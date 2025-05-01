Below are several important Election Integrity related articles and links I have archived over the past month. Because of the efforts of thousands of concerned citizens and hundreds of election integrity watchdog groups, election manipulation efforts are being exposed, mitigated and thwarted. Thanks to all who are dedicating their lives to this most important cause! Please see the Election Integrity page on the SkagitRepublicans.com website for daily updates.

ELECTION INTEGRITY: ELECTION INTERFERENCE! 60 Minutes deceived the American people in an attempt to change the outcome of the 2024 election. Their deceptive editing of Kamala Harris' interview prompted Trump to sue the network for $20 billion - they have decided to settle instead of facing the president in court. Post

U.S. Attorney Alina Habba is creating a VOTER INTEGRITY TASK FORCE with DHS’s Kristi Noem and FBI Director Kash Patel. This will safeguard our voter rolls, remove ineligible voters, and prosecute election crimes. Post

Alina Habba Launches Federal Election Integrity Task Force. The task force will coordinate with the FBI, DHS, and other federal partners to carry out directives established in President Trump’s March 25, 2025, Executive Order on Election Security.

The task force will include federal prosecutors from the U.S. Attorney’s Office and will focus on three primary objectives: facilitating information-sharing among federal, state, and local officials to help remove ineligible individuals from voter rolls; prioritizing the investigation and prosecution of election-related crimes, including voter registration fraud, non-citizen voting, double voting, and foreign interference; and ensuring compliance with federal voter list maintenance requirements under the National Voter Registration Act and the Help America Vote Act. Article

Official Federal Election Integrity Task Force Announcement

Who owns Dominion Voting? Staple Street Capital, a private equity firm, owns 75% of Dominion. But we don't know who owns Staple Street because "specific ownership details" in a private entity are not publicly disclosed. Post

ActBlue’s Billion-Dollar Pipeline: Laundering Political Funds Through Every Level of Government and Exposing the Depths of Corruption Across America

Act Blue is guilty of widespread criminal identity theft

Harmeet Dhillon is now in charge of the DOJ Civil Rights Division; her listed priorities include Election Fraud!

Donald Trump signed the most important Executive Order to date, securing future elections so that the Democrats can’t steal them. This EO will ensure federal funding is cut to any state that refuses to secure elections. Video

Tulsi Gabbard's office has obtained evidence of massive vulnerabilities on voting machines that allow hackers to flip votes. "We have evidence of how these electronic voting systems have been vulnerable to hackers for a very long time and vulnerable to exploitation to manipulate the results of the votes being cast, which further drives forward your mandate to bring about paper ballots across the country so that voters can have faith in the integrity of our elections." Video

Tulsi Gabbard: We have evidence that electronic voting machines can be hacked! - Confirmed to be 'vulnerable to exploitation to manipulate the results of the votes being cast'

Declassifying the Threat: Biden's Domestic Terror Plan and the Erosion of Free Speech

Gen. Flynn and Jerome Corsi: Trump’s National Security Emergency Investigation Into Election Fraud Is Ongoing

Trump Administration Arrests Two Ukrainian Nationals for Illegally Voting in 2024 Election

PROOF: In 2020 the Chinese government had access to American electronic voting systems

Is Electronic Voting On Its Deathbed?

Video: Cause of America presents: Fake Voters, a Panel Discussion

Elections 101: What is a Risk Limiting Audit (RLA)?

How to Tell Democrats Know They've Lost the Hispanic Vote

House of Representatives Approves Bill Requiring Proof of Citizenship to Vote!

United Sovereign Americans Release Report Highlighting Millions of Probable Felonies in the US Election Process

Addressing Risks from Chris Krebs and Government Censorship - Presidential Memoranda. Christopher Krebs, the former head of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), is a significant bad-faith actor who weaponized and abused his Government authority. Krebs’ misconduct involved the censorship of disfavored speech implicating the 2020 election and COVID-19 pandemic. CISA, under Krebs’ leadership, suppressed conservative viewpoints under the guise of combatting supposed disinformation, and recruited and coerced major social media platforms to further its partisan mission. CISA covertly worked to blind the American public to the controversy surrounding Hunter Biden’s laptop. Krebs, through CISA, promoted the censorship of election information, including known risks associated with certain voting practices. Similarly, Krebs, through CISA, falsely and baselessly denied that the 2020 election was rigged and stolen, including by inappropriately and categorically dismissing widespread election malfeasance and serious vulnerabilities with voting machines.

