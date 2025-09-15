The U.S. Dept of Justice (DOJ) sent a letter on September 8, 2025, to Washington State's Secretary of State (SoS) Steve Hobbs, requesting a "complete" copy of the state's voter registration database within 14 days. This includes information such as registrants' names, addresses, dates of birth, driver's license numbers, and the last four digits of Social Security numbers.

Democrat SoS Hobbs has not yet complied and is consulting with Stakeholders (Dem Gov Ferguson and Dem AG Brown), stating, I do not plan on releasing any information until DOJ provides me information on what they plan to do with the data.

This is a political posturing shell game by Hobbs, he knows exactly why the DOJ is asking. The purpose of the DOJ request is to review and cross-reference state voter records to comply with President Trump’s March 25 E.O., PRESERVING AND PROTECTING THE INTEGRITY OF AMERICAN ELECTIONS. The nationwide initiative is to ensure clean voter rolls and identify and remove non-citizens from the rolls.

This is part of a multipronged effort; at least 22 states have received similar DOJ requests (with plans to reach all 50), including Democrat-Controlled and/or swing states like Washington, Pennsylvania, Nevada, and Wisconsin.

Hobb’s stance aligns with responses from other Democratic-Controlled states, e.g.

Minnesota rejected the request outright on July 25, 2025, citing no legal basis.

New Hampshire did the same, referencing state law and cybersecurity concerns.

Republican-led states like Indiana have been more cooperative, providing complete voter registrant data.

March 25, 2025, the RNC asked 48 Secretaries of State, including the WA Secretary of State (SoS), to provide detailed information on how states maintain voter records for those who "have died, changed addresses, moved out of state, are criminals, or are non-citizens."

The DOJ is citing concerns over election integrity and compliance with federal laws like the National Voter Registration Act (NVRA) and the Help America Vote Act (HAVA). These laws require states to maintain accurate voter lists by removing ineligible individuals, such as noncitizens, deceased people, and those who have moved.

More specifically, the DOJ is seeking evidence of ineligible voters to verify compliance with maintenance requirements and identify potential fraud, with a heavy focus on noncitizens.

Noncitizens and Ineligible Registrants: Cross-referencing voter data against federal databases like the Systematic Alien Verification for Entitlements (SAVE) program run by DHS to flag individuals who may not be U.S. citizens. The DOJ has confirmed sharing collected voter rolls with the DHS for this purpose, aiming to scrub illegals from voter rolls.

Outdated or Duplicate Entries: Records of deceased voters, those who have moved out of state, duplicate registrations, or felons ineligible to vote, to ensure rolls are "clean."

Mismanagement and/or indifference of voter roll registrations have surfaced in recent months in many US States, such as Washington. These practices lead to bloated voter rolls and registrants who should not be on the rolls. This practice can lead to potential voter fraud.

Last week, the South Carolina Supreme Court issued a unanimous decision reversing a lower court's order that had barred the state from providing access to SC voter rolls to the DOJ. The ruling lifts a temporary restraining order by a Circuit Court Judge, allowing NC to comply with the federal request for detailed voter data from its approximately 3.3 million registered voters.

On September 9, 2025, the DOJ announced that a federal court entered a consent order that remedies North Carolina’s failure to maintain an accurate voter list in violation of HAVA. The successful resolution of the case is another step toward achieving Trump’s E0 to ensure that elections are being held in compliance with federal laws, which guard against illegal voting, unlawful discrimination, and other forms of fraud, error, or suspicion.

Let’s hope that Hobbs complies and partners with the federal government to make sure WA State’s voter rolls are clean, updated, accurate, and compliant with federal laws and state laws.

Bill Bruch

Bill Bruch is the WA State GOP Election Integrity Committee Chairman (5th year), WAGOP Executive Board Member (5th Year), Skagit County GOP Chairman (9th year), Citizen Journalist, Olympic Conference 2021 Activist of the Year Award Winner, Business Owner, 2020 WA State House Representative Candidate, Former Council Member, and WA State 2016 and 2024 RNC National Convention Delegate.

