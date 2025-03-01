Below are several important Election Integrity related articles and links I have archived over the past month. Despite what many want you to believe, there is much evidence of fraud in our elections. Because of the efforts of thousands of concerned citizens and hundreds of election integrity watchdog groups, election manipulation efforts are being mitigated and in many cases thwarted! Thanks again to all who are dedicating their lives to this great and most important cause! For daily updates please see the Election Integrity page on the SkagitRepublicans.com website.

Over 25 Million People Ages 100+ in Social Security Database, Some Older Than the Constitution

Trump Considers Merging US Postal Service With Commerce Department

The 2022 Brazilian Elections was Stolen from Bolsonaro — USAID Funding to Install Election Machines the Country Did Not Want - U.S. entities, like the State Department and USAID, influenced the election by funding censorship laws in Brazil. These laws led to Bolsonaro’s social media ban, limiting his campaign’s reach and favoring Lula. Massive favors were called in by the US state Department and leveraged personal connections to build voting machines for the Lula-aligned Brazil officials. Months before the election, CIA Director William Burns visited Brazil and warned Bolsonaro against contesting the results by implying the NEWLY INSTALLED voting machines were compromised, implying a coordinated effort to ensure Lula’s win.

Germany, Katie Hobbs, and the "Blue Wall" Prove America is Redder than Advertised. Germany showed the world tens of millions of ballots can be counted in a single day without the world ending. Article

Elon Musk on Joe Rogan on CA single party system and not requiring people ID to vote

ELON: "PAPER BALLOTS ARE THE ONLY WAY - I say this as a technologist who likes technology, and I like computers: We should not have computers do vote tabulation at all. It's far too easy to hack a computer. I know how to hack a computer. Government software is the easiest thing to hack." Video

Democrat Operative Turns Herself In On Election-Tampering Charges

CA Controversial ID Law: Why It's Raising Questions | Elon Musk

Joe Rogan Feb 1, 2025 Interview of Elon Musk

President of El Salvador Nayib Bukele: “We had to remove corrupt judges and corrupt attorneys and prosecutors”



Nayib Bukele said today: “If you don’t impeach the corrupt judges, you CANNOT fix the country. They will form a cartel (a judicial dictatorship) and block all reforms, protecting the systemic corruption that put them in their seats”

VIDEO: PRESIDENT TRUMP PROMOTES PAPER BALLOTS, VOTER ID, PROOF OF CITIZENSHIP AND ONE-DAY VOTING!

MILLIONS of undocumented illegals have been able to vote, here’s how: - The DHS has requested information from the IRS, all the sudden the mainstream is talking about illegals being given ITIN numbers - They admit MILLIONS of illegals have been given ITIN numbers from the IRS, Article

Homeland Security announces new registry for illegal migrants. The department said it will enforce the 1952 Immigration and Nationality Act and urged illegal migrants to deport themselves on their own before the United States gets involved. Article

Even before Congress acts, Trump’s border policies crater illegal immigration by 95%

Speaker announces House GOP will introduce bill requiring voters to prove US citizenship

President Trump: Kick the Machines to the Curb

In 2010 Dominion bought Premier/Diebold--which had quite the history

CISA is responsible for the theft of our Elections including Runbeck, Albert Sensors, FirstNet, EI-ISAC, Epoll Books, Vote Centers

Mike Benz: Explanation of USAID and of the AFLCIO involvement in controlling and manipulating Brazil's and others elections and political future. Video

USAID is pushing Smartmatic into Bosnia right now

WOW! USAID is Smartmatic Election Systems

USAID Helped Dems Steal 2020 Election by Funding Wuhan Lab That Created COVID, the Ultimate Excuse for Illegal Election Tampering

Elon Musk's tech team unleashed data crawlers as USAID (and Treasury) IT systems and they already have all the evidence of the crimes of the Democrats. Court orders blocking further access don't matter at all. This is why the radical Left is now calling for a civil war, because they've been caught committing large-scale financial felonies, election rigging, kickbacks, bribery, money laundering and more. All that's needed now is about 5,000 DOJ prosecutors to start arresting and prosecuting. The evidence is already wrapped up and irrefutable. Elon and Trump literally just took down the corrupt Democrat cabal! Article

