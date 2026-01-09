Yesterday, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) posted results from a recent case via the Franklin County prosecuting attorney regarding a suspicious ballot that was counted in the 2024 General Election. According to FCSO, detectives were notified on Oct. 14, 2025, and began an investigation.

For the 2024 November general election, mail-in ballots were sent to several former tenants who had vacated an apartment building in Pasco, WA. A woman intercepted four of these ballots (intended for people no longer living there), filled out the ballots, forged the voters’ signatures on the return envelopes, and submitted them back to the Auditor’s Office.

Three of the four ballots were accepted and counted.

The fourth was rejected due to a signature mismatch.

She admitted to the actions during an interview with detectives and was placed under arrest and booked into Franklin County Jail for 12 felony charges related to Illegal Voting / Voter Fraud and Identity Theft.

WA State’s mail-in voting system directly enabled this fraud. Washington is one of eight states that conduct all mail-in elections, in which ballots are automatically mailed to all “registered voters” without a request. Vote-by-mail flaws created the opportunity because:

Ballots were delivered to incorrect addresses.

Another person, other than the registered voter, accessed the ballots.

Another person, other than the registered voter, forged their signatures.

We should not be surprised. Cases like this highlight the many vulnerabilities in universal mail-in systems and the need to scrap the system. It is fraught with peril, including an easy-to-manipulate “signature verification” forgery system, a flawed USPS mail delivery system to vacant/wrong addresses, and a widely flawed system of ongoing, proven, outdated/inaccurate voter rolls.

OF NOTE: In October, 2024, it was widely reported that a King County woman received 16 mail-in ballots addressed to her apartment, under different names she had never heard before…

All states and voting jurisdictions should require: Voter ID and proof of citizenship to register to vote; in-person voting at local poll sites (except for disabled or overseas active duty military) on one designated election day; no election ballots accepted after 8 pm on election day; regular purging, cleaning and updating of voter rolls and statistically significant election audits of the paper ballots before certification of elections.

Bill Bruch

Bill Bruch is the WA State GOP Election Integrity Committee Chairman (6th year), WAGOP Executive Board Member (6th Year), Skagit County GOP Chairman (10th year), Citizen Journalist, Olympic Conference 2021 Activist of the Year Award Winner, Business Owner, 2020 WA State House Representative Candidate, Former Council Member, and WA State 2016 and 2024 RNC National Convention Delegate.