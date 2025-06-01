Below are several important Election Integrity related articles and links I have archived over the past month. Over time, it is quite interesting to track the various and sundry election related issues, articles, stories, lawsuits, etc. especially in the many states.

In January 2025, AZ CA, CO, GA, NC and WI led the way with the most articles and posts. In February, it was AZ, CA and WA. March, it was CO, MI, PA and WA. April it was AZ, WI, MI, CA, FL and WA. May it was WI, PA, MI, AZ and WA. This month MI, CA, TX and CO stand out, specifically the many election law violations in Arapahoe County, CO!

Well documented evidence of many problems (including fraud) in our elections is ongoing, literally “non-stop” and truly overwhelming. These articles and links just represent a sampling and are just the tip of the iceberg!

Because of the efforts of thousands of concerned citizens and hundreds of election integrity watchdog groups, election manipulation efforts are being exposed, mitigated and stopped. Thanks to all who are dedicating their lives to this most important cause! For daily updates, please see the Election Integrity page on the SkagitRepublicans.com website.

ELECTION INTEGRITY: An In Depth Look at President Trump’s Elections Integrity Order and Why It’s Necessary

Trump Admin Rolls Out New Tool To Stop Noncitizens From Voting in US Elections

DOJ Files Lawsuit Against North Carolina Board of Elections for Inaccurate Voter List

Over 29 million FEC campaign finance transactions totaling over $2 billion vanished!

Was South Korea's Election Rigged? - Voting machines - Massive voter fraud - And the looming shadow of China. Video

New maps show insane strength of the MAGA movement - Trump has improved in every election from 2016-2024 in 1,433 counties, while Democrats did the same in just 57 counties.

Here’s 20 minutes of mainstream Democrats, computer scientists, and election security experts warning that America's election system is easily hackable. Video

US government was effectively overthrown on November 3, 2020, after six swing states stopped counting simultaneously on election night

Who is Eric Coomer, Part II: Bizarre arrest video of Dominion Voting exec in Colorado

VIDEO: USAID's "World Justice Program" Descended On Brazil's Courts Ahead Of 2022 Election

DOGE Refers Voter Fraud Cases to DOJ. DOGE had found “hundreds of thousands” of fraudulent Social Security number uses and suggested the activity was “widely coordinated.” Article

DOGE's Antonio Gracias: Not only did they find illegals with social security numbers that voted, but THEY VOTED. How long have Democrats been rigging elections with illegals? “They registered to vote, and they actually voted in 2020 and 2024” Video

DOGE has turned its attention to illegal voting and has scoured records to discover and report the names of noncitizens who have registered and voted in U.S. elections - Federal prosecutors are bringing cases based on the data. Article

SETH KESHEL: "I Briefed the White House Yesterday on Four Years of Critical Election Research - The administration is serious about election integrity!" Article

The SAFE for America Act of 2025, introduced by Rep. Collins, aims to eliminate the diversity visa program—a pipeline for unvetted entries that’s been abused for decades! Post

LAWFARE: After the security of Smartmatic's electronic voting machines was questioned, Democrat Billionaire Reid Hoffman secretly met with Smartmatic's CEO agreeing to pump $24 million into lawsuits to silence Fox and Newsmax and anyone else who questioned the company's tabulator's security. Post

Smartmatic Hid Meeting With Dem Megadonor Who Financed Its Suit Against 2020 Election Reporting

Smartmatic Executives Deleted Data, Messages Related To Lawsuit Over Election Reporting

Fall of The Machines: Smartmatic Hid Secret Meeting With Dem Megadonor Reid Hoffman Who Then Gave Them $25M To Fund Lawsuits Against News Media

Dominion Rigging Systems and software from Smartmatic Vote Counting Systems, the establishment’s favorite voting machines - Analysis shows fraud in 30 states, and more than 2,000 counties had something in common. Report

Fox News Notches Big Win Against Smartmatic as Appeals Court Grants Access to Damning Insider Info

VIDEO TESTIMONY: “ I observed with my Democratic partner.” “I read her a Trump Republican ballot, as soon as she entered it into the system the ballot DEFAULTED on the screen to a Biden Democratic ballot.”

