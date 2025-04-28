All Things Politics

All Things Politics

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
GJTL's avatar
GJTL
3d

Thanks for the great article/summary. It gives me a glimmer of hope that at least some of the financial malfeasance surrounding elections is being exposed. Suggestions: it would be a good history lesson to read a summary of major money laundering schemes uncovered through US election history.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Bill Bruch
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture