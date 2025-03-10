FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

WAGOP Fights for Election Integrity and Fair Elections via House Joint Memorial 4007, and in Court on Thursday, March 13th

Bellevue—The Washington State Republican Party (WAGOP) is serious about fighting for election integrity, including fair elections.



Currently, WAGOP Chairman Jim Walsh is calling on the Trump Administration to audit how WA implements its ‘Motor Voter Law,’ via House Joint Memorial 4007. The effort shines a spotlight on the dubious practice of automatically registering anyone who applies for or renews a driver’s license to vote —even if they are NOT in the United States legally.



“Nobody takes responsibility for making sure that registered voters are actual citizens and otherwise legal voters,” says Chairman Walsh. “You press the Department of Licensing, and you press the Secretary of State, and they end up pointing fingers at each other.”



At the same time, the WAGOP is also challenging the Democrats’ suspicious voting practices and fighting for fair elections in court in the 18th Legislative District in Southwest Washington, located in Clark County.



There, 173 ballots of 90,000 ballots cast, separate the winner from the loser. Curiously, hundreds of ballots cast by voters who had previously moved out of the district were counted—and that number far exceeds the 173-vote difference between Democrat Adrian Cortes and Republican Brad Benton. The WAGOP has gathered hundreds of affidavits to prove this.



According to Chairman Walsh, “For years, we’ve been talking about the need to improve election integrity in Washington. And people who defend the status quo challenge us to show abuse or questionable results. Well, this case is that case. Here’s the proof. A state senate election that was decided by fewer than 200 votes—with more than 500 votes clearly questionable. This case is proof that we need better election integrity in Washington. This case is proof that we need to do a better job of cleaning and updating our voter rolls. Until we do that, we’re going to have questionable results. Washington voters will have trouble trusting elections. We must restore their trust or voter participation in Washington will continue to decline.”



A court hearing on this matter is set for Thursday, March 13th, at 11 a.m. in Clark County Superior Court.

Bill Bruch is the WA State GOP Election Integrity Chairman (5th year), WAGOP Executive Board Member (5th Year), Skagit County GOP Chairman (9th year), Citizen Journalist, Blogger, Business Owner, “2021 Citizen Activist of the Year” award by the Olympic Conference, 2020 WA State House Representative Candidate, Former Council Member, and WA State 2016 and 2024 RNC National Convention Delegate.



