jim Walsh on KTTH Radio - HJM 4007. Audio

Clark County "Dismissed" Voter Challenges‍. State law RCW 29A.08.840 and RCW 29A.08.810(1)(c) specifically states what County Auditors must do upon receiving a voter roll challenge in the preliminary stage. However, instead of publicly posting the challenges, Clark County Auditor Greg Kimsey is formally “dismissing” them and has also chosen to ignore the law by avoiding public visibility and accountability into ongoing election integrity issues related to bloated and dirty voter rolls. Article

WAGOP Lawsuit Disputing State Senate General Election Finally Heard in Court

GOP Sues Clark County Elections Auditor

As ActBlue sinks under the weight of criminal investigations, how will it impact us?

Washington State Analysts is the latest group to discover thousands of illegal election donations, and Mules is dedicating millions to the Democrat PAC Act Blue. Article

EXPOSED: RICO ELECTION CRIMES IN WASHINGTON STATE - PART 2

US Senator Patty Murray of Washington State caught Smurfing, i.e. criminally laundering money into her campaigns! This is just the tip of the iceberg for Murray. This is a "quick" data run of the top Smurfs found to have had their identities stolen by her campaign. Smurfs are victims as their names and addresses are stolen without their knowledge. It is identity theft by these US Senators' campaigns. This is another form of election fraud: they cheated to get elected, or better said, selected. Post

Will New FEC Continue to Overlook Alleged Campaign Money Laundering?

Conservative activist Glen Morgan: Democratic fundraising platform ActBlue is acting ‘really shady’

Precedent-Setting Lawsuits Challenging Island County Elections Mask Mandate - Court and Trial Dates Set. The Silent Majority Foundation (SMF) filed a Complaint for Declaratory Judgment and Injunctive Relief on behalf of Republican Election Observers Tim Hazelo, Tracy Abuhl, and James Peterson for the actions taken by Island County, related to the masking "requirement" for election observers. Article

Island County Auditor's Shocking ABUSE OF POWER Over MASK MANDATES

Washington Supreme Court Upholds State’s Ballot Signature Verification System

Washington Court Upholds Signature Verification for Elections

ARIZONA: EVIDENCE CONFIRMS BEYOND THE SHADOW OF A DOUBT, + 20,000 MAIL-IN-BALLOTS were illegally delivered and counted by Katie Hobbs AFTER Election Day November 3, 2020. This alone is twice the election margin in the State of Arizona , Meaning, Katie Hobbs and her co-conspirator Adrian Fontes belong in prison. Post

EXPOSED: In 2020 more than 10,000 people Voted with The SAME SOCIAL SECURITY NUMBER in ARIZONA!

Arizona Republicans move to replace vote center with precinct-based polling places

Maricopa County Officials KNEW About Ballot Paper and Ink Concerns Before Arizona 2022 Election, Still Allowed 60% of Machines to Reject Ballots on Election Day – Elon Musk Responds! Article

In ‘Outrageous’ Decision, Court of Appeals Strikes Down Arizona’s Laws Requiring Proof of Citizenship to Register to Vote, Clean Voter Rolls. Article

9th Circus Court of Appeals panel struck down Arizona's two recent election integrity laws that required proof of citizenship and regular cleaning of the voter rolls. Post

HB 2736 is about to create a Department of Defense Controlled centralized cyber security network. Centralized Election Security increases the black box in our elections and makes our systems more vulnerable. Post

CALIFORNIA: The U.S. Election Fraud Capital, California, 2024 General election: Significant ballot discrepancies have been uncovered in Orange County - CONFIRMING stolen multiple U.S. House Republican seats, the number of ballots counted exceeded those returned by an alarming 309,116! Post

Judicial Watch announced a federal lawsuit against California on behalf of U.S. Rep. Darrell Issa to prevent state election officials from extending Election Day for 7 days beyond the date established by federal law. CA counts ballots received up to 7 days after Election Day. Judicial Watch argues that CA election law violates federal law. Lawsuit builds on an Oct 25, 2024, Judicial Watch landmark victory against Mississippi, in which the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit found counting ballots received after Election Day contrary to federal law. Video

Lawsuit filed by Rep. Darrell Issa (R-Calif.) against California Secretary of State Shirley Weber (D) challenging California’s mail-in ballot receipt deadline

Connecticut: CT ballot fraud saga leads GOP to alert Bondi after 150 charges lodged, Dem reforms ‘miss the mark,' they say - More than 150 charges were filed against several Bridgeport figures in the latest case. Article

COLORADO: Colorado calls DOJ interest in Tina Peters’ case a ‘grotesque attempt to weaponize the rule of law’ Article

FLORIDA: Bill Being Proposed by Senator Ingoglia Will Hurt Florida Elections

Florida's Elections NGO Power Grab - Why is the state is handing our elections over to non-governmental organizations?