Election interference the likes of which humanity has never seen before - The Democrat Party colluded with the CCP to overthrow the US government on November 3, 2020. Video

BIDEN ADMIN DELIBERATELY FLEW IN ILLEGALS AND GAVE THEM ACCESS TO VOTE “Mayorkas created a scheme to fly illegal in, escort them across the border, give them parole, work permits, SS numbers—and access to the voting booth. This was an attack on democracy. And California refusing to hand over illegal alien criminals to ICE is criminal in itself.” Video

ENDING GOVERNMENT CENSORSHIP: President Trump is committed to ending government censorship and restoring transparency - Order calls for a review of Krebs’ activities as a government employee, including his leadership of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.

Byron Donalds says Schumer didn’t just lie about the SAVE Act—he exposed just how desperate Democrats are to keep illegals voting! Chuck Schumer is calling the SAVE Act “voter suppression.” But Rep. Byron Donalds says that’s a lie - “My response is Chuck Schumer is lying again when it comes to actual voting policy to protect the franchise for the American people.” Video

Election Integrity: 64% Favor SAVE Act. Voters overwhelmingly consider it essential to keep illegal aliens from voting in American elections, and nearly two-thirds support legislation to require proof of citizenship for voting. Article

The Top 100 Election Integrity Target Counties for 2025-28, Unveiled. The 100 most crucial counties for determining the balance of power in Congress and the 48th President of the United States are at the tip of the spear of election integrity efforts. Article

Democrat Thug Marc Elias Is Panicking After His Name Pops Up in Crossfire Hurricane Files – And He Deletes Previous Tweets (Video)

Fraud on ActBlue: How the Democrats’ Top Fundraising Platform Opens the Door for Illegal Election Contributions. Post

DOGE: How did the CEO of a private equity firm uncover millions of non-citizens with Social Security numbers in just days, while the SSA’s own Office of Inspector General, with years and a full bureaucracy behind it, never found a thing? Post

The Joe Hoft Show with Draza Smith

2024 CVR Analysis with Cybersecurity Engineer Draza Smith

This is SO important! Understand this chart by reading the description below. Then, replace the words "predictive score for targeting" with: 1) Fake SS numbers added to the voter rolls.2) Money sent to NGOs to make sure that many fraudulent mail-in ballots are prepared

3) Money sent to NGOs to ensure money for mules to drop them off at the correct "vote-by-mail" drop boxes at $10 a ballot

4) Placing them daily in the correct precinct drop box ensures the appearance of legitimacy during analysis and cross-geographic support. Post

States are right to reject ranked-choice voting

WHY WE MUST GET RID OF MAIL-IN VOTING: Last-minute pardons by Biden introduced us to the Autopen, which holds a pen and signs a signature. Your signature is stored as a digital file when you get your driver's license, and this digital file of your signature is also available to the elections peeps because they have to be able to confirm that the signature on your mail-in ballot is you. Well, what is loaded into an autopen so that it can create this snazzy signature? A digital file of your signature. Mail-in ballot companies and Hackers that have full access to the voter rolls to print the mail-in ballots. Post

A Win for Trump: Supreme Court Makes Decision on Use of Alien Enemies Act

Dare We Dream About Lasting Improvements in Election Integrity?

Judicial Watch Update: New Numbers Show Over Five Million Names Cleaned from Voter Rolls Nationwide

What Are the States Suing President Trump Over the Election Order Hiding? - Trump won states NOT included in the lawsuit 269 electoral votes to 41. Could this be a partisan hit job against something that would fix things up tremendously? Article

SAVE ACT: Sorry Dems, literally nobody believes married women can’t get IDs

Rasmussen - "They've been using their NGO's to dump fake voter registration forms utilizing the fake SS#'s on key county registrar's offices for the last 5-6 election cycles. Then, they used those fraudulent voter registrations to request ballots by mail. Then they pay the NGO's to have their staff fill out the ballots and mail them in." Post

DNC, Shumer Sue Trump Administration over Illegal Immigration

Democrats Sue to Block Trump Bid to Control Elections

Why are top Democrats suing to allow non-citizens to vote in American elections?

Critically Thinking about Stealing US Elections - How the Left is Doing this "Legally"

Federal Judge Blocks Trump’s Directive to Require Proof of Citizenship for Voter Registration

Three Ways for Trump's DOJ to Destroy the National Scourge of Election Fraud

Investigation Into 2020 Election Fraud Has Begun - From Immigration Policies to Dominion Voting Machines to the Russia Hoax to Lawfare: Desperate Dems Cheated

The problems are: Fake voters, fake ballots, and fake counts. There are many variations, just as there are a lot of variations in car theft and social security fraud. But the evidence has been evident for decades. Local officials say, "Not here." They're wrong; EVERYWHERE! Post

DOJ Investigation into ActBlue and "Fundraising Platforms" Kicks Off!

