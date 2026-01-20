The Washington Parents Network (WPN) is a group of several thousand registered active voters in Washington state. WPN’s primary goal is protecting the right of parents to raise their children, recognizing that this right can not be protected unless our right to fair elections is also protected.

On January 16, 2026, WPN’s Director, David Spring M. Ed., filed a formal complaint against WA State election officials for violating Federal Election Laws against online voting.

The complaint was sent to: Maureen Riordan, Voting Section Acting Chief

US Department of Justice - Voting Rights Division, WA DC.

This comes on the heels of a WPN September 6, 2026, complaint against WA Governor Bob Ferguson for Violating Federal Election Laws.

Thank you to Mr. Spring, for detailing many WA State election practices that are incredibly insecure. Spring shows that WA leads the nation in illegally registering non-citizens to vote and in failing to remove voters who have moved from the voter rolls, resulting in the least accurate voter rolls in the nation.

According to the U.S. Election Assistance Commission (EAC) records, the national average for removing voters due to moving is about 30%, but the rate in Washington was only 6.5% in 2024.

In contrast to “in-person voting,” which allows in-person verification of a voter's identity, WA is one of only 8 states that are “Mail-In-Only.” Ballots are mailed out “at least 18 days” before the election and are accepted up to 3 weeks after Election Day (the longest period of any state). Mail-in “Ballot curing” is also allowed weeks after the election - making Washington Elections “Day” up to 6 weeks long…

Mail In Only also means that there is no way to truly verify who actually filled out any particular ballot, other than a “voter attestation” - a signature on the outside of the envelope after a ballot is filled out.

The combination of Washington’s all-mail voting and extremely inaccurate voter rolls leads to hundreds of thousands of “ballots” being mailed to “ghost” voters – or voters who are not actually eligible to vote. This massive number of bad ballots has led to a contest on social media in Washington state to see who gets the most “ghost” ballots. The current record appears to be a woman from Bellevue who received 16 ballots addressed to her apartment number with different names on them, of either moved voters or non-citizen voters.

This massive number of ghost ballots undermines the reliability of the mail-in ballot signature verification process. Ballot signatures are reviewed by county election workers when ballots are received. Most often, the “official” signature is from the Department of Licensing (DOL) and is captured when a person applies for a Washington Driver’s License – a process that currently does not require that the person be a US citizen.

In another example, on January 8, 2026, a Pasco, WA woman was arrested and charged with multiple felony counts related to identity theft and illegal voting in the 2024 General Election. The apartment manager collected ballots, which were addressed to former tenants. She completed the ballots, fraudulently signed the envelopes, and submitted them to the auditor’s office. Despite the fraudulent signatures, at least 3 or the 4 ballots were counted in the election.

Evidence of Voter Fraud on a Massive Scale:

In Washington, between 2016 to 2020, our voting age population increased by 5%. But the number of registered voters increased by 15% - three times the rate of population increase. This is clear evidence that hundreds of thousands of “ghost voters” were added to the voting rolls in WA state from 2016 to 2020. Even more remarkable, an additional one million total ballots were counted in the 2020 Presidential Election (4 million ballots versus 3 million ballots) – an increase in mail-in ballots counted of 33% - despite a population increase of only 5% since 2016 – over six times the rate of population growth.

Illegal Online Mail-In Ballot Curing:

WA State allow insecure online “vote curing” in violation of federal election laws. This insecure election process is being used in the most populous county in WA state, King County, and was used in the 2024 statewide election in King and other counties to automatically “cure” some - but not all - of the ballots whose signatures were challenged by election workers. This practice swung the 2024 Commissioner of Public Lands Race Primary Election to get Democrat Dave Upthegrove into the “Top Two” general election. Instead of a guaranteed Republican win, Sue Kuehl Pederson or Jamie Herrera Beutler

This led to a WAGOP lawsuit showing ballots “cured” by King County should have been invalid, after they used the OmniBallot system in the hand recount for second place in the very controversial August 6, 2024, WA State Primary Election Commissioner of Public Lands Race.

According to the complaint, King County counted 2,092 ballot signature affidavits that were illegally “cured” violating RCW 29A.60.164(4) via Democracy Live’s OmniBallot voting system in the election. If these 2,092 votes were not counted, (using statistical analysis) then Upthhegrove would have had less than a one in a billion chance of finishing ahead of Pederson for second position in the race…

After the statewide recount was officially certified Sept 4, 2024, vote results changed slightly but still had Republican Jaime Herrera Beutler and Democrat Dave Upthegrove making the top two general election in November.

The recount indicated a 49-vote margin separating second-place finisher Upthegrove from Pederson, who finished third. Before the recount, the margin originally stood at 51 votes with over 1.9 million votes counted.

Spring also notes the percent of cured ballots has risen significantly from 55% cured in the 2020 election to 67% cured in the 2024 election – a fact almost certainly due to online vote curing:

Omniballot is an online voting tool created and run by a corporate third party called Democracy Live, a for profit third-party company, that operates the OmniBallot website. Click on Submit your Signature Resolution form to see this screen at this URL.

All that is needed to complete the process is the voter's first name, last name, and birth date. If you lack this information, Omniballot also allows you to access a voter’s record merely by entering their address. Here is a link to a video showing this process:

As shown in the above video, anyone can enter the address of a fake voter without any actual ID verification.

Omniballot has not been tested by a federally accredited laboratory and would not comply with the federal EAC standards even if tested. Therefore, Omniballot violates state election law and should not be used in WA State or ANY County Elections. More see: Halderman, J. Alex; Specter, M. A., Security Analysis of the Democracy Live Online Voting System.

In the complaint, Spring proves that WA State allowance of online voting, combined with inaccurate voter rolls and all mail-in ballots renders elections to be among the most insecure and illegal of any state in the nation! As a remedy, Spring is asking the DOJ to investigate the concerns raised about online voting in WA State and enforce federal election laws and the 14th Amendment to the US Constitution by requiring state election officials, including SoS Hobbs and King County Department of Elections Director, Julie Wise, not only to end the registration of non-citizens, but also to end online voting!

OF NOTE: On September 8, 2025, the DOJ sent a letter to WA SoS Hobbs, requesting a “complete” copy of the state’s voter registration database within 14 days. Hobbs never complied, which led the DOJ to sue WA State and Hobbs on Dec 2, 2025. Currently, the DOJ is now suing 24 states and DC for failure to produce the full voter registration lists upon request, per 52 U.S.C. 20701, 52 U.S.C. 20703, and 52 U.S.C 20507.



Bill Bruch

Bill Bruch is the WA State GOP Election Integrity Committee Chairman (6th year), WAGOP Executive Board Member (6th Year), Skagit County GOP Chairman (10th year), Citizen Journalist, Olympic Conference 2021 Activist of the Year Award Winner, Business Owner, 2020 WA State House Representative Candidate, Former Council Member, and WA State 2016 and 2024 RNC National Convention Delegate