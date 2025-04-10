Today the House Republicans passed a bill that will require voters to have proof of citizenship in order to vote in federal elections. The Safeguard American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) Act was passed in a 220-208 vote. The vote included four Democrat Reps who sided with Republicans.

The bill It is meant to prevent non-citizens from voting and requires applicants to present documentary proof of U.S. citizenship, such as a valid passport, a birth certificate, or other forms of identification that prove an individual is a U.S. citizen.

Republican Representative Chip Roy (R-Texas), who introduced the bill, said “there’s nothing controversial about saying that you should be able to ensure that only citizens vote.” “There is nothing more sacred under the Constitution than ensuring that the people are able to have the voice in the election of the people that represent them in Washington, and throughout the country,” Roy said. “Once that is undermined, then people lose faith in the very institutions upon which this is built. This legislation is designed to restore that faith, to save our elections, to save election integrity.”

The bill will mandate documentary proof of citizenship to vote in federal elections. Currently, one does not need to provide proof of citizenship, such as a driver’s license or a passport, to vote in races federal races.

Under the proposed law, states would be barred from processing voter registration applications unless applicants present “documentary proof” of citizenship, such as a REAL ID-compliant driver’s license, a U.S. passport, or a certified birth certificate paired with a government-issued photo ID.

The bill mandates states to actively purge noncitizens from voter rolls, leveraging federal hub databases like the Department of Homeland Security’s Systematic Alien Verification for Entitlements (SAVE) system and the Social Security Administration’s verification tools. States would also be required to set up programs within 30 days of enactment to root out ineligible voters.

Elon Musk and the Department of Government Efficiency, recently revealed entitlements fraud in Social Security, disability, and Medicare is benefiting millions of people aged 110 years old or older and illegal aliens. It makes one wonder how many of these people are voting in our elections?

The SAVE Act also takes aim at federal agencies, requiring them to share citizenship data with state election officials within 24 hours of a request—no fees allowed.

Congress previously failed to pass the SAVE Act before the 2024 election as Dems were able to block it. At the time Speaker Johnson said that while it’s time consuming and difficult to prove that illegal aliens are voting in U.S. elections, it’s something both parties know is happening. Additionally, in many Democrat-led states, such as CA, you’re generally not required to show any ID to vote.

“We all know, intuitively, that a lot of illegals are voting in federal elections. But it’s not been something that is easily provable. We don’t have that number. This legislation will allow us to do exactly that — it will prevent that from happening. And if someone tries to do it, it will now be unlawful within the states,” Johnson said.

With President Trump in the White House and a majority in both chambers of Congress, Republican lawmakers have no excuse to allow illegal aliens and fictitious individuals to vote without proving they’re a lawful voter. This would also codify one of Trump’s many executive actions. However, the bill still likely need to overcome a Democrat filibuster.

Democrats claim this law will disenfranchise millions of voters, especially nonwhites and women, and that accepted forms of ID are not easily accessible.

OF NOTE: Earlier today, Tulsi Gabbard, Director of National Intelligence, announced that her office has obtained evidence of massive vulnerabilities on voting machines that allow hackers to flip votes. Video

Bill Bruch

Bill Bruch is the WA State GOP Election Integrity Chairman (5th year), WAGOP Executive Board Member (5th Year), Skagit County GOP Chairman (9th year), Citizen Journalist, Blogger, Business Owner, “2021 Citizen Activist of the Year” award by the Olympic Conference, 2020 WA State House Representative Candidate, Former Council Member, and WA State 2016 and 2024 RNC National Convention Delegate.