ActBlue has been caught funneling money from foreign countries, blatantly exploiting our campaign finance laws. This is not only unethical—it’s ILLEGAL. President Trump is building on the House’s efforts to hold ActBlue accountable with his new memorandum by cracking down on foreign contributions. Thank you, POTUS, for standing up for election integrity, putting America FIRST, and fighting against fraudulent schemes from groups like ActBlue. Post

The FEC is hiding campaign finance data; between ~30% and ~50%, depending on the political campaign - FEC is hiding Smurfing, i.e. criminal money laundering by politicians

Democrat Money Laundering Operation ActBlue Busted

WASHINGTON: Dems Pass Bill That Could Open Door To Widespread Non-Citizen Voting

US Senator Patty Murray of Washington State caught Smurfing, i.e. criminally laundering money into her campaigns! This is just the tip of the iceberg for Murray. This is a "quick" data run of the top Smurfs found to have had their identities stolen by her campaign. Smurfs are victims as their names and addresses are stolen without their knowledge. It is identity theft by these US Senators' campaigns. This is another form of election fraud: they cheated to get elected, or better said, selected. Post

Washington State Congressional Democrat Forced to Flee Town Hall Over SAVE Act Vote

Election Machines Used in the US Have Ties to China But No Arrests While Tina Peters Languishes in Prison

HB 2076 - 2025-26 Creating the Washington Department of Government Efficiency

GOP lawmaker files bill that would create WA Department of Government Efficiency

Letter to Mr. Donald J Trump. Our corrupt elections, the Marxists in Olympia flouting their oath and federal law... Article

DOGE Washington Training Now…we are focused on helping train activists to become more effective at uncovering and exposing fraud. Article / Video

Timeline of the Federal Election Shake-Up (Trump 2.0) – as told by Washington’s Secretary of State. What you’re about to see is not just a reshuffling of offices, but the dismantling of a corrupt machine that’s lied, censored, and obstructed for years. Every agency listed: Obstructed transparency - Violated your free speech - Undermined election security - Lied to the American people. This isn’t politics. It’s accountability. Video

Mason County Verified Voter Pilot Project

Rep. Jim Jordan investigates Washington state over its sanctuary city policies.

ALASKA: Alaskan Investigation Reveals New Method of Voter Registration Corruption - Why did the repeal of Ranked Choice Voting fail? Death by a 1,000 cuts, including the existence of voter registration fraud rings operating in population-dense areas. Article

ARIZONA: Illegal aliens on camera admitting they are registered to vote and voting for Kamala, and as it was discovered, Katie Hobbs inserted over 10,000 illegal aliens using the same Social Security number who had already voted in the 2020 election. Video

Arizona to begin removing as many as 50K noncitizens from voter rolls following lawsuit - The Department of Homeland Security will help Arizona counties verify voter citizenship. Article

Arizona to Purge Up to 50K Noncitizens from Voter Rolls

Cause of America analyzed Arizona's October 2024 voter data and found nearly 650k registrations voting from an address they are not living at! 285k of those left Arizona permanently and are living in a new state. Post

AZ Gov Katie Hobbs Vetoes Bill That Protects American Citizens From Illegal Aliens

It's troubling knowing that nearly 50,000 unverified Arizona voters could have voted for President, Senate, & Congress. But it's good to know they will receive proper verification, & future federal elections will be more secure. Ultimately, this voter rolls settlement is a good start, but we have a LONG way to clean up this mess. Video

Homeland Security to investigate Arizona voter rolls

CALIFORNIA: Judge Rejects California’s Attempt to Block City’s Voter ID Law. Huntington Beach’s requirements do not interfere with state law, a judge rules. Article

Democrats in California BLOCKED voter ID legislation, but that isn’t going to stop this movement. A Republican State Representative announced a citizens' initiative project to put voter ID on the ballot in California. Video

EXCLUSIVE: Response to Orange County’s Comments About 1 in 5 Voters in 2024 Election Being Non-Citizens, Invalid or Phantom Voters. Article

COLORADO: Two women arrested in Mesa County ballot fraud scheme were trying to ‘test’ voting signature system: Affidavit Suspects — one of them a USPS mail carrier — conspired in October to see if the county’s signature verification process would detect forged signatures. Article

Two friends schemed to test Colorado’s mail ballot system and are now charged with felonies