Smartmatic Suffers Setback in FOX News Case After NY Judge Orders Company to Prove Evidence of Damages. Article

CONGRESSIONAL ACTION AGAINST ACTBLUE. 1. House Republicans urge DOJ probe into ActBlue’s shady fundraising practices, 2. SHIELD Act Incoming: Congress pushing new law to ban anonymous online donations and block foreign influence in U.S. elections. 3. Biden Admin Withheld Key Docs: Treasury’s Suspicious Activity Reports (SARs) on ActBlue were withheld by the Biden administration. 4. ActBlue Ignored Oversight: Since Oct 2023, Congress sent multiple requests and subpoenas—ActBlue either stonewalled or dodged. 5. Foreign IPs & Prepaid Cards: ActBlue allowed donations via prepaid cards and foreign IPs, opening door to foreign interference. 6. No CVV? No Problem: ActBlue accepted online donations without CVV codes, defying basic fraud safeguards..7. Untraceable “Donors”: Over 50% of ActBlue’s 2019 donations came from donors who couldn’t be verified—many marked “unemployed.” 8. Internal Chaos: Staff resignations, legal dysfunction, and internal memos show ActBlue knew about the fraud—but loosened policies to avoid bad press. Post

ActBlue Investigation Intensifies — Evidence of Fraudulent Campaign Donations & Money Laundering

ActBlue officials decline to testify, Congress threatens subpoenas in foreign donations probe

How ActBlue, Democrats’ favorite fundraiser, imploded!

An Extraordinary Writ with the Supreme Court to present evidence on the entire RICO enterprise defrauding the American people has been filed!

America First Legal won a huge lawsuit against the FCC and struck down an ILLEGAL Biden-era mandate. The Fifth Circuit ruled that the FCC overstepped its statutory authority by forcing TV and radio stations to report the race and sex of employees. Article

Insecure Voting Systems: What Election Officials Must Know

President Trump’s Election Executive Order: At Least One State is “Looking at a Paper Ballot Election” – Many More May Have to Follow. Article

WASHINGTON STATE: Initiative Filed: Requiring Verification of Citizenship for Voter Registration

Clark County Today: - Opinion - Proposed initiative to the legislature – requiring verification of citizenship for voter registration

WAGOP Lawsuit Disputing 2024 LD 18 State Senate General Election Ruling. On May 8, 2025, Judge Camara Banfield ruled in favor of the Defense's Motion for Summary Judgment in the case: Matthew Frohlich and Washington State Republican Party (Plaintiffs), V Clark County and Greg Kimsey, in his official Capacity as the Clark County Auditor (Defendants). This sets a terrible and very dangerous precedent that county auditors are under no legal obligation to remove voters from the voter rolls who have previously reported a change of residence - or for auditors to even update their voter registrations before an election. Article

America First Legal, supported by Cooper & Kirk PLLC and Ard Law Group, is taking action to defend Adams County, WA, against the unlawful and abusive effort by WA state officials to enforce illegal and dangerous sanctuary laws and policies and compel Adams County to violate federal immigration laws. Article

HB 2085 Concerning autonomous regions in WA state. The plan is to divide WA State into two autonomous regions. The Puget Sound Region, and the Columbia Region, wherein each region would have its own regional: Governor, Legislature, Judiciary, and Regional Constitution. The Federal Government remains with the current Senators and Congressmen. The Columbia Region would consist of WA Counties east of the Cascades and just north of the Columbia River to the Pacific Ocean. Article

A big congratulations to Mason County Auditor Steve Duenkel - Mason County Verified Voter Pilot Project. Per RCW 29A.40.11, Duenkel and his elections office team had a formal written proposal accepted by the WA State Secretary of State’s office. Mason County wants to use either a voter’s state driver’s license number or state identification number, along with the voter’s date of birth, as the alternate means for ballot authentication.

The idea is to replace “subjective” signature verification with two “objective” pieces of personal data. Additionally, there will be an external privacy sleeve for ballot returns, so no voter information will be visible on the return envelope! This will be a good safeguard to maintain ballot anonymity and sensitive voter data, including personal identifiers and, when applicable, political affiliations. The voluntary pilot program starts with the Mason County February 2026 Special Election. Article

SETH KESHEL: A Captain’s Life on the Road: Tri-Cities, Washington

ALASKA: VIDEO: 106% voter registration and Senate Bill 64 dies in the House

ARKANSAS: In 2020 an employee in the Pulaski County clerk’s office “assigned” 22 voters to the wrong precinct, with at least 9 people receiving the incorrect ballot. There was a complaint lodged against the Clerk’s Office and the clerk, Terri Hollingsworth, was found guilty of violating election law and received a written warning. The employee of the clerk’s office who was responsible for assigning voters to the wrong precinct, resigned as there were many other problems in Pulaski during that election. Article.