The Trump Admin. has ordered CISA to place it's Election Security group on administrative leave, including the 'misinformation' people of CISA. CISA has played a key role in stealing our elections. Its sovereign fraud citizens, i.e. our own government has been stealing our elections. CISA needs to be shut down. CISA is the architect of the Election steal; Runbeck, Albert Sensors, FirstNet, WebEOC Portals to EI-ISAC, e-poll Books, Vote Centers: https://acrobat.adobe.com/id/urn:aaid:sc

Democrats Push to Restore Government Control Over Online Speech: CISA Shake-up Raises Free Speech Concerns

There are more “eligible” social security numbers than citizens in the USA - This might be the biggest fraud in history... SO FAR

Two reasons why fraudulent SSN’s were provided to illegals by Democrats - 10,000 illegals using the same exact Social Security number voted in Arizona 2020 presidential elections

This is a deliberate strategy by Democrats to use government handouts to attract and retain illegal immigrants, as illegals vote overwhelmingly Democrat. WHISTLEBLOWER: They were incentivized to qualify illegals for LONG TERM DISABILITY to qualify illegals for Social Security FOR LIFE, “So they were set for life” “They wanted us to try to identify them in such a way that they would qualify for long-term social security disability. So if they get identified and qualify for long-term social security disability, they are as good as set up for life.” Video

Sean Spicer Interview of Seth Keshel: Captain K accurately predicted 56 out of 56 electoral votes awarded by district and a perfect 312 electoral votes for Trump and 226 electoral votes for Harris. Seth explains how he comes to make his predictions and the forecast models he uses to be consistently accurate. Video

The Center for Internet Security Gets Cut - Trump's team at DHS has partially defunded the Biden regime's censorship wing. The Center for Internet Security (CIS) is an infamous cog in America’s corrupt election system. It was also at the very center of the illegal Biden regime’s censorship efforts against American citizens. CIS was the bogus “nonprofit” that the Biden regime used to channel reports of “misinformation” and “disinformation” from its government officials to social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter. CIS received $70 million dollars in grants from the Department of Homeland Security’s sub-department CISA — which is actually much more infamous.

CIS was also the proxy arm of the Biden regime that made sure America’s election system was being “monitored” for CISA. How did CIS accomplish that task? By using so-called “Albert Sensors” to basically wire-tap (and remotely control) the election systems of America’s individual states.All of these crimes are documented in the report by the Congressional Committee on the Weaponization of Government — and that report is more than 17,000 pages long. There are also transcripts from 99 closed-door interviews and depositions in those pages — including FBI officials — which happened over the course of two years. Article

Final Report: The Weaponization of the Federal Government

Intel Agencies Caught in Massive Voter Fraud. Dr. Jerome Corsi has a Harvard PhD in political science and has written more than 30 books with many of them becoming best-sellers. Dr. Corsi’s latest project is about voter fraud. Corsi says he can prove Donald Trump really did win in 2020. There were also countless down-ballot thefts in 2020 and in 2024. Dr. Corsi and others have uncovered a grand scam that dates back to the early 2000’s that has cheated people into office that actually lost. The architects of the steal can be traced back to U.S. intel agencies. Dr. Corsi created a website for this project called GodsFiveStones.com.

