In the 2025 legislative session the WA State Democrats have completely gone off the rails, as now they want to change the state flag. Their proposed HB 1938 Creating the Washington State Flag Redesign Committee, states:

The legislature finds that the Washington state flag often faces criticism for its poor design and lack of relevance to the state's identity. The flag features a detailed portrait of George Washington, making it overly complex and difficult to reproduce, which is a violation of key flag design principles that prioritize simplicity.

Hmm… Democrats believe that the first President of the United States, whom Washington State was named after and whose image appears on the state flag, is now somehow not relevant???

And now, suddenly, after 102 years since WA State adopted the state flag with George Washington’s image, the flag is “overly complex and difficult to reproduce” - and Yikes, violates key flag design principles… Someone most obviously must be charged with a felony for this travesty or even a hate crime!

The bill also states: George Washington has limited historical connection to the state itself, which makes his image less meaningful as a symbol. The legislature further finds that the flag fails in other ways aesthetically. It uses too many colors, and its design is essentially a seal on a green background with text. This is widely regarded as an outdated and uninspired approach to flag design.

Washington's flag lacks distinctiveness and fails to capture the unique character of the state. The current flag, though historically significant, does not resonate with the state's evolving identity.

The legislature intends to create the Washington state flag redesign committee that will oversee the process to design and adopt a state flag that symbolizes unity and represents the unique character of the state - adopting a new state flag design that better reflects the diversity and values of all Washingtonians…

Too Many Colors and Outdated? Ya, Right…Beautiful Green and Gold, with a bit of blue, black, and white… And, of course, the flag is obviously not diverse enough!

HB 1938 goes on to say: The committee must develop and adopt a new design for the official state flag that accurately and respectfully reflects Washington's shared history, resources, and diverse cultural communities.

Hmm… So, who is going to Chair the Committee? But, of course, the Director of the Washington State Arts Commission, or the director's designee…

Who else gets to be on this all-important committee to change and re-write History???

Two legislators, one each from the minority and majority caucuses in the senate, appointed by the SoS; two legislators, one each from the minority and majority caucuses of the House of Representatives. The SoS or the secretary's designee;

One historian, appointed by the state historical society; two designers, appointed by the state arts commission; two cultural leaders, appointed by the state arts commission; four tribal representatives, appointed by the affiliated tribes of northwest Indians; and four citizen representatives from different regions of the state, appointed by the governor. Administrative support for the committee is provided by the state arts commission.

Hey State Democrats, here are some suggestions for your new state flag:

Or How About This?

Or Perhaps This Would Be More Appropriate…

Or Better Yet, Something Like This…

When the powers that be decided to make Washington State a test case on how to turn a state blue, including the implementation of statewide mail-in voting in 2011, massively over-inflating the voter rolls, ramping up the efforts in 2017 by getting everyone possible registered to vote, ballot harvesting, etc., we knew the state was in deep trouble.

Then add pain-inflicting crippling Covid lockdowns, mandates that wiped out families and businesses, and a mass exodus of hundreds of thousands of freedom-loving Americans moving out of state.

So now we should not be surprised to see Democrat ill effects, such as taking away parental rights, trying to undo the will of the people who overwhelmingly supported four state citizen initiatives, criminalizing petition signature gatherers, criminalizing election integrity activists wanting to do voter roll challenges, rewriting our state’s history trying to say we are racist (with HB 1710 and HB 1750) pretending that our elections are, and always have been, racist and biased against minority groups, all to fit their leftist lies and narrative…

Hey, Democrats in the legislature, why don’t you focus on fixing the massive out-of-control crime and the increasingly high cost of living you have created under your leadership and policies? Case in Point, here is the Current WA State Ranking Nationally - 50 State Comparison

Crime: 1st Most Unsafe

Rent: 2nd Most Unaffordable

Homelessness: 2nd Highest

Overall Crime: 3rd Most Unsafe

Cost of Living: 3rd Most Unaffordable

Gas Prices: 3rd Most Unaffordable

Housing: 4th Most Unaffordable

Child Care: 7th Most Costly

Also, why don’t you please be proud of our state and our state heritage instead of trying to tear it down and rebuild it in your own image?

Flag of Washington prior to the 1967 adoption of a new seal and standardization

Washington State and its flag already have a wonderful history that is full of diversity. Without George Washington, who led the American army to victory during the Revolutionary War, this country may not even exist. It is an honor to be the only state in the country named after our first President! It is essential to remember our nation’s history and heroes, and the state flag is an important part of it. Please keep it that way!

Today (2-18-25) at 1:30 pm is the public hearing for HB 1938 in the House State Government & Tribal Relations Committee. Please make your voice heard and oppose this terrible legislation! TVW Hearing Link Here

Bill Bruch is the WA State GOP Election Integrity Chairman (5th year), WAGOP Executive Board Member (5th Year), Skagit County GOP Chairman (9th year), Citizen Journalist, Blogger, Business Owner, “2021 Citizen Activist of the Year” award by the Olympic Conference, 2020 WA State House Representative Candidate, Former Council Member, and WA State 2016 and 2024 RNC National Convention Delegate.

