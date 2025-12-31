This is an end-of-year update and follow-up to my July 28, 2025, article, Alleged FEC Campaign Money Laundering Continues, and my Feb 14, 2025, article, Will New FEC Continue to Overlook Alleged Campaign Money Laundering?

While researching the fec.gov website, using the EXACT SAME parameter fields to check PAST YEARS’ (2017-2022) individual campaign contribution information, we keep finding HISTORICAL DONOR DATA CONTINUALLY CHANGING DAILY.

There appears to be a Longtime “Real-time” Fraud Crisis at the FEC…

This troubling pattern continues despite President Trump’s April 24, 2025, presidential memorandum directing the DOJ, and the Secretary of the Treasury to investigate allegations regarding the unlawful use of online fundraising platforms to make “straw” or “dummy” contributions or foreign contributions to political candidates and committees, and to take all appropriate actions to enforce the law.

The directive alleges that platforms may have facilitated “straw donor” schemes—where “donors” funnel money through intermediaries to get around contribution limits; most notably, ActBlue, the Democrat Party’s primary donation tool.

The aggregate number of individual campaign contributions in PAST YEARS, as reported in the Federal Election Commission (FEC) database should not change. Yet, it continues to exhibit large, unexplained fluctuations.

It may make sense that you see a few amended report numbers for recent postings from time to time, but by now, these past FEC campaign donor contribution(s) data numbers should be unchanged for the years 2017-2022.

IN THE MOST UPDATED GRAPH ABOVE, YOU WILL OBSERVE:

The chart covers the period from May 7, 2023, to Dec 31, 2025 (today).

Today’s posting was 115,487,000 individual campaign contributions.

The low mark was Sept 27, 2023, with 109,096,000 reported campaign contributions.

The highest one-day change to date was on August 5, 2025: at 223,966,000 with a jump of 107,857,000 over the previous day. This is such a massive spike that it is literally “OFF THE CHART.”

When we track, plot, and graph the data, the mean number of individual contributions is approximately 116,274,000 for the years 2017-2022….

The trend has been slightly downward since May of 2023, with a massive aberration on August 5, 2025, as shown in the graphs.

A significant one-day movement occurred on Sept 27, 2023, when individual contributions decreased by 7,374,000 from the prior day. Then over the next two days, individual contributions increased by 7,061,000.

On Aug 5, 2025, a one-time spike of 107,857,000 occurred relative to the previous day, followed by a correction of 107,513,000 the following day.

It appears that the data doesn’t change once a day or even every hour; it can change literally by the minute (or even the second). Several times, the data changed twice in a day, both in the morning and at night.

The constant change in data was observed when the same block of contributors was repeatedly examined; as quickly as it could be documented, it changed…

It is remarkable that, in tracking, archiving, and publishing regular updates for OVER 2 1/2 YEARS, no one has been able to explain the suspicious fraudulent patterns observed in the FEC-archived data…

QUESTIONS:

A system like this, which constantly changes data, is incredibly difficult to audit. But of course they know that…

It very much appears the FEC is weaponized, and their data and website are a vehicle for election fraud, election interference, electioneering, and the concealment of money laundering, keeping oligarchs in power.

Federal law (52 U.S.C. 30121 and 30122) strictly prohibits making political contributions in the name of another person, as well as contributions by foreign nationals.

Trump’s memorandum, Investigation into Unlawful “Straw Donor” and Foreign Contributions in American Elections, required the AG to submit a report on the investigation’s results to the President within 180 days; that deadline passed in October, 2025. Where is the DOJ and AG Bondi on this vital issue? We are still awaiting statements, findings, conclusions, and prosecutions!

Bill Bruch

Bill Bruch is the WA State GOP Election Integrity Committee Chairman (5th year), WAGOP Executive Board Member (5th Year), Skagit County GOP Chairman (9th year), Citizen Journalist, Olympic Conference 2021 Activist of the Year Award Winner, Business Owner, 2020 WA State House Representative Candidate, Former Council Member, and WA State 2016 and 2024 RNC National Convention Delegate.

Related Article and Video Links:

Alleged FEC Campaign Money Laundering Continues

Evidence of ActBlue Real Estate Fraud and Money Laundering Scheme in the Billions - “The Motherhood of All Financial Crimes”

FEC weird data, ACTBlue investigations, money laundering & why it matters

“Magic Mortgage” Scheme—ActBlue Cash Laundered Through Phantom Real-Estate Deals

DOJ Investigation into ActBlue and “Fundraising Platforms” Kicks Off

Will New FEC Continue to Overlook Alleged Campaign Money Laundering?

Trump Targets Democrat Fundraising Platform AvtBlue with Memorandum

Trump Orders DOJ to Investigate Democrat Fundraising Site ActBlue

US Senator Patty Murray of Washington State caught Smurfing, i.e. criminally laundering money into her campaigns - Just the tip of the iceberg for Murray

Rep. James Comer and FBI to Bring Criminal Charges Against ActBlue Operatives in Largest Money Laundering Scheme in U.S. History

ActBlue Faces Internal Chaos

FOLLOW THE MONEY: The Alleged ActBlue-USAID Money Laundering Scheme

2024 ActBlue investigation uncovered evidence that donor identities were used to funnel hundreds of thousands without consent

It’s official: ActBlue busted — and they’re cornered with nowhere to run…

House Republicans Subpoena Democratic Fundraising Platform ActBlue Amid Fraud Allegations

ActBlue: Demise of the Democrat Party

More Proof of FEC Corruption…

Smurfing-Massive Money Laundering Uncovered in Michigan

Smurfing-Massive Money Laundering Uncovered in Arizona

ActBlue vs WinRed

“Campaign Finance Mules” Identified in GA Senate Race – Raphael Warnock Received Over $24 Million from Hundreds of UNEMPLOYED Donors Giving Over 358,000 Donations!

Matt Gaetz: “Put Zombie Donors to Rest Act”

James O’ Keefe gives ActBlue / FEC update: Corruption in Full Focus

VIDEO: O’Keefe Media Group Uncovers Potential MASSIVE Money Laundering into Political Campaigns

VIDEO: Persistent OMG citizen journalist uncovers more instances in New Jersey of Actblue linked campaign finance fraud targeting seniors

VIDEO: Citizen Journalist Investigates Four Residences in New York and Uncovering More Victims of ActBlue linked Donation Scheme

Rubio demands probe into ActBlue after reports of ‘fraudulent’ fundraising off seniors - FEC needs to impose tougher rules to prevent fraud

ActBlue, a major fundraiser for the Democratic Party, does not require a credit card verification value (CVV) number for online donations

FEC acknowledges it imposes no ‘security guardrails’ to protect Americans from fraudulent online donations