Democrat election officials nationwide are now in panic after President Trump put multiple CISA employees on leave. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) got caught coercing Big Tech to censor critical election fraud evidence from the 2020 election. Article

After Censorship Scandal, Are CISA Staffers Off the Hook After 130 Were Fired - CIS supplies the Albert "Monitoring System"

Leading Election Fraud Investigator Says The Trump Administration Is Preparing To Target Massive Democrat Deep State Election Fraud Nationwide

An election integrity measure favored by President Donald Trump is also overwhelmingly popular with voters. The latest Rasmussen Reports national survey finds that 77% of Likely U.S. Voters believe that requiring photo ID to vote is a reasonable measure to protect the integrity of elections – up from 74% in 2021. Just 17% disagree. Article

What happened to the “red wave” in 2022? Well, in just 7 states there were 2,189,483 voters who do not exist 4,840,975 who voted from addresses they did not live at 1,449,054 more votes than voters. 8,479,512 unverified votes in CA, GA, IL, MI, NY, OH, and PA alone — 21.6% of the total! — and 3,038,081 certified votes later edited, deleted, or “washed” to other registration records. Post

DOGE entered the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB). Take a close second look at how important this is to our elections: The CFPB is how the Democratic National Committee DNC and US Congressman Clyburn network get paid. Article

The Democrats’ Voter Registration Blues - How the party has lost ground to Republicans in adding new voters to their ranks

Musk is advocating for complete removal of all Electronic Voting Machines! in All 50 States.

The Fast Approaching Executive Battle for America's Elections

Using Artificial Intelligence to Clean Voter Rolls- Can you clean the voter rolls using Artificial Intelligence?

The Ten Points to True Election Integrity:

I. Clean Out the Voter Rolls

II. Ban All Electronic Elections Equipment

III. Voter ID with Paper Ballots Only

IV. Ban Mail-In Voting*

V. Ban Early Voting*

VI. Drastically Smaller Precincts*

VII. Ban Ballot Harvesting

VIII. Election Day is a Holiday

IX. New Reporting Requirements for Transparency

X. Heavy Prison Sentences for All Who Commit Fraud

VIDEO: DNC 2025 Winter Meeting - "Gender Balance Elections"

Trump fires Dem FEC commissioner who repeatedly attacked him - She's refusing to leave

60% of American Voters Favor Requiring Paper Ballots

Report: 1,449,054 more votes than voters in 2022 in unverified voter study of 7 states

Draza Smith: Since we have been talking about the small donors shown in the FEC database - here is a very small example to show the impact. This is just 5 excessive small donors from each state, not even necessarily the biggest ones. Adding up to over $36B going into Campaign and Committee donations. Post

Draza Smith: Here is an example to help explain exactly how banana bonkers this "over dispersion" is that I am seeing in the FEC data. This is a sample from a SINGLE "donor" who has been contacted by an amazing volunteer working on one of the court cases I am helping with. This "donor" was shocked and signed an affidavit that this is NOT their money, nor was it their donation selections. They are pretty mad, btw... If you are to believe the entries, from 1/1/1999 to 7/8/2024, they "donated" 3070 times for a sum total of $148,678.79. (I did this quickly - forgive any slight mistakes) The donations went to over 150 different organizations - in 29 states - with only 5 of the donations being for races in their own state. It seems specifically structured to spiderweb out into all different areas to fill coffers in states OTHER than where the "donor" resides to make it harder to identify. Post

Now that we see how crazy and spread out these FEC donations are for each of these poor identity theft victims - let's look at WHY this might be happening this way

VIDEO: Former US Senate Candidate Eric Hovde on Smurfing - An issue we have been exposing for years; Money coming from China!

NEW TOOL: 2024 SMALL DOLLAR DONOR LOOKUP - FIND AND ANALYZE RESULTS

Illegals Voting Is The Most Serious Threat To Our Republic - For The Moment

How Can/Will This Occur??

PROOF that Emanuel Macron and his govt interfered in Romanian elections - TIMELINE of the interference in favor of the SOROS candidate

SOROS NETWORK EXPOSED IN ROMANIA: CONSTITUTIONAL JUDGE LINKED TO ELECTION MEDDLING Sandra Pralong—Soros operative and ex-advisor to Klaus Iohannis—was deeply involved in the election scheme against Calin Georgescu. She used the RePatriot NGO, funded by USAID, to interfere in the process. Constitutional Court Judge Iuliana Scântei is revealed to be part of the same NGO—the very group that tried to manipulate the public. Post