CONNECTICUT: Five Dems caught with their hands in the ballot cookie jar, charged with election shenanigans in Connecticut! Article

FLORIDA: Foreign National Pleads Guilty To Conspiring To Submit Over 100 Fraudulent Voter Registrations

GEORGIA: Thousands of Georgia 2020 ballots were scanned twice, and the hand count had fake duplicate entries. Krebs, Raffensperger, and Sterling told the world that Georgia's hand count confirmed the accuracy of the machine count. Not true. Our evidence shows fake duplicate entries in the Fulton hand count (State Election Board case 2021-181). And the two machine counts were forced to match by double scanning thousands of ballots (SEB case 2023-025). Post

HAWAII: PILF Suing in the 9th Circuit to have Hawaii give Voter Roll Data. Audio

IDAHO: Idaho removes thousands of registrations from the voter rolls. GOP-led states’ success in improving voter roll accuracy is a testament to the importance of prioritizing election integrity nationwide. Article

MASSACHUSETTS: Massachusetts spent over $700 MILLION on housing including migrant housing this fiscal year. WHY ARE TAX DOLLARS FUNDING FREE HOUSING FOR ILLEGALS?!

MICHIGAN: “Complete Corruption”: Michigan’s Far-Left AG Dana Nessel Accused of Illegal Prosecution Against her 2022 Opponent Matt DePerno, Criminal Violations of FOIA

Trump pulled a power move & signed executive orders on election fraud while Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was in the White House. MI has seriously corrupt elections. Remember this video of a mysterious van dropping off tens of thousands of ballots at 3 AM with no GOP supervisors? Post

MI House Election Integrity and Oversight Chairs Ask Kash Patel For Answers on FBI’s Alleged “Investigation” Into Dem-Funded GBI Strategies Before Statute of Limitations Runs Out

MI Officials Won't Show Public Records About Noncitizen Voters...

MISSOURI: Republican States Remove 300,000 Ineligible Registrations from Voter Rolls

NEBRASKA: Nebraska deciding whether it will go 'winner-take-all' in elections - Congressional districts now can go different directions

NEW JERSEY: Dual Registrations and Possible Double Voting in 2024 in NJ and NY

NEW YORK: SHOCKER: Dual Registrations and Possible Double Voting in 2024 in NJ and NY

NORTH CAROLINA: NC Appellate Court rules on Supreme Court race - where a 10,000-vote lead became a loss after weeks of counting!

NC top court clears path for ballots not to be counted in contested state Supreme Court race.

NC Supreme Court Allows 60K Votes Lacking ID To Count

NORTH DAKOTA: ND Becomes 15th State To Prohibit Ranked-Choice Voting In Elections

OREGON: Settlement: OR SoS concedes to PILF, agrees to retain deceased retraction reports

In Oregon v. Committee to Recall Dan Holladay, PILF filed an amicus brief to the Supreme Court on behalf of the state. PILF argues that the Ninth Circuit’s Angle v. Miller precedent unconstitutionally subjects neutral state ballot-access rules to strict First Amendment scrutiny that "results in federal courts interfering with core state sovereignty." Docs

PENNSYLVANIA: Delaware County, PA, A Democrat Jennifer Hill, has been arrested and charged with four felony counts of forgery and voter fraud, including registering dead people—including her own father—and fictitious people to vote. She is employed by the New Pennsylvania Project, an NGO focused on reaching youth, immigrants, voters of color, as well as, dead people and even people who don’t exist! Video

During the 2024 general election, several voters with pro-Trump signs in their front yards received vile death threats in the mail. “We know where you live," the letters chillingly claim. "Your property, your family may be impacted, your cat may get shot.” PILF is on the case, suing to stop voter intimidation. Audio

Pennsylvania Registrations and Voters - County Flipping

EVIDENCE FOUND SHOWING POSSIBLE VOTE SWAPPING IN FEDERAL ELECTIONS ACROSS MULTIPLE COUNTIES!