In 2022, again, some voters were assigned the incorrect precinct and received the wrong ballots. There was again, a complaint filed with the State Board of Election Commissioners, and this resulted in Ms. Hollingsworth again, receiving a letter of warning and also an offer of settlement, article.

In Nov 2024 it was discovered that ANOTHER instance of election tampering had occurred within the clerk’s office. A long time employee had changed an entire precinct from one Congressional District to another, thus causing 4 voters out of 132 changed, to vote the incorrect ballot. This happened the first night of early voting, and required the employee to go through 6 separate steps in order to change the voters to another precinct. Video (skip to 17:47) / Article / Article / Article / Article / Article / Article

Arkansas Prepares for Paper Ballot Elections

ARIZONA: Election Integrity Group Finds Laws Were Broken in Maricopa County’s 2020 Election, Including 200,000 Mismatched Signatures

America First Legal recently secured a groundbreaking election integrity victory in Arizona over the presence of non-citizens on voter rolls. As a result, all 15 counties in the pivotal swing state are now working to remove non-citizens from the state’s voter rolls. Article

Congressional Rep. Abe Hamadeh Discusses Election Integrity Legislation, Signals Potential FBI Investigation into Arizona’s 2022 Voting Machine Fraud Incoming: “I Still Think There Needs to be an Investigation… Stay Tuned” - Article

CALIFORNIA: DOJ, WHEN WILL YOU INVESTIGATE? Five US House Seats in Orange County (CA) Awarded to Dems in 2024 Election Despite Apparent Fraud

San Francisco Appointed a Chinese “Non-Citizen” to their Elections Commission - A CHINESE “non-citizen”, who isn’t even legally allowed to vote herself, is now overseeing US elections and election policies. Video

California is counting illegal aliens to add congressional seats for Democrats. California has 5 more congressional representatives than it should. Post

ONE-FIFTH of Orange County Voters Were NON-CITIZENS, INVALID or PHANTOM VOTERS

Orange Co SHOCKING ISSUES Prove the 2024 Election NEVER Should Have Been Certified

Former Irvine City Councilmember Tammy Kim charged with multiple felonies - One felony count of knowing registration of someone not entitled to vote, wonder what the penalty for 3.5 million counts would look like? Post

Inactive voters is how they win Removing the inactive voters, stops the ability to cheat Solana County, Ca is red now!

It’s Time To Fix California’s Broken Ballot-Counting System

California removed 788,000 inactive voters. I used the Judicial Watch LA County 1.2 million removals as a template and contacted 57 counties. 22 counties left. Post

COLORADO: Arapahoe County, CO changed 342,246 ballots from the 2020 Election within the Cast Vote Record between the original published CVR and the new CVR they just published between Feb 20 2025 and Mar 24 2025. Post

MARK COOK: Every Arapahoe County and Colorado citizen, AND United States Citizen should watch this and TAKE NOTES!!! Video

2020 ARAPAHOE COUNTY, COLORADO ELECTION CONTROVERSY: "THE BALLOT WAS ALREADY VOTED. IT'S NOT MAGICALLY CHANGING ON ITS OWN." Video

ARAPAHOE COUNTY ELECTION LAW VIOLATIONS

Jeffry O'Donnell: "I know how they scrambled the CVR...There are a whole bunch of unanswered questions, and the timing of this stinks to high heaven. I hope the questions lead to answers, and long-delayed justice." Post

Dominion’s Connections to the Colorado Election Fraud Scandal

Tina Peters, a Gold Star mom & whistleblower, is STILL in prison for exposing election fraud in Colorado. The government’s retaliation against her is pure political persecution. We demand her immediate release! Video

The Appellate Brief for Tina Peters Has Been Filed – See It Here

Massive Scandal Unfolding in Colorado Proving Elections Are Rigged, and the Cover Up Is Real – Free Tina Peters NOW

Postal Worker Pleads Guilty To Fraudulently Casting Multiple Mail Ballots In 2024 Election

Colorado Postal Worker Pleads Guilty to Rigging 2024 Presidential Election

Former Colorado postal employee admits to stealing ballots ahead of 2024 election

VIDEO: Hashing the files and proving they retroactively altered the 2020 Cast Vote Record of Arapahoe County's General Election to hide parallel motion

Here are the votes Arapahoe County CO changed on each of the first 5 ballots of the the new Cast Vote Record they just released, replacing the original 2020 CVR that they had on their website for years. How strange to change the records of votes cast 4 years after the election, and how VERY STRANGE (or criminal?) to change the actual votes on ballots themselves! Post