Election lawsuit exposes loophole in federal voter registration law. Lack of voter verification: A Republican congressional candidate is suing Florida election officials over “clone” voters found on voter rolls and questionable mail-in ballot requests. Article

Florida Voter Fraud Case Could Overturn U.S. House Race

Florida State Senate Redistricting Challenge

Musk STUNS even Trump with LATEST FL FRAUD DISCOVERY!

Florida U.S. House Special Elections - Predictions (FL-1 and FL-6)

GEORGIA: The Secretary of State is demanding $66 million or $15 million of your money to make changes to our election system machines. Neither expenditure will fix election security, bring transparency or provide trusted accuracy! Post

Attorney General Pamela Bondi Dismisses Biden-Era Lawsuit Against Commonsense Georgia Election Law. Post

GA Senate Passes Bill Allowing Trump and Allies to Recover Costs of 2020 Election Case

IOWA: The Left Says It Doesn’t Happen, But Noncitizens Voted In Iowa’s Election

KANSAS: ES&S— Kansas’s largest supplier of voting systems— gets components for their voting machines from CHINA

MARYLAND: JW Victory: Federal Judge Upholds the Right to Inspect Maryland Voter Rolls

Victory for Election Integrity: Court Rules Against State Overreach in Landmark Case

Draza Smith: Caroline County has a bunch of mail-in ballots that come in at the end of the election, are evenly distributed from all precincts, and drive the cumulative ratio of the votes cast thus far (early, in-person, etc) down a parabolic decline. Post

Draza Smith: This is ballot box stuffing in the digital age

Carrol County, MD and Cecil County, MD - Presidential Election 2024

MD Elections Random Behavor or Structured Function

MICHIGAN: The voter registered to vote after he'd moved away. His name was used to cast votes in three different elections, including the 2020 primary and general elections. The City of Detroit Clerk and Michigan SOS are under fire for letting this happen! Video

Stunning Discovery Made in Michigan – SOS Jocelyn Benson Used “Altered” Voter Rolls — Over 35,000 Voter Histories Have Reportedly Been ERASED In Violation of MI Law!

What if a county structured to cheat for one candidate had their cheat all set, and then MORE voters came out to vote for the other candidate? Or WORSE, people registered for one party voted for the OTHER party! What if your prepared cheat in your county wasn't enough? What if they reported all of the votes and didn't hit their COUNTY target. Post

Detroit Activist Brings 80 Citizens To DC To Plead With Lawmakers To Help Fix Stolen Elections In Their Crooked City - Their goal is to shine a bright light on rampant voter fraud in the black-majority city of Detroit. Article

MI Election Integrity Committee Chair Rep. Rachelle Smit Asks Detroit Residents Ramon Jackson and Pastor Sewell To Share Stunning Scheme They Uncovered Used To STEAL Elections in Detroit. Article

MI Republican Lawmakers Send Letter to AG Pam Bondi—Ask For Investigation Into GBI Strategies and Other Voter Registration Groups. Article

Who has access to QVF? - Who seeded the QVF with over 800,000 ineligible voters after Jocelyn "we will come for you" Benson took office? - Why do voter histories change monthly when who voted in a given election should be fixed after certification? - Who is fraudulently assigning low-propensity voters to ballots in cities like Detroit? - Who updated voter records to indicate the 125,428 illegal votes during the 2024 election and later purged these voter histories? Post

Law Enforcement Whistleblower: Far-Left MI AG Lied, Never Referred GBI Strategies Investigation to FBI, Federal Authorities, Despite Admitting Voter Fraud was Real. Article

MISSOURI: Missouri removes over 18,000 deceased voters from rolls!

