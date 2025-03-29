Tim Sippel, a registered Libertarian from Portland, started submitting records requests after the 2020 election when he saw many people questioning if they could trust the electoral process. Sippel, who has a background in engineering, wanted to find answers to whether there was cheating in elections.

Washington County’s (Oregon's second-largest county) case against Sippel started with a routine public records request in Oct 2021. He wanted “an electronic copy of the ballot database from a public test of the voting system.” Washington County denied that request in Nov 2021.

Court records show Sippel appealed that denial to the Washington County District Attorney and, in Feb 2022, the District Attorney issued an order requiring the county to “produce an electronic copy of the ballot database from a public test of the voting system,” including “ballot image files [and] the Structured Query Language (SQL) file database and all data files that it references.”

During the court delays, as fate would have it, in May 2022, the county, in connection with a different public records request, accidentally provided a zip file that contained a database backup of the entire Nov 2020 election in Washington County to an unrelated individual. According to court records, Sippel gained access to the zip file through that other individual.

It appears that Zip file included the entire vote tabulator database for the Nov 2020 election, and was 8TB (equal to about 8,000 encyclopedias of data).

According to a March 19, 2024 X Post by Ben Edtl: When the State found out, it sued Sippel and demanded it be returned to prevent the sharing of the data. The question of the case became: Who does Oregon's election data belong to, the State or the People? The State argued that the data belongs to the State and that the State should decide what election data is provided to the public, if any. We won the right to analyze the data in preparation for the first hearing in Washington County.

That analysis discovered two things:

1) That each tabulator broadcasts its own Wi-Fi signal. 2) That in each-and-every-one of Washington County's 126 precincts, Democrats had the same turnout of 86% and, in each-and-every precinct, Republicans had the same turnout of 82%.

Needless to say, if this is true, the odds of that happening 252 times (126 X 2) in one election are IMPOSSIBLE!

A bench trial was held on Sept 20 and 21, 2022. Before the trial began, State AG Rosenblum made a statement under oath, admitting machines are hackable. Also saying: Oregon tabulators are subject to wireless attacks and if the information is released, it would cause irreparable harm to Oregon’s election system.

During the trial it was reported that expert witnesses offered by all parties generally agreed about the contents of the zip file: It contains a single compressed text file in which the lines of text represent both the database's underlying data and its associated system architecture. However, the parties disagreed about the legal question of whether the zip file was exempt from public disclosure.

According to reports, IT expert Mark Cook told the judge: ”The internet security protocols you are using were hacked four years ago. I would recommend you shut down your internet right now and install new security software before you run your county systems.”

On Oct 14, Washington County Circuit Court Judge, Janelle Factora Wipper, ruled in favor of county. Wipper contended the case outcome could affect 15 counties and other states that use the same Clear Ballot voting machines and proprietary database architecture.

The court found that Clear Ballot “has a commercial interest in protecting the design of its zip architecture from competitors,” and that public disclosure of the file would allow “its competitors to build a competing product without having to make similar investments to create their competing product.”

Also, the court ruled that the SQL.ZIP file is:

Conditionally exempt from disclosure under the computer programs, security and trade secret exemptions. Public interest in keeping the information safe and secure to protect the integrity of elections systems in Oregon. Disclosure of the SQL.zip file for public interest does not outweigh the need to exempt this file from production.

Sippel then appealed the trial court ruling.

Unsurprisingly, the OR Court of Appeals sided with the trial court. It concluded: The county met its burden to show that the county’s interest in the confidentiality of the zip file predominates over the public’s interest in disclosure, even when considering the presumption in favor of disclosure. Consequently, the trial court did not err in determining that the public interest did not require disclosure of the zip file in this case.

Then the Oregon Supreme Court (per its discretion) decided that the case is settled and didn't need any review! NOT A SHOCKER!

If this is potentially happening in Oregon, could something like this happen in other blue-controlled states, and could it also happen in the red-controlled states?

It appears that anomalies like this are becoming commonplace, and not just in 2020, where security cameras in GA caught Ruby Freeman re-scanning boxes of the same ballots after they were taken from suitcases that were hidden under tables after legal election observers were sent home because of a water pipe burst that never happened…

Or in AZ’s 2022 Maricopa County general elections, where at least 27% of the voting centers had voting machine tabulators not functioning/failed (of course, in the known Republican Precincts).

On Election Day! Maricopa vote centers experienced ballot-reading errors — rejecting an average of over 7,000 ballots every 30 minutes until polls closed — causing massive lines and wait times, interfering with the voting rights of tens of thousands of predominantly Republican voters…

In the 2022 primary election in Dekalb County GA, the hand recount showed a Massive Difference in the machine count, resulting in election results being changed.