PROOF: The entire Arapahoe county voting data is completely corrupted

FLORIDA: TAMPA UNDER SIEGE: VETERAN TURNS WHISTLEBLOWER IN ELECTION TAMPERING BOMBSHELL

Broward County reported 223 precinct voting records with exactly the same percentage of Blank Ballots as at least one other precinct. Either in the same year or across different years of this County's elections in '18, '20, '22, '24. The probability of this happening is in the billions to one. Blank ballots are deliberately programmed into ES&S voting systems. Post

Welcome to the New Miami - The new model for urban GOP strongholds?

GEORGIA: MULTIPLE ARRESTS for ELECTION INTERFERENCE! Mayor Owens and two former election officials, and her former deputy superintendent, who is currently Camilla’s GA city clerk, have been arrested on felony election interference charges. A grand jury has indicted the 3 on a felony charge of election interference and a misdemeanor count of conspiring to commit election fraud. Article

This man found out his address was changed without his knowledge in Georgia. Because we monitor the voter rolls on a monthly basis,The People's Audit has observed THOUSANDS OF ADDRESS FLIPPER during our elections. Post

Fulton Commissioners Reject Republicans But Approve Democrats for Election Board in Violation of Their Own Law

74% VOTING SYSTEM ERROR- Saved By Hand Count! DeKalb Board of Elections Attorney, Brent Herrin explains to the State Election Board that: TABULATING MACHINES WERE NOT ACCURATE. A decision by the board was made to do a HAND RECOUNT to ensure accurate results of the election. VoterGA / Post

GA Election Officials Caught on Surveillance Cameras Re-scanning Thousands of ballots

HAWAII: PILF is actively challenging restrictive voter roll policies in to uphold the public’s right to inspect election records under the National Voter Registration Act

INDIANA: Naturalization ceremonies wind down & a lawsuit over 585,000 citizenship questions

What If Indiana Took Over A Quarter of Illinois’ Population?

LOUISIANA: Louisiana Becomes First State to Adopt DOGE Voter Maintenance Database

MICHIGAN: DETROIT RESIDENTS TESTIFY ABOUT HOW THEIR NAMES ARE BEING ILLEGALLY USED to Register to Vote after they move and/or how their names are being used by someone other than themselves to VOTE in Detroit! Video / Video

State House Holds Secretary of State Benson in Contempt for Defying Subpoena

SOS Refusal to Comply with Legislative Subpoena

VIDEO: DOMINION VOTING MACHINE GLITCHS IN 47 MI COUNTIES

Phantom Voters in Detroit Michigan! In his testimony, Mr. Jackson discussed a pattern he’s discovered of “low or no-propensity voters” who “frequently move around” that are being registered to vote by someone other than themselves. In addition, once they are registered to vote, their names are being used to cast votes. Post / Video

Detroit Pastor Lorenzo Sewell asks MI House Election Integrity Committee to listen to the PROOF Ramon Jackson will share with them to help “handcuff” a “serial killer” in their community - “That political murder—his name is ‘Election Fraud!’ Video

PILF filed a federal lawsuit against MI SoS Jocelyn Benson demanding that she comply with the National Voter Registration Act (NVRA) and remove 27,000 dead voters from MI voter rolls

DETROIT RESIDENTS TESTIFY HOW THEIR NAMES ARE ILLEGALLY USED to Register to Vote after they move, and/or how their names are being used by someone other than themselves to VOTE in Detroit!. Video

On the night of November 3/4, 2020, a vote counting center in Detroit kicked out the Republican poll watchers. Unmarked vans with out of state plates hauled in ballots. The windows were covered. This is obviously not normal. This coincided with vote counting being stopped in other states. This is ripe for investigation. Video / Post

Evidence of 170 Year Old Voting in MI During the 2020Election! Important testimony provided before the MI House Election Integrity Committee. Post

Misdirection Highlights Democrat Boldness and Resolve to Winning

MAINE: "Documents reveal Democrats in Maine have been using USAID money to pay for their campaigns" - Smurfing: criminally laundering money into political campaigns. More proof politicians are funding their campaigns in part from money out of the US Treasury. Post

MASSACHUSETTS: Colombian woman living illegally in Massachusetts was indicted on May 22 for allegedly casting a fraudulent ballot in the 2024 election and receiving over $400,000 in federal benefits using a stolen identity. Article

Boston Illegal Alien Charged with Voting and Fleecing Taxpayers of $400k in Benefits

Fundraiser behind Boston Mayor Wu's 2021 campaign has ties to CCP

MINNESOTA: Put the pieces together, it’s so obvious Video 1) Thousands of Somalia immigrants but only 4 white people are seen in Minnesota

Is Tim Walz working for Donald Trump, or are he and his left-wing talking heads inadvertently reminding Americans to keep rejecting their mind virus?

