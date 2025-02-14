This is a follow-up to my November 21, 2024, Article, It Just Continues…More Proof of FEC Corruption

The aggregate number of campaign contributions in past years’ elections, as reported on the Federal Elections Commission (FEC) (fec.gov) database, continues to show unexplained fluctuations.

It is stunning that in tracking, archiving and publishing regular updates for nearly two years - NO ONE HAS BEEN ABLE TO EXPLAIN PROBLEMATIC, ERRATIC, AND SUSPICIOUS PATTERNS OBSERVED IN THE FEC DATA.

While researching the fec.gov website, using the EXACT SAME parameter fields to check ONLY PAST YEARS’ (2017-2022) campaign contribution information, you should NOT SEE HISTORICAL DATA changing by material variations.

It would perhaps make sense that you may see amended reports for recent postings from time to time, but by now, these past FEC campaign donor contribution(s) data should be solid for 2017-2022.

IS THIS PROOF OF MONEY LAUNDERING?

Currently (for those past years) the high mark is July 25, 2024, where there were 118,488,000 reported campaign contributions. The low mark is Sept. 27, 2023, where there were 109,096,000 reported campaign contributions.

IN THE MOST UPDATED GRAPH ABOVE, YOU WILL OBSERVE:

The chart covers May 7, 2023, through February 14, 2025.

When we track, plot, and graph the data changes, there is a mean average of about 116,176,000 individual contributions for years 2017-2022.

Our data search results always show rounded to the nearest thousands, rather than a specific number of contributions.

It appears the data doesn't change once a day or even every hour, it is literally by the minute (or second). But that is hidden by the rounding factor of 1,000 as indicated on May 23, 2024, when the data changed from 116,336,000 to 116,335,000.

The constant changing of data was discovered when the same block of contributors repeated over and over as we researched; as fast as it could be documented, it was changing.

The biggest one-day movement was Sept. 27, 2023, when individual contributions decreased by 7,374,000 from the prior day. Then over the next two days, individual contributions increased by 7,061,000. OF NOTE - SOME INTERESTING THINGS GOING ON WITH THE FEC DATA SINCE MY LAST REPORT: In December, 2024 there were seven days in a row (Dec 9 - Dec 15) with zero movement, this is a first since we began tracking… Then on Jan 31, 2025 a reading of 116,648,000, then two days in a row 115,550,000, followed by another EXACT POSTING OF 116,648,000, also not something we have seen before while tracking! The running trend continues to get steadier compared to when we first started tracking. The mean average is seemingly being maintained at a consistent level.



Is the FEC campaign reporting database being manipulated by design?

What a great way to cover your tracks when hiding Money Laundering...

Are USAID funds being funneled into campaign finance to push radical left wing agendas?

Is this evidence of artificial intelligence (A.I.) computer algorithms and/or a computer control mechanism at work?

Who or what is continually changing / adding / deleting / materially altering the FEC database campaign contributions in years 2017-2022? Why is this happening???

Are bad actors and/or foreign agents taking advantage of FEC oversight weaknesses to obscure hundreds of millions of illicit campaign contributions?

How many of these transactions are donor identity theft and fraudulent donations?

Is this simply a great smokescreen for nefarious people who may be using ActBlue to money launder campaign funds?

Does this evidence suggest that these are ongoing campaign finance law violations?

Is the FEC lack of oversight/enforcement allowing fraudulent donations?

How many campaign law violations are triggered by infractions of this multitude?

The way campaign contributions are raised and spent plays an important part in who wins elections. This troubling evidence also makes one wonder: Who/what is the origin of the donation(s)?

Could this potentially be how election fraud powers that be are manipulating voter database elections rolls? Or how voter rolls are being manipulated to take advantage of mail-in voting and swing elections?

Is the corrupt Deep State behind this? How about China?

A system like this, that is constantly revising data, is virtually impossible to audit.

It very much appears the FEC is weaponized, and their data and website a vehicle for fraud, election interference, election tampering, electioneering, and the concealment of money laundering; keeping oligarchs in power.

It appears the FEC database is one massive crime scene!

A big thanks to AG Ken Paxton for investigating this!

Let’s begin to fix this mess today! Under the new Trump DOJ, we need a massive investigation now!

Bill Bruch

Bill Bruch is the WA State GOP Election Integrity Chairman (5th year), WAGOP Executive Board Member (5th Year), Skagit County GOP Chairman (9th year), Citizen Journalist, Blogger, Business Owner, “2021 Citizen Activist of the Year” award by the Olympic Conference, 2020 WA State House Representative Candidate, Former Council Member, and WA State 2016 and 2024 RNC National Convention Delegate.

Related Source Docs, Links and Articles:

Probably a good time to remind you that USAID also controls the labor unions & pays them for their usefulness in influencing politics

Trump Tries to Fire Chair of Federal Election Commission. Why She’s Refusing to Leave

Crew alleges new conduit scheme in FEC complaint

It Just Continues…More Proof of FEC Corruption

More Proof of FEC Corruption…

Chairman Steil Launches Expanded Investigation into Online Political Donations Through ActBlue

Wells Fargo, Chase, Bank of America, Amalgamated Bank and others are criminally laundering money into political campaigns - It’s in the billions!

Peter Bernegger: Smurfing Investigation Update

Smurfing is structured campaign money laundering

FEC Commissioner Says Agency ‘Weaponized’ Against GOP

FEC Chairman Exposes Bishops’ Agenda

Congressman Matt Gaetz “Put Zombie Donors to Rest Act”

James O’ Keefe gives ActBlue / FEC update: Corruption in Full Focus

VIDEO: O’Keefe Media Group Uncovers Potential MASSIVE Money Laundering into Political Campaigns

VIDEO: Persistent OMG citizen journalist uncovers more instances in New Jersey of ActBlue linked campaign finance fraud targeting seniors

VIDEO: Citizen Journalist Investigates Four Residences in New York and Uncovering More Victims of @ActBlue linked Donation Scheme

Marco Rubio demands probe into ActBlue after reports of ‘fraudulent’ fundraising off seniors - FEC needs to impose tougher rules to prevent fraud

ActBlue, a major fundraiser for the Democratic Party, does not require a credit card verification value (CVV) number for online donations

FEC acknowledges it imposes no ‘security guardrails’ to protect Americans from fraudulent online donations

Investigations into ActBlue by AG Paxton Uncovers Large Number of Suspicious Donations Made Through Obscured Identities and Untraceable Means

ActBlue Scandal Escalates

Democrat Donation Laundering Group ActBlue Seeks to Expand Through Acquisitions in “Political Technology Space”

Joe Rogan discusses OMG's nationwide investigations into suspicious ActBlue donations made in the names of citizens who testify they never made them

New records show the ActBlue CEO under subpoena to account for $400 mil in potentially fraudulent donations to Dems worked as a Facebook gatekeeper during the Hunter Biden laptop censorship

How will the ActBlue Money Laundering/FEC/Foreign Interference Investigation Impact Washington?