And during a post-election audit in Cherokee County, KS’s Aug 2022 election, it was discovered that thumb drives used in the election flipped the votes cast for District 1 County Commissioner Myra Frazier and instead gave them to her opponent, Lance Nichols, who was initially declared the winner.

The good news is that criminals eventually get caught! Literally, almost every day, evidence of cheating in elections is surfacing, such as this amazing testimonial video showing a Detroit, MI voter (unbeknownst to him) who was used to cast votes in three different elections!

Clint Curtis, the Democrat Whistleblower Computer Programmer who created the voting machine algorithm designed to rig election results to a pre-determined 51% - 49 % - HAS EXPLAINED THIS MANY TIMES. In a recent Nov 25, 2024 Election Analysis Interview, Curtis also explained that this is still happening and why we must ban electronic voting machines!

Many good patriots, including Scientist and Engineer Draza Smith, have been exposing the corruption in our elections for several years. Recently, she exposed a similar issue for multiple counties in Maryland from the 2024 election - This is ballot box stuffing in the digital age!

Draza plotted the precinct within those counties where the ballot that was just added to the cumulative ratio came from. Regardless of the number of voters in the county, the early counted mail-in ballots push the ratio towards Harris, while in-person voting heavily favored Trump.

After in-person voting is over, a needed number of ballots are added in: 1) The number of votes added are equal to 25% of the votes already counted (thus making it 20% of the total vote) and 2) Filled out at a (pre determined) ratio that results in the cumulative ratio of the votes from the value at the end of in-person voting to drop to a lower setpoint at a mathematically parabolic decline and 3) They are evenly spaced from each precinct within the county! POST

As a reminder: In Antrim County, Michigan, and Shasta County, California, when questionable election results were challenged and hand counts of the paper ballots ensued, it was found that election machines were “vote flipping.”

SETH KESHEL HAS MANY TIMES PUBLISHED WHAT TO DO TO FIX OUR BROKEN ELECTIONS:

1. Clean Out the Voter Rolls

2. Ban All Electronic Election Equipment

3. Paper Ballots Only with Mandatory Voter ID

4. Severely Restrict Mail-In Voting

5. Severely Restrict Early Voting

6. Drastically Smaller Precincts

7. Ban Ballot Harvesting

8. Election Day as a Holiday

9. New Reporting Requirements for Transparency

10. Heavy Prison Sentences for All Who Commit Election Fraud!

Another good place to start: The RNC is calling upon 48 Secretaries of State, including the WA Secretary of State (SoS), to provide detailed methodology on how each state maintains its voter databases. The request coincides with the Trump Administration’s March 25, 2025, executive order, ‘Preserving and Protecting the Integrity of American Elections,’ which many states are advocating for!

Also, the Make Elections Secure Again (MESA) Act - a bill being drafted by Congressman Pete Sessions (R-TX) aims to overhaul federal election processes by:

Mandating hand-marked paper ballots for all federal elections and primaries receiving public funds.

Banning universal mail-in voting and electronic voting machines.

Limiting early voting to three days before Election Day.

Restricting mail-in ballots to active-duty military personnel stationed away from home and voters with certified medical conditions who cannot vote in person.

Requiring voter ID (e.g., driver’s license, passport) and signed affidavits affirming citizenship and single-voting intent under penalty of felony charges.

AND, the SAVE Act - The Safeguard American Voter Eligibility Act- introduced by Representative Chip Roy (R-TX), is another potential Congressional fix to modify voter registration requirements for federal elections. It seeks to ensure that only U.S. citizens can register to vote by mandating that individuals provide documentary proof of citizenship, such as a passport, birth certificate, or other specified I.D., when registering or updating their voter registration.

Key provisions include prohibiting states from processing voter registration applications without proof of ID, requiring states to establish programs to verify citizenship and remove non-citizens from voter rolls. It also aims to eliminate mail-in and online registration unless accompanied by in-person presentation of citizenship documents, effectively reshaping how voter registration is conducted.

Many good ideas needed to restore our elections are here and ready. For them to be implemented, we must all work smartly and diligently on many levels. This includes exposing the corruption in the judicial system AND removing corrupt judges and corrupt appointed and elected election officials from office!

Bill Bruch

Bill Bruch is the WA State GOP Election Integrity Chairman, WSRP Executive Board Member, 5-Term Skagit County GOP Chairman, Citizen Journalist, Blogger, Business Owner, 2020 WA State House Representative Candidate, Former Council Member, and WA State 2016 and 2024 RNC National Convention Delegate.

