Last week, President Trump signed a presidential memorandum directing the Department of Justice (DOJ), under AG Pam Bondi, to investigate online political fundraising platforms, most notably ActBlue, the Democrat Party’s primary small-dollar donation tool. The order alleges that the platforms may have facilitated “straw donor” schemes—where donors funnel money through intermediaries to get around contribution limits—and singled out ActBlue for allegedly processing illegal foreign contributions.

The memorandum goes on to say: … there is evidence to suggest that foreign nationals are seeking to misuse online fundraising platforms to improperly influence American elections. A recent House of Representatives investigation revealed that ActBlue had in recent years detected at least 22 “significant fraud campaigns”, nearly half of which had a foreign nexus. During a 30-day window during the 2024 campaign, the platform detected 237 donations from foreign IP addresses using prepaid cards.

These reports raise concerns that malign actors seek to evade federal sources and amount limitations on political contributions by breaking down large contributions from one source into smaller contributions, nominally attributed to numerous other individuals, potentially without the consent or even knowledge of the putative contributors.

Federal law (52 U.S.C. 30121 and 30122) strictly prohibits making political contributions in the name of another person and by foreign nationals. These activities undermine the integrity of our electoral process.

Therefore, I direct the Attorney General, in consultation with the Secretary of the Treasury, to use all lawful authority, as necessary, to investigate allegations regarding the unlawful use of online fundraising platforms to make “straw” or “dummy” contributions or foreign contributions to political candidates and committees, and to take all appropriate actions to enforce the law. The AG is to report back within 180 days on the results of the investigation.

We have been tracking this potential criminal activity for several years. As many as 200 fundraising platforms may have been used in potential money laundering schemes. I have written many Substack articles on the subject, showing documented evidence of what appears to be hundreds of millions of dollars being illegally laundered per Federal Elections Commission (FEC) publicly available records on the fec.gov website and various other state government campaign finance reporting websites.

This type of election interference is not new.* E.g., in 2008 (during the ACORN years) the Obama Campaign was caught and fined by the FEC for not disclosing the identity of over 1,300 donors, totaling nearly 2 million dollars (it was also alleged that the campaign accepted illegal campaign contributions from overseas). The campaign got off easy as it took the FEC four years to make public and levy the fine, conveniently ONLY AFTER Obama won his 2nd term to office in 2012.

* Seattle man helped register nearly 2,000 voters for the community group ACORN, but not one of them actually existed

The current DOJ investigations into this are vital to get our elections back on track! Without free and fair elections, America and our civil society are doomed.

ActBlue is a Left-wing fundraising organization established in 2004 and had extraordinary growth since 2016 - When DEMOCRAT OPERATIVES MADE A CONCERTED EFFORT TO TAKE OUT TRUMP AT ALL COSTS…

The Democrats and the Deep State have proven that they will do everything possible to keep and expand their power, including money laundering, which is just another tactic in their arsenal!

Money laundering is an illegal scheme in which criminals disguise the identity, original ownership, and destination of money. Money, obtained from “illicit activities” such as drug trafficking or corruption via NGO’s, etc., is converted into a seemingly “legitimate” source, which is a key operation of organized crime.

With key findings, including those of Peter Bernegger (Election Watch), Chris Gleason, (Gleason Group), James O’Keefe (OMG Media), Draza Smith and other truth seekers discovering elderly “not employed” / “retired” donor victims aka “Smurf Money Mules” contributions being made in their name without their knowledge or authority, there is overwhelming evidence that ActBlue and other Left-wing PACs are vehicles for the illegal tactic including possible Elder Abuse and RICO crimes.

FAKE DONORS AND FAKE VOTERS: Researcher's analysis findings show that the use of multiple derivative spellings of the Contributors’ names and addresses is a key component and method used for structuring the donations to pull off the potential fraud, similar to what is happening with ERIC and the voter rolls.

Could this also potentially be how the election fraud powers that be are manipulating the voter database elections rolls? Or how the voter rolls are being manipulated to take advantage of mail-in voting?

With all of this coming to light, we should not be surprised that at least 7 of Act Blue’s top executives, including its highest-ranking legal officer, recently resigned!

Some liberal PACs like ActBlue may be bundling up the money from other victims and transferring some of it to other leftist PACs or committees. This is illegal, and if a political campaign received funds illegally, it must pay the money back promptly or face fines and sanctions. Article

Where are all the real dollars coming from in our elections? Is some money being laundered via China and/or the Sinaloa Cartel Organized Crime Syndicate?

Thank you very much to President Trump for this important memorandum. Let's hope the DOJ, AG, and others can help us find more answers to end these long-standing illegal acts!

Bill Bruch

Bill Bruch is the WA State GOP Election Integrity Committee Chairman (5th year), WAGOP Executive Board Member (5th Year), Skagit County GOP Chairman (9th year), Citizen Journalist, Blogger, Business Owner, 2020 WA State House Representative Candidate, Former Council Member, and WA State 2016 and 2024 RNC National Convention Delegate.

