Yesterday, the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division announced it has filed a federal lawsuit against the Commonwealth of Virginia for failure to produce their full voter registration lists upon request. This brings the Justice Department’s nationwide total to 24 states and the District of Columbia.

“This Department of Justice has now sued 24 states for failing to provide voter roll data and will continue filing lawsuits to protect American elections,” said Attorney General Pamela Bondi. “Accurate voter rolls are the foundation of election integrity, and any state that fails to meet this basic obligation of transparency can expect to see us in court.”

“When states attempt to hide information they are required to disclose, they undermine public trust and violate the law,” said Lindsey Halligan, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia. “This office will enforce the law to ensure the public and federal authorities receive the information they are entitled to.”

“Accurate voter rolls are essential to ensuring that American citizens’ votes count only once, and only with other eligible voters,” said Assistant Attorney General Harmeet K. Dhillon of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division. “The Justice Department is committed to safeguarding fair and free elections, and will hold states accountable when they refuse to respect our federal elections laws.”

The Justice Department's Civil Rights Division has sent requests to at least 43 states (suing 24) so far, asking them to provide voter roll data, per Federal Law 52 U.S.C. 20701, 52 U.S.C. 20703, and 52 U.S.C 20507.

However, on Jan 15, a Clinton appointee U.S. Central District of CA Judge, David O. Carter, dismissed the DOJ lawsuit against California. The suit sought to compel the state to provide its full, unredacted statewide voter registration list, such as names, dates of birth, addresses, driver’s license numbers, partial Social Security numbers, and voting history for nearly 23 million “registered voters.”

This represents a setback for the DOJ’s requests to verify voter registrant data, but the legal battle is far from over, with parallel cases ongoing in the many other states. A DOJ appeal is expected.

During a December 2025 hearing in this case, Judge Carter explicitly noted that he expected any ruling (whichever way it went) to be appealed, potentially all the way to the Supreme Court.

According to the lawsuits, the AG is uniquely charged by Congress with the enforcement of the National Voter Registration Act (NVRA) and the Help America Vote Act (HAVA), which were designed by Congress to ensure that states have proper and effective voter registration and voter list maintenance programs. The AG also has the Civil Rights Act of 1960 (CRA) at her disposal to demand the production, inspection, and analysis of the statewide voter registration lists.

Recently, Dhillon announced several states are complying with the DOJ requests and her team has (so far) found hundreds of thousands of dead voters & thousands of non-citizen voters on the rolls. And also said, “the government provides SSNs for voter registration verification. Any SOS hiding behind ‘protect your privacy’ claims is faking and doesn’t care about election integrity.”

These lawsuits are part of a broader federal push under Trump’s March 2025 executive order on election integrity, which aims to prevent non-citizen voting and enforce HAVA compliance.

Thank you DOJ. Do not give up! States and Jurisdictions that refuse to clean and maintain their voter rolls and lack basic transparency are violating federal laws. They also burden lawful voters by eroding confidence in the election process and diluting their votes.

Bill Bruch

Bill Bruch is the WA State GOP Election Integrity Committee Chairman (6th year), WAGOP Executive Board Member (6th Year), Skagit County GOP Chairman (10th year), Citizen Journalist, Olympic Conference 2021 Activist of the Year Award Winner, Business Owner, 2020 WA State House Representative Candidate, Former Council Member, and WA State 2016 and 2024 RNC National Convention Delegate