WASHINGTON STATE: US Senator Patty Murray of Washington State caught Smurfing, i.e. criminally laundering money into her campaigns! Note that this is just the tip of the iceberg for Murray. Smurfs are victims as their names and addresses are being stolen without their knowledge. It is identity theft by these US Senators' campaigns. This is another form of election fraud: they cheated getting elected or better said selected. Post

Worried about losing an election to a fascist with only three days to go? Just head on down to the local jail and register them all to vote...Post

Panic at the Department of Licensing – Ferguson knows. Washington State's Department of Licensing is guilty of doing the same thing that New York has been sued for by the Dept of Justice. There is panic, with good reason that Washington State is next. Video

Former DOL employee delivers a powerful testimonial at public hearing

DOGE and the inevitable storm in WA state...DoL, statewide corruption exposed, and Ferguson's tenure as governor being ridiculously short: a prediction. Article

WA State's Dept of Licensing - the inevitable exposure, litigation, and investigation why it matters

The WA State DOL is 100% corrupt and is a hotbed for illegals and voter fraud. Jay Inslee fired the head of the DOL for complying with federal records requests. WHY? My guess? A real investigation into the WADOL will result in Ferguson and Inslee being prosecuted for several federal crimes, allowing illegals to get registered to vote and giving them the ability to travel freely. Post

When do we DOGE Washington State? How we are already impacted. Plus, how you too can engage...

WA State Dems continue attempts to rewrite state history to fit false narrative. We should not be surprised to see Democrat ill effects, such as taking away parental rights, trying to undo the will of the people who overwhelmingly supported four state citizen initiatives, criminalizing petition signature gatherers, criminalizing election integrity activists wanting to do voter roll "Registrant Challenges" - rewriting our state’s history trying to say we are racist (with HB 1710 and HB 1750) pretending that our elections are, and always have been, racist and biased against minority groups, all to fit their leftist lies and narrative. Article

Questionable Clark County "Dismissed" Voter Challenges. Within the last 30 days, 45 voter "Registrant Challenges" from 7 different residents in Clark County were submitted to Kimsey and his staff. The challenges that Kimsey is hiding, refuses to publicly post, and has automatically dismissed include:

Voters who moved out-of-state, many of whom left decades ago

Voters actively registered to vote in multiple states

Voters who moved out of the county to elsewhere in the state

One duplicate voter in Washington State

Illegal aliens improperly registered to vote by the DMV and receiving ballots

Each voter challenge included a signed affidavit from the challenger or current resident at the address to provide clear and convincing evidence to its credibility - Article

Worried about a local election and can't find any voters? Just stop on by the NON-TRADITIONAL ADDRESS and you can register as many as you want. Bonus, you can pick the precinct. That's how we do it in Clark County, WA. Post

WA State Dems Continue with Their Plans to Criminalize Citizen Voter Challenges...Now in 2025, the State Dems are completely weaponizing laws using fear and intimidation tactics to stop successful, legal, law-abiding citizen efforts to improve WA State elections. Article

The WA State Democrats in the legislature keep attempting to rewrite history with HB 1710: AN ACT Relating to compliance with the Washington Voting Rights Act of 2018. And HB 1750: Creating guidelines for voter suppression and vote dilution claims under the Washington Voting Rights Act of 2018. The State Dems very distorted version of reality is essentially saying that our elections are (and always have been) racist and biased against minority groups. Article

HB 1710: The Election Integrity Trojan Horse

HB 1710: Concerning compliance with the Washington voting rights act of 2018.

HB 1750: Creating guidelines for voter suppression and vote dilution claims under the Washington voting rights act. VIDEO OF Feb 5 PUBLIC HEARING BEGINS AT 51 MIN

SB 5382: PUBLIC HEARING @ 1 HR 10 Min: Concerning requirements pertaining to signatures and addresses of ballot measure petitioners and petition signature gatherers

HB 1745: Ensuring election integrity at the county level.

HB 1916: Amending voter registration challenges and managing voter registration lists. VIDEO OF Feb 11 PUBLIC HEARING BEGINS AT 13 MIN

Why do Democrats want to make Voter Challenges virtually impossible in Washington State?