NEVADA: Nevada’s 2024 Election Illusion - Mark Cook presents outcome-altering evidence found in the 2024 General Election in Nevada. Video

NEW MEXICO: NM compromised the voter rolls! ISSUES & DESCRIPTIONS DPV_CMRA – Commercial address such as UPS store: 284 Individuals registered using a commercial mailing address rather than a residential address, which is not allowed for voter registration. DPV_D or S – 2ND ADDRESS MISSING or INVALID: 15,075 The second part of the address is either incorrect or missing - if it should be "APT #5," but it’s listed as "APT #8" or completely absent, making it invalid. In some cases, this omission could be intentional to obscure where the voter actually resides. DPV_N or BLANK – Address not deliverable or invalid: 145,962 A wide range of address-related issues, including non-existent or undeliverable addresses. Post

NEW YORK: "2024 Presidential and Senate Results Called Into Question as Lawsuit Advances." Lawsuit challenging the 2024 presidential & U.S. Senate election results in Rockland County NY is moving forward to discovery. Article

NEW JERSEY: New Jersey Democrats INDICTED AGAIN in Expanding Voter Fraud Case — Accused of Stealing and Forging Ballots and Voter Registrations to Rig 2020 Election

NEVADA: In Nevada Court, Thursday Election Fraud Findings Were Correlated to the Fraud Findings of Tina Peters

Federal Mass Conspiracy to Forge Cast Vote Records

NORTH CAROLINA: Federal Court Blocks GOP Effort to Overturn North Carolina Supreme Court Election

DOJ Files Lawsuit Against NC Board of Elections for Inaccurate Voter List

DOJ Drops the Hammer on Blue State After Noticing Something Fishy with Voter List

OKLAHOMA: Oklahoma Goes "2020 Election Truther" Mode

Oklahoma Schools to Teach Issue of Democratic Voter Fraud — Students Will Analyze 2020 Election Anomalies

OHIO Ohio Secretary of State calls for reform of 'toothless' elections commission

PENNSYLVANIA: Postal Service Refuses to Comply with Subpoena in Voter Intimidation Case as Pennsylvania Authorities Stay Silent on Death Threats

CHESTER COUNTY: AN IDENTICAL NUMBER OF PRECINCTS IN 2016 AND 2020 HAVE A PATTERN SUSPICIOUS FOR VOTE SWAPPING IN THE PRESIDENTIAL RACE

TEXAS: Payments, lunches, a job: Indictments reveal allegations against Frio County officials in voting investigation. Frio County Judge Rochelle Lozano Camacho, Pearsall officials among 6 suspects charged. Article

AG Pax­ton Announces 6 Indict­ments and Arrests or Ille­gal Vote Har­vest­ing Scheme

6 Texas officials have been indicted on VOTER FRAUD charges, including a Democrat JUDGE and City Council members

Democrat TX Judge Rochelle Lozano Camacho Turns Herself in to County Officials – Arrested and Charged with Vote Harvesting Scheme

Complaint Filed Against Burnet County for May 3, 2025, Election Violations. Unauthorized Contract: County Judge Bryan Wilson signed a contract with Hart Verity on March 17, 2025, without approval from the Secretary of State. Burnet County failed to consult its Election Board, breaching public meeting requirements under Texas Election Code. Post

HUGE Victory in Texas! A Way Out of Countywide Vote Centers!

WISCONSIN: Proof Wisconsin voter registration lists are dirty as can be! Proof ERIC is a failure

Wisconsin Elections Commission: Small communities don’t need permission to stop using voting machines

Michelle Obama's organization was bribing voters in Wisconsin to register, to vote. Patriot Jay Stone sued her organization - here are updates

FEC complaint filed against US Senator Tammy Baldwin for Smurfing $36,820,755 into her campaigns to exceed $50,000,000

WYOMING: Marc Elias Sues Wyoming to Stop Law Requiring Proof of Citizenship and Residency to Vote – Secretary of State Chuck Gray Vows to Fight