Talking Sense on Pennsylvania Voter Registrations

Rep. Scott Perry DEMANDS Electronic Voting be BANNED Following Tulsi Gabbard's - Announcement of EVIDENCE of Voting Machines Being Manipulated

PENNSYLVANIA - PATTERNS CAUSING SUSPICION OF VOTE SWAPPING IN SOUTHEAST PA ELECTION RESULTS



SOUTH CAROLINA: “South Carolina: Epicenter of Election Interference”

South Carolina has spent nearly a quarter of a million in taxpayer dollars defending a law that blocks non-residents from accessing the state’s voter rolls—a restriction already ruled illegal in federal court. The law blocks efforts to identify duplicate registrations, dead voters, and other voter integrity problems. The public has a right to know. Audio

TEXAS: Election Integrity Advocate AG Ken Paxton launches Senate bid against John Cornyn - Paxton’s announcement sets up a blockbuster primary showdown between two of the titans of Texas Republican politics. Article

Birthright Citizenship in the Crosshairs of the U.S. Supreme Court. For decades, even when suffering defeat, Democrats held massive hopes that their demographic warfare against the American citizenry would result in their electoral conquest of the United States, ushering in their perpetual dominance over their Republican rivals. Article

VIRGINIA: Civil Rights Lawsuit to Declare Primaries Unconstitutional Filed in Virginia

If successful, this case would save political parties from extinction!

WISCONSIN: A Newly Discovered Algorithm in Wisconsin Voter File is Indisputable Evidence of Criminal Election Fraud

FRAUD: 2,416,864 voter registration records have voter ID numbers ending in a zero, per a current WI statewide voter list. 444,000+ of them were assigned, each to a specific person, then reassigned over time to a new, different person. 444,000. This is illegal!

What Really Happened in the Wisconsin Supreme Court Election? David Clements

EVIDENCE FOUND SHOWING POSSIBLE VOTE SWAPPING IN FEDERAL ELECTIONS ACROSS MULTIPLE COUNTIES!

Wisconsin Judge Race - An additional 159 challenges submitted! 8.2 million on the statewide voter roll list, with only about 4.6 million adults in the state!

RECOUNT taking place right now in Racine County - It is a Disaster!

Lawless WI governor issues guidelines to shield illegal aliens from ICE agents

WI clerk who failed to count November votes violated multiple policies, investigators say

Wisconsin has one of the highest clone-to-real person ratios of any state I’ve studied. In New York, about 9% of all records are clones. In WI , it is more like 6% (a little over half of the 874,455 identified “clone” records). For voter registrations, that is a lot. However, I just realized it is much worse.

This is because they also have duplicates (dups). Not ordinary dups, but bizarre ones. Normally, dupes match in all fields, as if you copied or duplicated the record. The ID numbers are duplicated in this case, but none of the personal information matches. For instance, ID 700,153,440 is assigned to two people with different names, addresses, phone numbers, etc. There are 222,076 ID numbers like this (or 444,152 records). This is the opposite of a clone, but depending on its use, it can have the same effect as a clone.

A clone record can be used to either fraudulently obtain a mail-in ballot or reconcile the “voters who voted” count with the number of fraudulent ballots presented at the polls. A duplicated record, provided the addresses differ, can allow two ballots to be presented at the polls (in whatever manner) for counting as a vote. There is no overlap between these groups, so it is a combined problem affecting about 17% of the database, only a maximum of 8.5% might be legitimate. And here’s the kicker: All of the ID numbers in question end in 0... Article

7 counties in Wisconsin Run out of Ballots, others are also low on Ballots!

City of Wausau brought in a 3rd tub of absentee ballots at around 9:08 p.m. CST. This is unlawful, no more absentee ballots can come into Central Counts after 8pmCST. Post

During the recent WI Supreme Court race, Milwaukee election officials allegedly processed ballots in secretive back rooms, blocking observers from watching the action. Windows were covered, mail bins were stacked to obscure views, and the elections director, Paulina Gutierrez, reportedly kept these areas off-limits, even to folks like state Rep. Dave Maxey, who got a stern talking-to when he tried to peek inside. Post

Liberal Susan Crawford did not win the election. See how she committed election fraud. Post

Wisconsin voters passed a constitutional amendment to enshrine voter ID laws with 60.3% support, securing its place in the state constitution, but also voted for a communist Democrat with a 21% approval rating. THEY CHEATED, THEY STOLE IT. AND THEY KNOW IT. INVESTIGATE NOW. Post

Former WI Supreme Court justice who led 2020 election probe agrees to surrender law license.

Liz Harrington: More Evidence of Voter Fraud in WI - We need paper ballots, no mail-ins, no machines, same day voting, and same day counting. Video

NEW REPORT: WI Elections Official Committed ‘ Significant Violations’ in Uncounted Ballot Scandal. Article

Bill Bruch

Bill Bruch is the WA State GOP Election Integrity Committee Chairman (5th year), WAGOP Executive Board Member (5th Year), Skagit County GOP Chairman (9th year), Citizen Journalist, Blogger, Business Owner, 2020 WA State House Representative Candidate, Former Council Member, and WA State 2016 and 2024 RNC National Convention Delegate.