22 voters used the Whatcom County Jail address to register to vote, and voted in November of 2024. But the 22 had permanent addresses in Canada. Post

Now WA State Democrats Want to Criminalize Petition Signature Gathering...There is a troubling effort happening in the 2025 State Legislature. Democrats are doing everything in their power to stop the recent success of the very important statewide citizens initiative process. Article

Bill to overhaul initiative system would make signature gatherers subject to jail, fine

Washington Secretary of State opposes bill to add requirements for initiative signatures

Spokane officials sound alarm over election bill intended to align various races. The Spokane City Council reviewed HB 1339, if approved, the city and others could hold elections in even-numbered years. Research suggests that doing so would increase voter turnout, but some say the change could bury local issues beneath state and federal races. Article

If Democrat Sponsored 1SSB 5017 becomes law it will allow anyone to register to vote and vote in WA State Federal and Local Elections even if they have never set foot in the state!

WA State Legislature SB 5017 Public Hearing (VIDEO @ 45 min 45 seconds)

HB 1399 Could Allow County Sheriffs to be Appointed and no longer Elected

FBI ON THE LOOKOUT: Vancouver and Portland ballot box arsonist used thermite. Article

SMF: Securing Washington Elections - The case of Tim Hazelo and Tracy Abuhl

SMF: FIGHTING DISCRIMINATORY ACTIONS IN ELECTIONS

Island County election observer charged with felony after refusing to wear mask during 2024 election counting

ELECTION INTEGRITY WAGOP: It’s no secret that WA Democrats are manipulating elections in our state. Had enough? WAGOP is fighting against the widespread corruption—and fighting to fix our voting system. Election integrity is essential in a Constitutional Republic. The WAGOP is tackling election malfeasance in court. Post

America First Legal is fighting back against Washington State’s unlawful attempt to enforce illegal sanctuary policies and force Adams County to violate federal immigration law. AFL with Cooper & Kirk PLLC and Ard Law Group, is defending Adams County, WA, against illegal efforts by state officials to enforce unlawful and dangerous sanctuary policies and compel Adams County to violate federal immigration laws.This is a common strategy that Dems use to flip voting jurisdictions from R to D. Article / Post

Logically AI Contract Extension to “Monitor” Social Media

ALASKA: Alaska Is Trying Again on Passing a Ranked-Choice Voting Repeal

The ‘Ranked Choice’ Scam - Alaskans know the truth about this confusing, coercive voting system. Article

ARIZONA: RUNBECK WHISTLEBLOWER: CONFIRMS BEYOND THE SHADOW OF A DOUBT, That Runbeck printed approximately 300,000 ballots and Adrian Fontes inserted on behalf of Katie Hobbs and the Sinaloa cartel into the Arizona 2022 General election, thus overthrowing the State Government of Arizona. Post

Democrat Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs Vetoes Bill to Speed Up Vote Counting Process

Audit of Arizona Data Error Exposes History of Issues In Tracking Voter Eligibility

State Audit Reveals Why Voter Citizenship Was Not Tracked in Arizona, Discovers U.S. Non-Citizen Residents Illegally Registered to Vote

This GOP bill would protect Arizona county officials who refuse to certify election results

CALIFORNIA: Feb 11, 2025 California just stopped counting their votes on the 2024 Presidential Election. VOTER I.D. IS TOTALLY BARRED! IN FACT, IT IS ILLEGAL FOR VOTING OFFICIALS TO EVEN ASK TO SEE A PERSONS IDENTIFICATION. This cannot be made up! Post

Did you know a forensic analysis by USA of the 2022 voter rolls in California revealed:

993,486 voters that do not exist

45,401 duplicate registrants

33,597 deceased registrants

2,247,488 invalid addresses

475,899 delayed cancellations

132,317 birthplaces altered

potentially leading to ineligible ballots cast ?