Good News! Missouri’s New SoS Levels the Playing Field with Election Integrity Push

Valid Elections are Non-Negotiable — Be part of the Solution at USA’s 2025 Conference in St. Louis, MO

NEVADA: Nevada Investigates Hundreds of Potential ‘Double Vote’ Cases in 2024 Election

NEW JERSEY: Alina Habba Video: ANYONE Involved in New Jersey Voter Fraud Will Be GOING TO JAIL

NEW YORK: NYC Noncitizen Voting Law Struck Down by State Top Court

ZARK FILES: System Reliability Analysis: Impact of Structural Anomalies in State Voter Registration Systems. The goal of the paper is to look at problematic voter rolls as an administrative, rather than criminal, problem. This doesn’t mean I don’t believe crime was involved. From what I’ve seen in New York alone, millions of felonies had to be committed to get the voter rolls into their current state. I believe the same is true of Wisconsin, Georgia, and Arizona. Article

OHIO: Ohio SB 153, legislation to further strengthen elections by requiring proof of citizenship to vote in our state, while also prohibiting the use of ballot drop boxes! Post

OREGON: BOMBSHELL: OR Elections "each tabulator broadcasts its own Wi-Fi signal" "in each-and-every-one of Washington County's 126 precincts, Democrats had the same turnout of 86%" "and, in each-and-every precinct, Republicans had the same turnout of 82%" Per the Sec. of State for Oregon, Washington County uses Clear Ballot voting machines! Post

Is Possible Election Fraud Evidence Being Suppressed in Washington County OR?

HB 3166 VOIDS POLITICAL PARTIES, FORCES RANK VOTING — VOTERS REJECTED 3X!!!

SOUTH CAROLINA: Radical Ranked-Choice Voting Scheme Invades Small Town in America — Irmo, SC Resident Sounds the Alarm. Article

TEXAS: TEXAS STATE HOUSE Speaker Burrows has been presiding over the House without a quorum, in violation of state law. He was caught red-handed by Rep. Brian Harrison—falsely counting 40 absent members as present in a brazen attempt to fabricate a quorum. Video

Lawlessness in Texas: RINO Texas House Speaker Caught Fabricating Quorum — Caught Red-Handed Counting 40 Absent Lawmakers as ‘Present’ Breaking State Law. Article

Freedom Caucus Secures Key Election Integrity Win in State Legislature

PENNSYLVANIA: Indictment Of Penn Dems Shows Exactly How Mail Ballot Fraud Happens

DHS asks IRS for addresses of people believed to be in U.S. illegally

SHOCK FLIP: Democrats Snatch Deep-Red Pennsylvania Senate Seat for the First Time Since 1978, Overturning a District Trump Won by 15 Points. Article

UTAH: 11 signature gatherers charged with forging signatures for Utah candidates

Republicans are making a stand for election security, passing legislation that will dramatically change how mail-in ballots are handled in the state. The GOP-controlled Legislature has approved legislation to end universal mail-in voting and implement voter ID. 8 states and D.C. allow all elections to be conducted by mail: California, Colorado, Hawaii, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Vermont, and Washington. Article

VIRGINIA: How DOGE Might Impact Virginia Elections This Fall

WISCONSIN: Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon Refuses To Say If He’ll Sign A Bill Requiring Proof Of Citizenship For Elections

Leftist Wisconsin Cities Warned To Stop ‘Poll-Location Gerrymandering’

Meagan Wolfe is indirectly tied to the bribery scam of WIS State Attorney General Josh Kaul and his minions. Post

Nearly 5k allegedly illegal voter registrations found on Milwaukee voter rolls

Internal emails show the Attorney General of Wisconsin, Josh Kaul, coordinating with the deep state and media in stealing the 2020 election. Post

New study from key swing state shatters popular narrative against Voter ID: 'No evidence'

The study also found that voter ID did not suppress minority voters. Article

Wisconsin Election in Jeopardy? Concerned Clerk Sounds Alarm on Absentee Ballot Vulnerabilities. Article

Wisconsin Supreme Court Election - Prediction

Appellate Court Blocks Democrats’ Effort to Allow Voting Online Outside Election Law

WYOMING: Gov. Gordon Refuses To Say If He’ll Sign A Bill Requiring Proof Of Citizenship For Elections

Wyoming is first state to require proof of US citizenship to vote in all elections

The Sizzle: Eliminating Government, Reverse Coyotes, and Blue Bubbles Popping