United Sovereign Americans is a 501(c4) nonpartisan organization comprised entirely of thousands of citizen volunteers working across the U.S. to ensure legally-valid elections that are fair, accurate, and trustworthy. They have put together a comprehensive and easy to understand legal framework that shows that our voting system is broken, and the intent of qualified citizen voters has been drowned out by error. More See: unite4freedom.com

COLORADO: Colorado’s 2020 General Election and why it Matters for Nevada - In the graph below on the left, you will see the impossible. During Arapahoe County’s 2020 General Election, a total of 354,267 ballots were cast. Three percent of this total equals 10,628 ballots.

The horizontal axis represents the percentage of all ballots counted, ordered in the sequence they were processed at the Central Tabulation Unit. For example, when the horizontal axis reads 50%, it signifies that half of all ballots — 177,133 — have been counted. We refer to this horizontal axis as “County-Normalized Time,” where the clock progresses one tick with each new ballot counted.

This structured progression is analogous to a timing belt in an engine. Just as a timing belt advances in discrete notches, synchronizing all moving parts of the engine, the ballot count advances in discrete steps, preserving the ordered sequence of processing.

We analyzed every possible set of 10,628 consecutive ballots—a moving window representing 3% of all ballots cast. For each window, we separated voters into Trump voters and Biden voters and then calculated:

● The percentage of Trump voters who opposed Proposition B (red line).

● The percentage of Biden voters who opposed Proposition B (blue line).

And this is where the impossible happens. At every point in time, Republicans (defined as Trump voters in the State-Certified Cast Vote Record) and Democrats (defined as Biden voters in the State-Certified Cast Vote Record) voted identically on Proposition B!

● When Republican opposition rose to 49%, so did Democrat opposition rise to 49% (see time = 12%).

● When Democrat opposition dropped to 36%, Republicans mirrored that exact drop (see time = 51%).

This perfect lockstep is an event so rare that its probability is 1 in 10¹¹⁰ — that’s a 1 followed by 110 zeros! For comparison, the number of protons in the universe is approximately 1080 !

We calculated this probability by scrambling the Cast Vote Record at the precinct level. To ensure that any demographic or geographic biases remain intact, we preserve the original order of precincts while randomizing the sequence of ballots within each precinct. This allows us to test whether such a synchronized voting pattern could naturally occur. Even under these conditions, the observed lockstep remains statistically impossible. Article

The Colorado coup is nearly complete, and Dominion is right in the middle of it

SMURFING: Part 1 of 2 on Colorado: $59,542.947!

Jeff O'Donnell analysis of Mesa County, CO Dominion Election Management System reveals that interim results for 2021 Grand Junction, CO election were generated 6 days prior to election day in direct violation of CO law. On election day, the final results indicated that Democrats sweeped a city council race with roughly 60% of vote against well known Republicans in a >60% Republican community. Post

Broomfield won’t see ranked choice voting until 2027

CONNECTICUT: VOTER FRAUD: Five people including prominent Democratic political operatives in Connecticut’s largest city were arrested on allegations of absentee ballot tampering during a 2023 local election. Article

Bridgeport Dem Arrested On Election Charges Says He Was Just "Following The Orders Of The Democratic Party." In response to his arrest, according to Only in Bridgeport, Castillo said he was "pissed off and frustrated" that he had to "go through this" because he had been told Ganim would lose “if we don’t get out the vote.”

State investigators made public the affidavits detailing a cluster of allegations including forging signatures, possessing absentee ballots, changing votes after being cast, pressuring electors how to vote, registering non-citizens, harvesting absentee ballots for dumping into designated drop boxes. Article

Connecticut State Employee Arrested for Changing Republican Voter Registrations to Democrats. Article

Democrats charged with election fraud amid party's efforts to obstruct election integrity measures. Many prominent Democrats still claim voter fraud is not a real issue unless they are on the losing side, in which case the elections were "stolen." Article

FLORIDA: Massive Florida election fraud found that will change how we vote forever! Nearly 600,000 voters illegally given ballots without out a license or social security number. 196,986 of those were requested in ONE DAY in Pinellas County alone! Local Dem candidates got MORE VOTES than Trump or Harris which is highly unusual! - “2 MILLION "Clone voters" in the system - NSA-level encryption hiding fraud - Digital identities created from real people - Multiple votes from single identities! Post

The People's Audit - Kris Jurski: "We were investigation Indivisible and you may want to see if they are local to your area. We were seeing ActBlue money being funneled to their local orgs as well as reason to believe the people they recruited were working with temp agencies to get work inside election offices in major cities. Working with temp agencies, the counties would not do background checks on them and there is a good chance many were non-citizens because the counties paid the staffing companies and not the individuals.

The worst part is, these temporary staff members had access to all the most sensitive systems inside the election offices.These infiltrators working as temp staff were working the phones and used the office software to change addresses and request mail in ballots. This may be the reason we so a half a million mail ballots with no ID in FL. They also worked mail in ballots including feeding them into the tabulators and storing them before and after they were tabulated." Post

The Florida Voter Fraud Case That Could Overturn Democrat Cheat-By-Mail

Millions of legal green card holders are being registered to vote! This is the proof that we have a deep state even in Florida - They are being marked as US Citizens! Video

President Trump a​sked for Single Day Voting with Hand Counted Paper Ballots and so did the citizens of Florida! As Trump states in this video, hand counted paper ballots cost about 9% of what we have to pay now for machines that WE THE PEOPLE DON'T TRUST! We have bill number 94143 to the FL House asking for exactly that. Single Day Elections with Hand Counted Paper Ballots. Post

GEORGIA: Georgia was STOLEN in several ways, and here's yet ANOTHER example!! Only 2 addresses were used for over 9,000 ILLEGAL votes cast! This is a violation of GA's election laws!!! So why haven't these people been prosecuted? Video

IDAHO: Digital Identities—Who Verifies the Verifiers? - Who benefits from electronic drivers licenses and “digital trust” services? Are the citizens of Idaho clamoring for digital identification? Are Federal agencies pushing the idea? Or are there other forces at work? Article

The Movement to Merge Parts of Oregon Into ‘Greater Idaho’ Just Took Another Step Closer to Becoming a Reality

MICHIGAN: BUSTED! Michigan Woman Records and Catches Canvasser Telling Her It’s Okay Register to Vote In TWO DIFFERENT Counties: “You don’t have to live down here to vote”

PROOF ELECTION SYSTEMS ONLINE: Well, it took 1 1/2 years for Wayne County Clerk's office to respond, but we now have written proof that the election results in Wayne County, MI (Detroit) are uploaded from local Dominion Voting System tabulation files via the internet

Lawyers say Muskegon, Michigan Election Fraud Scandal Could Allow DOJ to Unpack 2020 Voter Fraud. Article

GBI Strategies Employee Who Turned In Fraudulent Muskegon Voter Registrations Gives STUNNING Interview — Lists Urban Cities Where Organization Operates In Michigan and Nationwide. Article / Video

MI SB-1068 Testimony - Alice Clapman from Brennan Center of Justice in NEW YORK is interested in a Michigan Senate bill. Why? Don't they have enough mess to clean up in New York voter rolls? Her testimony is riddled with lies about reliable systems like CheckMyVote and EagleAI built and supported by average citizens.

MAINE: Maine Republicans renew push to repeal ranked choice voting

MICHIGAN: Lawyers say Muskegon, Michigan Election Fraud Scandal Could Allow DOJ to Unpack 2020 Voter Fraud

NEVADA: Federal Mass Conspiracy to Forge Cast Vote Records

NEW YORK: New York Democrats Rig the Rules—Again, This Time to Weaken House GOP

NYC Appeals Court Set To Allow Illegal Aliens To Vote In Elections and Be Counted Towards Congressional Seat Apportionment and Electoral Votes. Video

NORTH CAROLINA: 4th Circuit Allows GOP North Carolina Supreme Court Candidate’s Challenge To Proceed in State Court for Now

OHIO: 20 Ohio Counties Launch Investigations into Suspicious Progressive Group that Allegedly Turned In Piles of Phony Voter Registrations

Ohio Elections Chief Launches Portal Granting Citizens Greater Voter Roll Oversight

OREGON: Oregon attorney general investigating 3 cases of noncitizens voting in an election

PENNSYLVANIA: Whistleblower from PA admitting the precinct scanners were pre programmed to accept any ballot from any precinct meaning you can not reconcile, allowing them to fabricate results, which they did and then caught them on camera getting rid of the evidence. Video

3 Democrats are accused of faking mail-in ballots in a 2021 mayoral race in Philadelphia. The men are accused of forging voter signatures on return envelopes. The charges are conspiracy, false information in registering and fraudulent voter registration. Article

Behind the 2024 Curtain: Pennsylvania Precinct Mapping Project Archives

Three Democrats accused of faking mail-in ballots in a 2021 mayoral race in a Philly suburb

Pennsylvania 2024 Unveiled: Insights and Integrity with Seth Keshel

RNC Asks SCOTUS To Take Up Appeal To Restrict Provisional Voting in Pennsylvania

Unbelievable PA State House and State Senate 2022 Midterm Elections

Unbelievable Chester County Voter Turnout and Registrations in the November 2022 Midterm Election

Pennsylvania Democrats Importing Non-Citizen Voters

SOUTH CAROLINA: Significant security concerns with new SC tabulators

SOUTH DAKOTA: This bill will provide a federal only ballot for the tens of thousands of voters on the rolls that do not meet the requirements of the state to vote in our local elections. The one day “residents”, those registered to commercial buildings, PMB’s and those who refuse to list where they LIVE, do NOT lose their right to vote, but rather will vote the ballot they qualify for. We want ONLY South Dakotan’s voting in South Dakota elections. Post

The SOS's "disinformation" spewing mouthpiece, Rachel Soulek, said the Ballot Images cannot be released because they are subject to deep fake AI hacking. She also admitted the SOS office has advised all the auditors to DELETE FEDERAL ELECTION material by turning off the ballot image SAVE option, and is continually advocating for keeping our auditors in the dark so they can't review the FEDERALLY REQUIRED audit trail. Admitting to a crime! Post

TEXAS: The Ballot Bills Election System, is an election solution with a FUTURE using bank like processes

VIRGINIA: Democrats aim to confuse Virginia voters with a ranked-choice voting system - RCV is a confusing process that confuses voters and unfairly benefits establishment elites. If this bill is passed, Virginia will be on its way to adopting a billionaire-funded scheme that rigs elections against Republicans. Gov. Glenn Youngkin, (R), vetoed a similar bill last April that did NOT allow localities to use RCV for all local races. Article

Virginia could be the victim of Ranked Choice Voting

WISCONSIN: COMPLAINT filed against Susan Crawford has been caught Smurfing, i.e. criminally laundering money into her political campaign for a State Supreme Court seat

6 min video: Money coming from China and from the US Treasury. And now liberal Susan Crawford is Smurfing money into her campaign for the WIS state supreme court race

Voter Integrity Activists Cannot Sleep on the April Wisconsin Race

WYOMING: Wyoming Could Become First State To Ban Electronic Voting Machines

The "Way Too Early" Guide to the 2026 House and Senate Midterms

STACEY ABRAMS SCAM UNCOVERED BY DOGE?! Doge found $2 BILLION in taxpayer dollars designated for a fledgling nonprofit called "Power Forward Communities," which had close ties to Democrat Stacey Abrams. Power Forward Communities was only a few months old with just $100 in the bank when it received the $2 billion grant in 2024. Post

President Trump: “Hand-counted paper ballots are currently the only secure voting option”

Bill Bruch is the WA State GOP Election Integrity Chairman (5th year), WAGOP Executive Board Member (5th Year), Skagit County GOP Chairman (9th year), Citizen Journalist, Blogger, Business Owner, “2021 Citizen Activist of the Year” award by the Olympic Conference, 2020 WA State House Representative Candidate, Former Council Member, and WA State 2016 and 2024 RNC National Convention Delegate.